Man (61) rapes niece (15)

By Lovemore Meya

A 61-year-old Seke man allegedly raped his 15-year-old niece who had visited his homestead looking for match sticks and threatened to kill her if she revealed the act, a court has heard.

The man, who appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Ms Estere Chivasa last week, denied the rape charges.

Ms Chivasa remanded him in custody to January 2 for trial continuation.

The prosecutor Mr Lovet Muringwa alleged that sometime in September last year at around midday, the minor, who is doing Form One, proceeded to the accused’s homestead looking for match sticks.

Upon arrival, the court heard that she found the man sitting outside and asked for the matches. He allegedly instructed the minor to get it in the kitchen and she complied.

Further allegations are that while the minor was on her way into the kitchen, the accused followed and closed the door from inside.

He allegedly pushed her and she fell. The man allegedly raped her as she screamed for help, but no one came to her rescue.

After the act, the minor went home and never told anyone. The court heard that the man continuously abused her on several occasions whenever his wife and the minor’s father were away.

The matter came to light in November this year when the minor was intercepted by her aunt who asked if she was feeling unwell.

This was as a result of the minor’s behavioural change. She initially refused to say a word, but later narrated her ordeal. The aunt escorted her to the police station where a report was made. The Herald