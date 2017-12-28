Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


10 donkeys 'shot' at abattoir

The Government will not license a donkey abattoir that is being built in Bulawayo.The Department of Livestock and Veterinary Services DLVS) made the announcement last week as the Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said it had put down over 10 donkeys that were destined for slaughter at the proposed facility.

Bulawayo SPCA Veterinary Surgeon, Dr Anele Dube said the donkeys which were being kept at a feedlot at Manningdale low density suburb were killed two months ago after the animal welfare organisation noted that they were in a bad condition.

This followed a visit by the SPCA and Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Zimbabwe (VAWZ) officials who recommended that the animals be euthanised as they were severely injured while others were sickly.

“We went there and identified about a dozen donkeys that were seriously sick and those were destroyed, they were euthanised humanely and we didn’t have any problems with (Mr Gareth) Lumsden (owner of the donkey abattoir) and we go there regularly at least once a week,” said Dr Dube.

Battlefront Investments had bought about 200 donkeys from areas such as Kezi, Plumtree, Nkayi and Gokwe for slaughtering at the abattoir in Waterford which was supposed to start operations before the end of October.

Pressure has been mounting on Mr Lumsden to drop the initiative with animal welfare groups considering instituting legal action.

DLVS director Dr Josphat Nyika said:“We don’t know about the donkey abattoir, when it was constructed or if the construction has been completed. I have never seen any application for the setting-up of a donkey abattoir.

We are the registration authority and after all we don’t have laws that allow for the registration of a donkey abattoir.

“It’s not even there on (Abattoir Inspection and Certification) SI (Statutory Instrument) of 1995 of the Veterinary Public Health thus it can never be registered.

As the Department of Veterinary Services we report to the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development,” said Dr Nyika.

The other SIs that fall under the Abattoir Inspection and Certification are SI 111 of 1984 and SI 369 of 1998.

The non-licensing of the abattoir means Battlefront Investments’ investment of over $150 000 has gone up in smoke if the company does not convert the infrastructure to serve another purpose.

The company had intended to export donkey meat and hides to China where they are in demand especially the latter, to produce a traditional Chinese product called ejiao.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Lumsden by the time of going to press were futile as his cellphone went unanswered. The Chronicle

  • Keeping quiet is nice if you don’t have anything to report

  • this is good news indeed

  • So they shot the donkeys that were going to be slaughtered? That doesn’t make sense. Who is cruel apa

  • thank you otherwise some donkey meat would have find its way into butcheries labelled beef

  • Regai mandevere anakirwe nedonkey meat vanomachengeterei akawanda kudaro

    • Unfortunately Mandevere are not the only inhabitants of Bulawayo, only those who are not wise think it is so.

    • but anofarira gochi gochi ndimi plus kuda zvakachipa munomama nedonkey meat

    • Hey!!! I will beat you all now!!!

    • Kkkk Thabathani ndiye anoda kurohwa

    • Get away with your tribalistic tendencies. How does a certain tribe come in here? What is mandevere anyway? There is no such tribe in Zimbabwe. Bulawayo is made up of all tribes in Zimbabwe. In Botswana they eat donkey meat and they are fine as do the Chinese too who live up to 100years because of the so called ”strange food” they eat.

    • Innocent hapana nyaya ye tribalism apa but abattoir iyi yakaiswa area rine mhuka dzacho nevanodzidya why isina kunzi yodakuiswa kwaRusape?

    • Honestly Bulawayo is not a Ndebele only place , we were born here we live here,, so to say ndebele eat donkeys is everyone in Bulawayo a ndebele, that abattoir was built by whites not blacks intending to export to Asian markets

    • Alex you are being unreasonable and displaying your ignorance now. The only reason why people in this region keep donkeys is for tilling the land and also for pulling scotchcarts to transport people and goods in rural areas. I am yet to come across people who rear these animals to consume the meat in this region. They are criminals of course who steal, slaughter and sell the meat as beef to unsuspecting people that i have heard of.

