Mugabe gets hefty lavish package

958 86

By Farayi Machamire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has given the country’s deposed former leader Robert Mugabe an eye-watering exit package which includes benefits commensurate with those of a sitting head of State.

Slumbering: Mugabe, 93, at a graduation ceremony on Friday (AFP Getty Images)
Details of the frail nonagenarian’s massive golden handshake were announced in the Government Gazette on Friday under Presidential Pension and Retirement Packages Notice 2017.

Meanwhile, the Daily News has also learnt that the publicised exit package does not include the $10 million which was dangled to the soon to be 94-year-old as part of the negotiations which led to his ouster last month — and which also culminated in him being granted immunity from prosecution.

Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe with an iron fist for close to four decades, “resigned” from the top office on November 21 this year — hours after Parliament had initiated proceedings to impeach him.

This happened after he had refused to leave office during eight tense days that began with the military intervening in the governance of the country.

“The president, in terms of section 3(1) of the Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act, hereby makes the following notice:

“A former president of Zimbabwe, who has at any time since the 31st December 1987, been president of Zimbabwe for at least one full term of office, shall be entitled to the enjoyment of the following services, facilities and allowances — staff (a) the services of — (i) such security personnel as may be determined by the president, but no less than six, and to be increased by such number as may be determined by the president whenever and for such period as the need arises; and (ii) two drivers and (iii) two private secretaries; and (iv) two aide-de-camp officers or personal assistants; and (v) two office attendants,” read the notice in Friday’s Government Gazette.

The publicised raft of benefits details the number of staff at Mugabe’s disposal, as well as office and accommodation arrangements, including a private residence on a 5 000 square metres piece of land; comprehensive medical cover for him, his wife and children, as well as transport that includes top-of-the-range vehicles.

Mugabe and Grace are also entitled to diplomatic passports and private, first class international air travel up — to a maximum of four trips per year.

Mugabe will also receive a Mercedes Benz S500 series or any equivalent vehicle, one four-wheel drive station wagon or an equivalent vehicle, and one pick up van.

Apart from maintaining and fuelling the vehicles, government will also be obliged to replace all the vehicles after five years.

The 93-year-old also has the option of maintaining his long motorcade after government notified that Mugabe was entitled to the provision of “such adequate number of vehicles as may be determined by the president and which must be put at the disposal of the security personnel and other staff serving the former president”.

Mugabe will also be entitled to a landline telephone, a cellphone, two computers and “such other office equipment and materials as may be determined by the president”.

In terms of accommodation, the former Zanu PF supremo will be provided with “a fully furnished official residence at any place in Harare”.

The housing benefits will also include any such befitting request made by Mugabe within two months of leaving office.

According to the gazette, Mugabe may request the construction of a single private residence at any place of his choice in Zimbabwe, and it will be granted.

If he so chooses, he can also request for the payment of a lump sum which is equal or equivalent to the value of the private residence he so desires.

“In the case of his official residence … if the president (Mugabe) dies, his or her surviving spouse, or if there is no surviving spouse, his or her dependent child must continue to be provided with suitable state residential accommodation until –

(i) in the case of a surviving spouse, the date on which he or she dies or remarries, whichever event occurs first; and

(ii) in the case of the dependent child, the date which he or she dies or the date on which he or she attains the age of 21 years, whichever event occurs first,” the gazette reads.

The private residence is to be constructed on land not exceeding 5 000 square metres and the residence itself may not exceed a reasonably-sized house with five bedrooms, a guest wing with three bedrooms, a study, a swimming pool, two guardrooms and two garages.

In connection with the residence, government will on behalf of Mugabe employ three domestic workers, two gardeners, two cooks, two waiters and two laundry personnel.

Mugabe along with Grace will also be entitled to first class air and rail travel within Zimbabwe as well as first class international travel up to a maximum of four trips a year.

Other benefits will see Mugabe getting an entertainment allowance as determined by Mnangagwa.

Mugabe will also be entitled to payment of telephone expenses, water and electricity charges. The curtain fell on the veteran former Zimbabwe and Zanu PF leader on November 21 when he resigned moments after Parliament had started proceedings to impeach him.

This followed a military intervention code-named Operation Restore Legacy which saw the nonagenarian and his wife being placed under house arrest.

Several Cabinet ministers linked to the Generation 40 (G40) faction who had coalesced around Grace were targeted in the operation which ended only recently, with the soldiers only retreating to the barracks after five weeks of executing the operation.

Mugabe was accused of turning Zimbabwe, which was once the bread basket of Africa, into a basket case due to years of mismanagement and executive corruption.

