Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Former army chief Constantino Chiwenga sworn in as Zimbabwe’s vice-president

611 27

Zimbabwe’s former army commander who led a military takeover that helped end Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule was Thursday (Dec 28) sworn in as one of the country’s two vice-presidents.

Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) (L) and Kembo Mohadi
Vice Presidents General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) (L) and Kembo Mohadi

General Constantino Chiwenga, 61, took the oath of office in Harare, pledging to be “faithful” to Zimbabwe and to “obey, uphold and defend the Constitution”.

“I will discharge my duties with all my strength and to the best of my knowledge and ability,” said Chiwenga, dressed in a black suit at a ceremony held on the lawns of the presidential residence.

The new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, dozens of government officials, military and police chiefs as well as traditional leaders, attended the event.

Chiwenga retired from the military last week, slightly over a month after the army temporarily took control of the country on November 15, culminating in Mugabe’s resignation six days later.

Mnangagwa, who had a few weeks earlier been humiliated and sacked from his job as vice president by Mugabe, then took over as the head of state.

Mugabe, 93, was ousted from power after the military stepped in following internal feuding and factionalism that escalated in the ruling ZANU-PF party over who would succeed him. Mugabe’s wife Grace had expressed an interest in succeeding her husband.

Chiwenga’s ascent to the country’s second most powerful job has further consolidated the military’s power in the political space of the southern African country.

Several other senior army officers have in recent weeks been appointed to ministerial or influential party positions.

President Mnangagwa did not give a speech at the inauguration of his deputies, but told journalists that their responsibility is “to drive the ministers”.

“The performance of the ministers will be reflected by the supervision they give.”

REWARD FOR OUSTING MUGABE

Chiwenga became the face the of the rapid transition in Zimbabwe. It started on Nov 13, two days before the the coup, when he went on state television to make a rare statement by the country’s military.

Surrounded by defence chiefs, Chiwenga called on the ruling party officials to “stop reckless utterances… denigrating the military”. The next day tanks rolled out of the barracks onto the streets of the capital.

Just before dawn on the following day, the military went on state television saying they were not launching a coup but were “targeting criminals around” Mugabe.

Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, a veteran politician and long-serving state security minister, were then named the ruling party’s vice-presidents.

Mohadi was also sworn in as the state second vice-president on Thursday.

The appointment of Chiwenga and several other senior army officers in government and the ruling party is seen as a reward for the army’s instrumental role in ending Mugabe’s rule.

Two other top military officials were also awarded ministerial posts earlier this month.

Ex-air force chief Perrance Shiri became the new lands and agriculture minister and the general who announced the military takeover, Sibusiso Moyo, is the new foreign affairs minister.

Another senior military officer Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje was early this month appointed ZANU-PF national political commissar, a powerful position equivalent to organising secretary. AFP

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • They don’t wst time do they already former

  • Mohadi looks tired asati atana basa racho, hapeno shuwa!Isnt this another Mboko?

  • VaKembo Muhad chii kupera kudaro

  • Fuck up to those idiotic beings who leds to death of many innocent Zimbos , We as Ndebele the warriors we have our solution for Gukurahundi

    • What warriors

    • Figthers

    • Facebook worriors..kkkkkk. we know u idiots. In reality …u are always with your tails squeezed between your shrunk balls. Fighters? U failed to withstand the 5 brigade. If u want round 2..we can send the fawcet security guards…and deal with u in less than an hour.

    • Okay thanks for that you a barbaric Shona man a zimbo

    • Down with tribalism u two.It wont get u anywhere

    • Oky but remember tribalism led to brake down of Sudan , so why we can’t

    • You need deliverance from your stupidity. Don’t show how stupid you’re in public like that. Leaders are busy fix the economy and you, you’re busy speak against shona people about Gukurahundi. See how brainwashed man you’re? You showed the world that you’re just a pigeon instead of an eagle.

    • Mapfumo indebele here? Ndebeles are originally from South Africa so how can we devide Zimbabwe

    • Empty vessels makes the worst noise.Barking dogs seldom bite.
      We should cogitate, discuss and share ideas on social media not vomiting hate speech and coming up with wrong decisions.

    • Are you really Ndebele?

    • Kunzi mapfumo ndoku be warrior here?Seems like its to do about education (lack of it)Did your mother tell you that you father is Ndebele?If so find your real father or go for a DNA test,Mapfumo might not be your father.

    • Kunzi mapfumo ndoku be warrior here?Seems like its to do about education (lack of it)Did your mother tell you that you father is Ndebele?If so find your real father or go for a DNA test,Mapfumo might not be your father.

    • kkkkk handidi nemashoko angu.ndiwe wataura Ndebeles yet we are 1 Zimbabwe.If we begin to talk,what did u do to the shona.You raided many shona beautiful wives,talk their livestock during Mzilikazi and Lobengula time.makambotinzwa tichitaura.

  • Kembo ziso iro kunge Mugabe

  • Cool

  • Zvrinani amana plus zvegukura hundi izv zvisiirei kuna Musikavanh

  • Better,maida kuti vasheedze jonga kandemire here?

  • No it wasn’t a coup but they were targeting criminals surrounding President

  • Nehanda chii

  • Ngazviende mberi

  • Zim eish

  • Zim eish