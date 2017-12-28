Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


ShowbizFeaturedNews

Eriza now a mother

779 66

By Vasco Chaya

Former soldier and popular dancer — Lyn Magodo AKA Eriza — has announced the arrival of her baby. She posted pictures of her newly-born baby on social media platform Facebook with the caption “with my baby girl.”

Featuring on Jah Prayzah’s “Eriza” video has brought fame to dancer Lady Storm and it seems gates of fortune are now opening up for her.
Featuring on Jah Prayzah’s “Eriza” video has brought fame to dancer Lady Storm and it seems gates of fortune are now opening up for her.

The popular dancer who featured in the video of smash hit Eriza off Jah Prayzah’ album — Jerusarema — has named her baby, Chloe Talia.

Magodo told the Daily News yesterday that Chloe Talia Gotora was delivered at a local maternity home on December 21.

“The baby is my finest present this festive season. It is good to be a mom to someone,” she said.

Eriza didn’t give the date of resumption of her musical shows.

“I do not know how soon but all I can say is that my fans should expect me soon on stage,” she told the Daily News.

Magodo is married to Tinarwo Gotora under customary law.

In March she got involved in a bar fist fight with another woman over the father of her child.

However, she later apologised.

“Due to unforeseeable circumstances which led me to being involved in a public fight recently, I would like to apologise to my fans, sponsors, family and friends for the conduct.

“It was not premeditated but I acted in self defence since I was being stalked. I had never fought anyone in my life before hence the need to apologise,” the Swagga band boss said then.

Magodo has an album Ndisvikewo under her belt.

She became a household name after featuring in Jah Prayzah’s video Eriza, off the blockbuster project Jerusarema, as a star dancer in school uniform. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Blessed is that husband 😂😂😂

  • Is she married?

  • who is the father

  • ah eriza akai

  • Kuti hakasi kamwana kaJah Prayzah ikako

  • congrats

  • Aaaaaahhhh we say congrats but hey……can’t imagine when she will leave the husband and family going for night duty kkkkkkk

  • we expected it considering the way she opened her legs for that guy 9 months ago… Next News please

  • this is a awesome video to watch

  • Thats good so that means the cash shortage is over

  • She put herself on market with her raunchy dancing…vakomana vakati vanoda kudya huchi hwegonera….hezvoka.

  • Haangatadzi kuiswa nekuzunza mutaka kwaanoita

  • ,congratulations, zvakawanda hazvinei neni

  • To other children being born is just like u been there all along lol will she call her mama or eriza ?? Kkk just sayin ita uwuye kuzodzokorora tatodhibha katarina

  • beautiful you now a mother

  • Unfortunate to her,, looks always mislead and i bet you dnt make it to the next decade.. If real tel me the father and i will die today if nt married

  • Zvaisvika nekupi

  • Zvaisvika nekupi

  • Bet they got her while was tying her laces

  • Bet they got her while was tying her laces

  • Thot she was a form four kid!

  • Thot she was a form four kid!

  • danzo

    Someone actually married her – good luck dude !

  • Wakanyoporewa nekunaka ikoko

  • Wakanyoporewa nekunaka ikoko

  • Ndiye lady storm ka uyu

  • Ndiye lady storm ka uyu

  • Hey eriza is beautiful eish

  • Hey eriza is beautiful eish

  • Kuzvonyongoka kwese kuye kunoperera mu skirt..kumuti pabonde apo…u get disappointed.

  • Kuzvonyongoka kwese kuye kunoperera mu skirt..kumuti pabonde apo…u get disappointed.

  • This beautiful woman is now married so what’s the problem if she got impregnated by her Husband? Even if she was not married is there anything wrong with a woman being a single mother?as long as a woman is over 18 and an adult we should not bother ourselves who she has sex with whether in she gets BANGED in a brothel,in a bar,in a car, in her bedroom etc.. Its her choice and we must not judge a woman’s choices on motherhood..Anyway who said women who don’t dance or go clubbing make the best wives? Who said church going women are clean and faithful to their husbands? Leave this Eriza girl alone..its none of anybody’s business how many men she has slept with, how many times she has danced in night clubs..There is a man out there who loved her the way she is.

  • This beautiful woman is now married so what’s the problem if she got impregnated by her Husband? Even if she was not married is there anything wrong with a woman being a single mother?as long as a woman is over 18 and an adult we should not bother ourselves who she has sex with whether in she gets BANGED in a brothel,in a bar,in a car, in her bedroom etc.. Its her choice and we must not judge a woman’s choices on motherhood..Anyway who said women who don’t dance or go clubbing make the best wives? Who said church going women are clean and faithful to their husbands? Leave this Eriza girl alone..its none of anybody’s business how many men she has slept with, how many times she has danced in night clubs..There is a man out there who loved her the way she is.

  • Wakapenga eriza

  • Wakapenga eriza

  • congrades

  • Kufamba kwako kwaka ndifungisa Katarina

  • Kutamba, mubhawa, kana papi zvapo handizvo zvingatadzisa munhu kuita mwanazve , iye akaberekwa saka naye ikodzero yake kuita mwana ,imi munedzimba dzenyu makadziita musingazikamwi nhasi naye wamunoziva zvokurwadzai papi ,wakagona zvako iwe watova mai

  • Kutamba, mubhawa, kana papi zvapo handizvo zvingatadzisa munhu kuita mwanazve , iye akaberekwa saka naye ikodzero yake kuita mwana ,imi munedzimba dzenyu makadziita musingazikamwi nhasi naye wamunoziva zvokurwadzai papi ,wakagona zvako iwe watova mai

  • Kutamba, mubhawa, kana papi zvapo handizvo zvingatadzisa munhu kuita mwanazve , iye akaberekwa saka naye ikodzero yake kuita mwana ,imi munedzimba dzenyu makadziita musingazikamwi nhasi naye wamunoziva zvokurwadzai papi ,wakagona zvako iwe watova mai