Today, Zimbabwe is ranked among the poorest countries in the world. DailyNews

  • Saka marwadziwaka kunyanya imi vema paper kkkk

  • Mxxxxxxxm thats nonsense coz that kule destroyed the country for fucken 37years but he get paid for his dirty job

  • He wont be satisfied stiill,becareful he feeds on human blood,dont trust a dictator like Bob,

  • Yhoo yhoo aibo

  • It happens everywhere. He was the president and nomatter how ruthless he was he is the former president. So he gets his package 📦. At least he won’t be enjoying them for long since he is too old…. Just saying.

    • taura hako. i think its better than $50m he blew on foreign travel this year only.

    • I agree with you. Let him get paid for what he has done. He was the President and it’s happen everywhere. Bush is getting paid for his dirty job and killing people. Obama is still getting paid for his dirty job of killing Osama in Iraq and Gaddafi in Lybia.

    • Does the Zim government have money for such a package? No wonder many Zimbos want to be Presidents

    • If he dies the benefits goes to the surving spouse, if she ai’nt around ndaona kunge zvinonzi zvoenda kueldest mwana…….

  • Bodo mbavha iyoyi yakabakare kwete

  • Yei mari ko yakaba ishoma here Matanga manje

  • Iwe uchiti ukadzingwa nhasi unonzi tokupa 3months salary zvotopera,life is nt fair

  • Iwe unongonzi mupei salary yake ye3mnths zvotopera!

  • kkkkk face iyo kunge munhu ane flu

  • But there is more long life for that old man,,and above all if the government changes as what can likely happen after an election then the deal will be off or it will be revisited,,so its just 7 months!

  • Haaaa unobva watoshaya kuti zvinombofamba sei ,zvinopedza power

  • Why is the country and Government rewarding Thieves for all they have stolen and the corruption was so rife.Cant see how any foreign country would even attempt to invest with these awards being given to past corrupt despots when there is still no money freely avaliable to the public or businesses.Or is current PM setting the rules up so he also gains if he loses elections next year.?If all retired PMs get this deal Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans will be forever living in poverty and struggling.

  • Disgusting. This Mugabe was a real curse sent to Zimbabwe. What a nasty individual

  • I don’t know why such a lavish package, can someone explains y, y, y to a person who destroyed the economy of the country to zero. Why 4 trips in an executive locally n abroad. Why changing cars after 5yrs, y two secretaries, y ofces haaaa I really don’t know why.

    • Vaive veri vese when they were destroying the country what did we expect he is making sure the same will be done to him by the next person

    • Mambo anoratidza tsitsi kune mambo akabva pachigaro anotonga kwete nekuda kwake asi nekuda kwenjere dzamwari! Forgive us as we forgive those who tresspass against us!

    • Curio, am nt saying is not fit for something but it’s too much. They were suppose to just service his cars only not to buy new after 5 yrs saka zvasiyana papi nemunhu aripabasa

  • But Mai Tina Mati he and his wife and children and Government destroyed the country for self gain through corruption of funds which were not their own .So he should be denied any benefits and most Zimbabweans would like to see them impeached.Africa always falls back on the custom that he is an elder and should be respected and forgiven.Sorry most people do not agree.If you or I committed theft in any way we would be charged and locked up and if against country would be treason..Sorry but if you do the crime you must be prepared to do the time..

  • varume paonei ipapo isu takapesionwa 2008 asi nanhsi maridzacho hatisat tadziwana zanu ne nasa hapana musiyano murikuenda mese 2018

  • It’s not about Mugabe musanyeperwa. Varikuzvigadzirira package dzavo Havana basa nemi avo. Kusvika mati…

  • Mupenyu here munhu uyu

  • Povho ichifa nenzara…ane mari kare uyo including 15 billion yedu

  • They hv been looting together, they want to keep on looting together. Eish Zimbabweans need a rest from zanupf plz

  • It’s not a question of what he got but a question of who gave him.
    You have been scratching your heads for over a month about the government.
    A fired vice sworn as President.
    The new old cabinet
    The General sworn in as vice
    The package
    Something big coming
    Watch the space

  • Mugabe akapiwa mari zviri nani to serve marriage na Grace bcoz vakadzi variko these days vanoda cash Mugabe akasapiwa mari Grace anoswera atorwa maskati machena better bob ive chembere ine mari for Grace to stay

  • for wat,nxaa.This old crap failed us

  • That’s bullkak

  • Rubish

  • hahahaha let me laugh, what nonsense is this? I failed to believe when people where saying its still the same train the only change is the driver. Why the golden handshake? The devastation that they have caused is there for everyone to see. The repairing of this country is now going to take longer than expected, surprisingly they ask for our patience as Zimbabweans. Some things you fail to understand

  • dont worry guys he will be dead very soon no1 will keep on paying

  • It’s way too much.its fine for a country that got a successful economy not ours.They know he will come back after them surbotage all their efforts.He is smart than them.