    • If being tribalist was an academic achievement , many people would have been accredited with PhD’s in tribalism. But it is a choice and because i know who i am, to me a person is a soul , it does not matter what tribe they are, whether they eat donkey meat or otherwise, they are still humans. In my eyes i see people and it does not matter to me if the other person i regard as such regards me as an inferior. Instead it makes me more proud of myself for making a choice of acknowledging every person as humans irregardless of tribe. Sometimes we just comment hoping to convince some people to think differently but unfortunately reality has proven that everyone has their choices and for the sake of peace we need to respect that.

    • U are inciting tribalism “Amandebele” thina abanye we live here in Byo but we are Shonas

    • Kudzanai unofunga kuti ukagara kuByo wamundewere here? Plus ndandangoti zvangu company hombe yemarasha irikuHwange coz ndokwaanocherwa,yesugar irikuChiredzi,kozotiwo abattoir……paByo.

    • Alex vhurawo mbeva abbatoir kwaRusape kwako urege kutinyangadza nxaaaaaaa

    • Alex Chivanga you have all the facts. Let them raise their arguments and NOT their voice. Its not profitable and viable to have the same abattoir elsewhere

    • Tsek wena. We will change that donkey abattoir to be a Rat abattoir

    • Bkzee ko tirikutukana here? Usawanza hasha nezvinhu zviripachena.

    • Alex Chivanga yu are a triberlist a lot Shona pple eat donkey in North West SA stop to hate Ndebele people as if shona people are the chosen race.

    • I like Mr Kapfupi=(what goes around comes around) Alex just ask those warikukutuka kuti====kana zviri zve Gukurahundi ma Shonas kana zvave zve madhongi ndebeles saka tribalist ndiani apa

    • Amandebele angena ngaphi ngokubulawa kwamadonki, vele yinto ezokwenza sihlale singazwani

    • Enock Bako you are lying

  • who authorized first

  • i would like tu taste donkeymeat,lol

  • While we do not eat donkey meat but in some countries they do lets export it we have many donkeys its actually a national resource just like platinum

    • No my guy people are so desperate zvekuti they’ll end up selling the meat to us not telling us kuti it’s donkey meat

    • There are some here in zim who eat just like crocodile some can learn like it as long as it is marked we cant stop because of un ethical people there are laws

    • KKKKK INCREDIBLE OCCURENCES IN THE COUNTRY.

    • Collin T Gondo say,” while I do not eat.”You can’t speak on behalf of all

    • I don’t smoke but I have a tobbacco farm

  • Thats how a govt chase away investors for good. The company was going to create employment to hundreds of pple. Why do they sanction such a noble investment

  • When it’s a cow it’s okay. Come to donkeys it’s cruelty to animals, what the hell! Let those who want to eat swine’s, goats, cows, donkeys, dogs etc do it. It won’t affect you.

    • With your way of thinking, if someone says they want to open a humtan abattoir, you will be in full support of it coz to you it is an investment

    • It’s not about me. It’s not about an investment. It’s about letting people eat what they want if it’s healthy and doesn’t violate our constitutional rights. Wapaona?

    • Hahahahahaha

    • Hillary come on and be serious boss. A human abattoir is now taking it a bit too far. As long as it doesnt hurt you let people eat what they want as long as its not human flesh. Each to his own.

    • I don’t eat pork, I don’t eat dogs neither do I eat donkeys but there is no reason for me to discourage those who want to eat donkeys if the Health Dept says it’s okay it won’t harm your body. Let’s not be hypocrites blocking minor issues instead of blocking a coup.

    • DO U EAT DONKEYS?

    • Nigel Ndebele which part did you miss ? Plain english

    • We don’t want that donkey abattoir in matebeleland either,those who want it allow it near your place and wait until your donkeys starts to disappear…

    • Cows are disappearing everyday. Last time I lost all my birds in the fowl run after 6 weeks when my broilers were ready a thief came overnight slaughtered all of them and I only found feathers and blood everything gone. So talk about something else dude.

    • Its time you guys appreciate that diet is influenced by a myriad of factors that include one or a combination of these…culture, tradition, health, religion, availability, palatability etc Nutritionally donkies may be fine. I dont know whether they may be palatable. I grew up in Bulawayo & Matabeleland. We did not, we dont and will never eat donkies. Its our culture derived i think from Nguni land (SA). Neither have i heard that shonas eat donkies. To be honest you wont die if you do. But its taboo. You are considered crazy if you eat a donkey. In our locality anyone who milks a donkey is considered a witch. Even our dogs were nt allowed to eat a donkey. A dead donkey is cremated.

