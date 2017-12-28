Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa warns local authorities

328 7

By Helen Kadirire

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged the ever bumbling local authorities to up their game and start providing clean water to residents and end recurrences of waterborne diseases.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

This comes as Harare has in the last 12 months been the epicentre of the typhoid outbreak as it contributed to more than 70 percent of all cases countrywide.

“To minimise disease outbreaks, I urge local authorities to ensure that there is adequate and functioning water and sanitation infrastructure in their areas of jurisdiction.

“I exhort councils to ensure orderly settlement of people together with other infrastructure required for decent habitation,” Mnangagwa said during the presentation of his maiden State-of-the-Nation Address (Sona).

Uncollected garbage has been linked with waterborne diseases such as typhoid and cholera as it is a breeding ground for the bacteria which then flows into water sources.

Boreholes which most people had opted for are now being condemned as most of them are contaminated by E coli- the typhoid causing bacteria.

In his Sona, Mnangagwa also warned land barons and council officials that his government will bring to an end the practice as part of pursuing strict town planning methods.

“Government will insist on the return by local authorities to proper town planning practices and strict adherence to business and building by-laws.

“The corrupt parcelling out of land to land barons and the construction of houses on undesignated areas and in a haphazard manner must stop,” Mnangagwa warned. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Mari yacho ngaiuye because local authorities are broke

  • Rudo Gunduza

  • not only local authorities..the gvt too..people want good hospitals, schools, roads, jobs etc from the gvt….anyway how can an understaffed council produce the required results since gvt froze recruitment by local authorities

  • Fuck up this idiotic man who slaughtered man Zimbos reckless man

  • Yebo ?

  • Residents have been electing mayors and councilors of their choice but only to have them suspended for the flimsiest of reasons, and when they appoint town clerks, the TCs are not allowed to take office, even in cases where the suspended office bearers take their cases to court and win, the court orders have been ignored or they are appealed against just to frustrate them. Cases that immediately come to mind are that of Elias Mudzuri, James Mushore, Hamutendi Kombayi etc, who failed to serve the residents who elected them because of Chombo and Kasukuwere respectively. I believe if the new President can ensure that elected councilors work without much hindrance from the parent minister/ministry, instead being complimented in their efforts by the former then a more accurate result will be attained when they are assessed.

  • Residents have been electing mayors and councilors of their choice but only to have them suspended for the flimsiest of reasons, and when they appoint town clerks, the TCs are not allowed to take office, even in cases where the suspended office bearers take their cases to court and win, the court orders have been ignored or they are appealed against just to frustrate them. Cases that immediately come to mind are that of Elias Mudzuri, James Mushore, Hamutendi Kombayi etc, who failed to serve the residents who elected them because of Chombo and Kasukuwere respectively. I believe if the new President can ensure that elected councilors work without much hindrance from the parent minister/ministry, instead being complimented in their efforts by the former then a more accurate result will be attained when they are assessed.