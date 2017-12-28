General Tongogara knew he was going to die before independence – Chiwenga

The late national hero General Josiah Magama Tongogara had a premonition about his death and knew that he was never going to see a free Zimbabwe.

This was revealed by Zanu-PF Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) at a memorial service to mark the 38th anniversary of the death of General Tongogara at the National Heroes’ Acre yesterday.

“There are a lot of things which I will not be able to say, but I have already talked to maiguru Mai Tongo about what he said to me. But what you want to know is that I knew by that time that this was going to be it. I was not going to see him.

“He told me, ‘My brother this is it, go and take the forces there in Chimoio . . . I want you to be in Marondera before the end of this ceasefire’. I said, but when is the ceasefire? Have you agreed?’ And he said we will agree, but it was on the 4th and the ceasefire was signed on the 21st of December.

“He said, ‘go, but we will not meet’. And I said where will you be and he said, ‘but I told you we will not meet. Ndomirira ipapo,” General Chiwenga (Rtd) told a bemused gathering of the Tongogara family and senior Government officials, standing in soaking rain.

The widow of General Tongogara, Mrs Angeline Tongogara, said she was happy with the recognition her husband had received following the renaming of the King George VI Barracks to General Magama Tongogara Barracks.

The service was attended by various dignitaries who included Minister of Presidential Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Minister Webster Shamu, members of the Tongogara family and trustees of the General Tongogara Trust.

General Tongogara died in a car accident in Mozambique on December 26, 1979, just a few days after the ceasefire.

The late national hero was recently honoured when the King George V1 Barracks was renamed after him. The Herald