    • I agree with you Donald Ndebele it’s not within our culture to eat donkeys but in this modern society there is what we call diversity. It’s a multicultural society. Let those who want to eat or try donkeys do so. Nobody will whip everybody to eat donkey meat. The only challenge is that you will have to be careful what you buy as meat and what you get served at restaurants or komakhelwana. Otherwise I don’t see anything strange with letting taboo things like premarital sex and prostitution/ commercial sex work to happen in our society. Nobody forces me to do it so let it be. Simple.

    • If people are eating zebras then they can still eat mangoyi heehooo.
      Give me salt and pepper I will eat the slow walking animal.
      We need to contest this because it’s our right so let the people choose what they want to put in their mouths
      Donkey cat dogs are all edible

    • # Madlenya Luis Cee you have put it in the best possible way. Food habits are transmitted from generation to generation. The biggest problem is adoption without questioning. In my case i was to not to eat a donkey from infancy. Why ? No answer. Just ” am your parent , simply dont eat “. I think if well prepared minus the stigma hovering on , i can try it !! Get assured first time i may throw out. I once tried zebra. While eating i imagined a donkey n vomited. Aside the zebra meat was fine. Cruelity to animals is out !! We kill cattle ,chickens etc in the most horrible ways. Pork is a delicacy but jews consider pig-eaters unholy .

    • You say diet is a combination of factors but you are sticking to one factor as an excuse to stop people from eating what they want. Culture is dynamic bro wake up and smell the coffee. Look what we did with religion now people worship anything in their free style, numerous prophets on the loose with millions of followers.

    • Madlenya you are just being reasonable in your comments. But, let me help you to say the products from that abattoir are for export, not for local consumption. I also see nothing wrong with the establishment of that abattoir within our borders because we have the raw material to keep it running and thus, donkeys! On the disappearance of of donkeys those concerned should tell us what’s not being stolen. We have to look after our animals.

    • so a donkey is more important than a cow & goat.

    • If the targeted market is abroad then we are good to go. Some forex for us. Why not. But adawo kutenga akadya at subsidised wholesale price ndezvake handingarutsi nhumbu yepa next door

    • Lest we forget, from a reproductive persperctive…donkies have a long gestation period, low fucendity and high infant mortality. If not properly managed the donkey business may be short-lived. Scarcity of an animal species is quick to attract the attention of conservationists. So i hope, unlike other livestock the donkey wont be the proverbial dodo.

    • Bull… that donkey meat will end up mixing with the beef. Besides in Zim takakura tisingadye dhongi but maakuda kutanga nekuda kwenzara getaway. Tiri kuona statement renyu kwarakananga haisi nyaya yemhongi iyi.

    • Cultural dynamism is not a runaway train. It happens in the gambits of some conservative societal values. If you did not grow up in a coastal area one finds it hard to adapt to sea food. Bottom line is that when food is marketed properly it may influence choice.

    • It’s clear you are locked in a box. Should you think outside it from a broader perspective you will realize it’s not even a cultural issue. Within our culture, some eat rats, baboons, squirrels and rabbits while others don’t. Talk about sea foods some eat crabs, salmon, shrimps while others stick to cod. As long as it’s not a public health concern, we can’t allow this way of thinking to dominate our decision-making when it comes to industrialization.

    • Martin Ndudzo your fears are founded because to you diet is a straight jacket. For your own information donki meat differ markedly, physical or otherwise, from cattle meat. So there musnt be any cause for concern with regard to mix up. To you the thought of donkey meat is repulsive… Right.

    • Martin Ndudzo which is better donkeys or rats? Health personnel will discourage you from eating rats but nothing can be blamed on donkeys healthwise.

    • kkkkkkkkkkk😂😂😂

  • Mere Shenanigans

  • Thats foolishness on the part of Govenment and that spca. Why dont they do the same for cattle ‘cruelty’?

  • Kupusa zvakunoita garwe wani ririkudyiwa why not killing donkeys when we have crocodile farmers

  • I think the business must go ahead. Think of all the people were to get life from it. General employees, Vets, Vet inspectors, Meat specialists, butchery inspectors, Donkey breeders, Donkey nutritionists, Donkey herders etc. Don’t just think of mixed up butchery meat. That’s a small issue coz donkey meat is already relish after all.

