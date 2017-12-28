Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


‘Chiri’s re-appointment good for investment’

By Taurai Mangudhla

The re-appointment of Mildred Chiri to the post of Auditor-General for a further term backdated to February 2017, is expected to assure investors of Zimbabwe’s economic paradigm shift, observers say.

Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri (left) addresses the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe workshop on Bridging the Gap: Auditing in the Public Sector

Mrs Chiri, who came into office in 2004, bounces back to her post after Parliament in July rejected the nomination of former Industrial Development Corporation boss Mike Ndudzo as her replacement.

Her re-appointment also comes as President Mnangagwa’s Government is emphasising that it is open for business to the world.

Government has also taken corruption head on, leading to the arrest of top politicians and officials. A crackdown against externalisation has also taken off.

Finance and Economic Planning Minister Patrick Chinamasa, is scheduled to present his case for the re-appointment of Mrs Chiri to the post of Auditor-General on January 9 in the National Assembly.

“On January 9, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning is due to ask the House to approve the reappointment of former Auditor-General Mrs Chiri to the post — an appointment that, given Mrs Chiri’s sterling reputation, will reassure stakeholders and potential investors in Zimbabwe’s new market economy,” parliamentary watchdog Veritas recently said.

“The Senate’s approval is also required, as the appointment must be made by the President with the approval of both Houses of Parliament (Constitution, section 310).

“The proposed appointment is ‘for a further term in office effective from February 25, 2017’ — the backdating calls for an explanation from the Minister when he addresses the House on January 9.

“The re-appointment of Mildred Chiri to the position of Auditor-General for a further term backdated effective February 2017 is expected to assure investors of Zimbabwe’s economic paradigm shift,” observers say.

Economist Takunda Mugaga said Mrs Chiri’s re-appointment can be seen in positive light on the part of Government’s commitment to fighting corruption, fostering accountability and streamlining costs.

“If she had the bravery to point out irregularities in the previous Government then she should be able to do even better now,” said Mr Mugaga who is also the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce CEO. Mr Mugaga said the move also gives confidence Government is committed to streamlining parastatals.

“Minister Chinamasa spoke about streamlining parastatals and making sure they are well run in his 2018 National Budget. This is in line with Mrs Chiri’s previous reports that exposed glaring shortcomings and made various recommendations which need implementation,” he said.

However, Mr Mugaga said the market should not exaggerate the significance of her re-appointment.

“I don’t think it should turn heads to that level of directly influencing investors because her job is strictly independent and professional unless you make this political where it will look like we are saying she is here to go after some individuals which becomes vindictiveness.

“We shouldn’t associate the office with an individual such that whoever comes in at any point is able to carry out their duties professionally,” Veritas added. The Herald

  • spot on!

  • why are you recycling leaders.

  • Thank you the powers that be for reinstating a woman who did a splendid job of revealing the truth on government misappropriations and hopefully implementation of her recommendations will see heads roll on those who plundered our financial resources brought to book and we turn over a new leaf!!

    • That’s no recycling but a thumbs up!! bringing back a woman who knew what she was doing and her recommendations are of paramount importance from an audit point of view.

  • NO. Am sure there is someone else even more capable in Zimbabwe. Please head hunt someone else.

  • Investors dont give a damn about Mildred…but conducive policies and confidence in govt….

  • Investors dont give a damn about Mildred…but about conducive economic policies and rule of law!!!

  • Bravado Mildred!! Continue as you have executed your mandate before. Bold, without fear, trepidation or favour!! You had earlier scotched on the $15 billion looted from Marange / Chiadzwa Diamond fields. Focus on it now as one of your top priority and get it done!!!!!!

  • Mukanya

    Her re-appointment is highly acclaimed, but now lets walk the talk of implementation on her findings , if this re-cycled government is serous about its utterances on looting…….CORRUPTION!!!

  • Ndeipi recommendation imwe chete zvayo yaMildred yakateedzerwa

  • TARISA MATUMBU EVARUME VARI PA FRONT AKASEKA IPAPA ANOSEKA MARI YEGA YEGA

  • Yeah. Go for it Ms Chiri

  • all these are dead wood given years of trial and not only failled but destroyed everything