‘Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer’

Robbie Malinga’s brother yesterday said the music veteran was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in June this year, leading to several spells in and out of hospital.

Speaking at a press conference near Robbie’s home in Johannesburg, Bheki Malinga said his brother battled to walk and eat in the days leading up to his death, and often spoke in a low voice. Still, he would reassure family members that he was okay.

The family said that as much as they knew death was coming after the cancer diagnosis, his death on Christmas day was still a shock.

“We’re devastated, but we have to be strong for (Robbie’s wife) Anne and the kids,” Anne’s sister said.

The star invited close friends and family over to his house only hours before his death. He asked his brother to turn him around as everyone arrived and ate, before taking his last breath.

Robbie and his wife went on holiday to the Maldives in November, after which his health deteriorated. He had spent much of 2017 in and out of hospital.

Meanwhile, Kelly Khumalo has paid a heartfelt tribute to late music veteran revealing that his death had left her feeling like she was ‘literally drowning”.

Posting a picture of her performing with Robbie, Kelly wrote an emotional message asking how she would be able to move on with life after his death.

“I’m literally drowning. My uncle, my friend, inja yami! How am I going to do this without you?

She added that news of his death made her wish it was a bad prank.— SundayWorld