  • Aaah madhongi iwawo anotozoguma ava mumabutcher umu tichingonzi ibeef,,,aaah vakatogona,,,

  • I was in Pakistan ishwa dzatinodya kuno ma 1 ikoko there is nothing wrong if they can export to zim

  • Donkeys are our draft animals,let’s preserve them since there aren’t plenty around.great news the gvmt hasn’t approved this licence.

  • Asidli donkey thina sinenkomo nembuzi nezimvu zethu
    So ubumbulu ma busuke buphele ko Bulawayo

  • saka mabasa hamumadi..our neighbours eat them with no problems..madzetse nekamba.munotinodya with no problem.Factory iyo dai yauya kwedu titopinda hedu mabasa,dunhu redu ribudirire…kuramba nyama yechidembo kungeyetsuro iripo

  • I have mixed feelings.i feel sorry for poor donkey and also it can be our cash cow in exports to Bots,China and other countries

    • Why sorry for donkeys only? How about cows and chickens? Stop racism. Kikiki

    • Haiboo Dhongi haadyiwe…..It’s like eating a butterfly bcz we eat macimbi.ko tikabva tapusa kunge madhongi.

    • Loice Lola mangoi haana kupusa but is just slow however the meat tastes delicious especially a nice barbeque ne ka sadza.

    • Idya wega Pat

  • Vatanga mandevere aya kusakwana kwawo

  • How can you build without consultation first

  • Donkey head how much??

  • So why allow them to build it in the first place.

  • That’s the reason why our industry is so down, zvimwe zvinhu zvodawo kungova zvemari kwete kudakudzi unogona u have the power to influence …they must wake up

  • What a wonderful news is that

  • What is wrong with donkey’s meat, dog’s meat??? As for me i eat all meat except for humans’ meat

  • puzanini nyama yambongolo mnwaa

  • Hw cann you compare a donkey to platinum

  • Aaaaaa nhai veduweee ko mombe nedzimwe mhuka dziri domesticated dzinongourawa wani whats the difference? Ngavataure imwe nyaya.

  • You are right this is not chan chan or bots bots we dont need it

  • NONSENSE

  • cruelty nekut ava madonkey here nhai, vamwe zvavaiuraya nzou vakaitwei
    mombe mbudzi huku zvadzofa evryday wani

  • Lets not forget that we are not other countries but Zimbabwe

  • Victory for the humble donkey,

  • Same like u guys eating amagundwane…yekelani abadlayo bedle plzz as long kungabulali

  • Every country in the world has its own cultures and in Zimbabwe we don’t eat donkies. Actually we consider donkies sacred animals as we believe Jesus rod the donkey through the streets of Jerusalem. Again the majority population of Zimbabwe don’t eat donkey meat. Why will someone wanna open a donkey abbatour in a country that doesn’t eat donkey meat. I suspect someone wanted to take advantage of corruption in Zimbabwe under the Mugabe administration and sell that meat to the populace. Well done good move government. We don’t need such in our beloved country. Let them go open such in countries that eat donkies

    • A donkey sacred???, are u from mars

    • How many people eat ostrich meat in Zimbabwe but it used to be a very lucrative industry. The meat was mainly for export, same with the intended donkey industry. It’s meant for export to the far east. A lot of people don’t eat pork and some in that group are even employed in that industry and are benefiting from it. Why are we not mourning

    • Davis Jaha speak for yourself,not every Zimbabwean worships Jesus the so-called “Christ”!!!

    • Lool like really?? Most people in Zimbabwe eat ostrich meat and pork but tell me 3 people you know who ear donkey?

  • What about those who eat rats, pigs, cows and chickens? Why defend donkeys only? Stop this racism.

  • Animal cruelty ok.
    What about pigs,cows,goats,sheep etc

  • Animal cruelty ok.
  • Go and consult Strive Masiyiwa he once walked on this path

  • Animals should be treated equally and fairly.protect cattle, goats,pigs,chicken and the rest just like you do donkeys.Those that want donkey meat should be allowed to just like we allowed people to eat swine.we are forced to accept gays and lesbianism please let people eat their donkeys.

