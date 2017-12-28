Eriza now a mother

By Vasco Chaya

Former soldier and popular dancer — Lyn Magodo AKA Eriza — has announced the arrival of her baby. She posted pictures of her newly-born baby on social media platform Facebook with the caption “with my baby girl.”

The popular dancer who featured in the video of smash hit Eriza off Jah Prayzah’ album — Jerusarema — has named her baby, Chloe Talia.

Magodo told the Daily News yesterday that Chloe Talia Gotora was delivered at a local maternity home on December 21.

“The baby is my finest present this festive season. It is good to be a mom to someone,” she said.

Eriza didn’t give the date of resumption of her musical shows.

“I do not know how soon but all I can say is that my fans should expect me soon on stage,” she told the Daily News.

Magodo is married to Tinarwo Gotora under customary law.

In March she got involved in a bar fist fight with another woman over the father of her child.

However, she later apologised.

“Due to unforeseeable circumstances which led me to being involved in a public fight recently, I would like to apologise to my fans, sponsors, family and friends for the conduct.

“It was not premeditated but I acted in self defence since I was being stalked. I had never fought anyone in my life before hence the need to apologise,” the Swagga band boss said then.

Magodo has an album Ndisvikewo under her belt.

She became a household name after featuring in Jah Prayzah’s video Eriza, off the blockbuster project Jerusarema, as a star dancer in school uniform. DailyNews