  • Millions of our countrymen had to skip the country because of mismanagement by this man, he simple didn’t CARE about us

  • ,Fuck all politicians, that old clueless nonagenarian motherfucker Mugabe’s bad governance culminated into the demise and destruction of Zimbabwe, he stole from the state, externalised funds and on top of that the Military government of Mnangagwa is rewarding him.

  • That’s what our constitution says. Very legal.

  • Within a year Dr stop it kanenge kaipfukuta yese.

  • I think he deserves it. The man worked hard for the people of Zimbabwe in the early 80s to 1996 when he got married to a mad woman. Despite all that happened in the later years let us not treat him as if he never did anything good for us.

    • He only worked hard for his people in Harare & surrounding provinces

    • Thembinkosi Themba Moyo i don’t think what you are saying is true. I have travelled to almost every corner of Zimbabwe thr is no place without a road a school or a clinic. Those who went to school back then, their fees was paid by Social Welfare. University students were given grant irregardless you are a shona or Ndebele. Its a fact that the shonas have a numerical advantage over the Ndebeles but it doesn’t mean no Ndebeles were assisted by the gvmnt of Mugabe. The peace we enjoy in this country was a result of Mugabe. The list is endless

    • He looted on a grand scale and will be remembered for his brutal misrule. You forget all those thousands of people who perished or disappeared simple because they did not support his party. And remember those who died of simple curable diseases in hospital queues and at home while Mugabe wasted public funds on countless useless worldwide flights and jaunts with his family and hangers on.

    • What peace are you talking about when thousands of people were being slaughtered under cover by state agents. Just because it didnt affect you directly or you never witnessed it doesnt mean they was peace.

    • You are lucky that Mugabe gave you peace. I vividly remember when we came to school in MatSouth in the mid 80s to find our teachers being beaten by Mugabe’s soldiers. Having worked in Tsholotsho l also heard chilling stories of how Mugabe’s soldiers murdered, raped & killed defenceless villagers. Mass graves are all over . In fact the whole of Matebeleland is a crime scene. The only roads in Matebeleland were built by Smith regime. Bulawayo is a ghost town as compared to the glittering sunshine city

    • Why give him a package yet he has numerous assets,consortiums,offshore accounts.he decided to reward himself by looting and planting his relatives everywhere.e niqqa deserves nothng

    • Any reasonable person should never praise Mugabe. He inherited the jewel of Africa & turned it to be the begging basket of Africa. That fool was simply relying on the success of the racist Smith regime. He did ZERO 4 us. What is left is 4 him is 2 join his twin brother the devil or maybe he is the devil himself.

    • Thembinkosi Themba Moyo and Innocent Lungani i don’t think that those whom you say were slaughtered were killed for no apparent reason. When the Ndebeles came to Zimbabwe they found the shona here. They killed and looted but not a single day did i hear the shona saying the Ndebeles butchered our people it was a passing phase. The Ndebele themselves are to blame for gukurahundi atrocities. Tatenda Truz Ruzengwe i think the ministry of education should introduce constitution studies because all the answers you want are there in the constitution.

    • Sheunesu Mpofu it doesnt take e constitution to tell u tht e unemploymnt rate is 90% + in zimbabwe. And paying someone 10million as a retiremnt package whilst students are failing to facilitate loans to study is shocking if not appalling.everyone knows e constitution

    • And e whole shona-ndebele fiasco.i agree wt u Sheunesu Mpofu pple have to move on

    • How much your father/mother or grandfather/grandmother getting for retirement pension fund . Whilst you praise Mugabe to get a lot of money like this. Shame on you guys

    • He is the one who put our country to this situation now he is benefiting again more and more. This thing needs to be stopped its an insult to us Zim

  • For what realky? Thats why we want new government not new leader in old government

  • Economy is bleeding imi mopa mnhu mari yakaenzana neya president saka tine mapresident maviri

  • danzo

    A failed despot doesn’t deserve all these luxuries, if anything he deserves locking up. This is a smack in the face of the people of Zimbabwe.

    • Eagles

      100+% right @disqus_b6KvQWlUe8:disqus

  • Has he formed a party to win in 2018 ?

  • What does that antique ancient relic need all those nice perks for at his age? He must just disappear and spare us Zimbabweans the expense of looking after him after ruining our country in his 37years of looting on a grand scale and misrule. He stole enough to last him 300years if he lived that long. He must just die quickly and we will go and urinate on his grave to show our disgust at him.

  • Rubbish. Nxaaa

  • He deserve more than that ,,,he worked so hard to be where we a today

  • Fuck you all. Mother fuckers

  • he deserved it and its illegal

  • he deserves it and its legal

  • saka cash yakuwanikwa here

  • If Tsvangirai is living in a mansion that belongs to the state, whats wromg with uncle Bob getting retirement benefits?