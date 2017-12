Okay you have probably noticed it too, so it would not be stretching it to conclude that Mary Chiwenga, the wife of General Constantino Chiwenga really loves to dish out hugs.

It all started at the airport when President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived back into the country from South Africa where he had fled. We again saw her in action at Mnangagwa’s inauguration and then again today at the swearing in of her husband as Vice President.