  • Idyai mega

  • Sho baba. ASIDLI IDONKI THINA EZIMBA. Ungathi simangaliswa ngamagundwane loba omakhelwane bempumalanga bewadla

  • These people will end up duping customers that it’s beef.

  • Let them eat why not Kkkkkk.We nid foreign currency

  • I think they should close all cattle abattoirs as well.

  • nyama yedhongi manje kkkk

  • All is protein. Wtf.

  • i don’t eat donkeys

  • I don’t understand with these abattoir people. No one chows donkey meat in Bulawayo but they have opted to open it here. Last month they said they will be selling that meat in Salisbury so why don’t they open that abattoir there to cut the transport cost.
    They should ban all illegal abattoirs including my neighbor who is running his Rat abattoir

  • Hindava kunyepa

  • Good meat kkk

  • Open the donkey business then cannabis as well.
    We need forex because other countries have legalised growing them .
    We missing out on oppotunities

    • You can say that louder mate!

    • Gracioum Jani zvako Lesotho localised growing the cash crop mbanje

  • Why they shot them down what is the difference here?

  • No DONKEY MEAT PLEASE AAAAA ZVAMBOIITA SEI.

  • Not making sense!!!

  • Chimbotaurai nezvemvura yakasviba irikunwiwa this one is childish!!!

  • Thanks you

  • Why not do it for cattle, goats blah blah, aaah nxaaaaaa

  • Haiwa ma donkey Ane Basa Rei, mbudzi ,hwai me mombe zvapera wani

  • But why? You give thousands of licences for people to slaughter cattle, goats, sheeps etc and why not donkeys? Animals are anmals, let those who eat donkey hv decent slaughtering facilities just like for cattle

  • Thina abantu abamnyama amalungelo awahambisani lesiko lethu awancitshiswe sibili,ukudla noma ukuthengisela ubabhemi endaweni zethu yisiqalekiso kungani bengazibulaleli eBotswana lapha ezidliwa khona..

  • With their advanced techniques why don’t the Chinese produce their own donkeys? Our donkey population can hardly be referred to as prolific. If they have to have donkey meat and it’s biproducts they must rear their own. I believe Botswana closed the only donkey abattoir they had.

  • Hanzi hatidi hatidi, apa uri rovha hauna graft futi 😂😂😂😂. Moda kuzviita vatsvene tsvene pa dhongi here, haa mukai mhani muchengete madhongi muite cash apa. Cash runs the world kwete zvamunofunga izvo. Vanhu vakagotengeswa wani 😂😂 jokes!

  • Vakambosiireyi ichivakwa?

  • One has to be very careful nenyama yaanodya kuZim manje, whats next, makudo ka…zvakaoma

  • But chinhu chinopfura zvacho ndaona vanhu vanzwa butter mukuchi,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

  • As educated as the vast majority in Zimbabwe are,I fear the country is doomed due to irrationality, superstition and religious beliefs……

  • Zvakafanana nekuti ngakuitwe factory inouraya vanhu tiwane mabasa .Maswera bhooo here

  • Maybe they’ll be a chance of change on how donkeys are treated. They will have a better value and more donkey projects will be done hence beef prices will fall to a better price. Willing buyer willing eater. Many of us we don’t eat donkeys but talking religiously pig meat is the worst

  • Kwacho kwayaida kuendeswa vanga vachizviziva here kuti ndeyemadhongi or vaiudzwa kuti ndeyenzou

  • rakasiyanei nedzimwe mhuka dzese dzirikungo uraiwa

  • Good move

  • from today i will be a vegan.

  • A donkey and a cow are jus the same. Have we suddenly become a nation of vegetarians?

  • Gud riddance. An abbatoir for donkeys? If these guys r licensed then next it wil b e Chinese seeking a licence to build an abbatoir for dogs, then e north-eastern Africans wanting an abbatoir for human. Then we wil hav myriads of Idi Aminis! It is a taboo to eat any of thz here in Zimbabwe. Stop it, forth with!!!!

  • Pamberi neunhu hwedu

  • Wen its something you eat u don’t see fault …let labo abanamadonkey amaningi bathole something 4 grooming them so their families cld benefit too

  • Munoidya musingazivi ,it’s a taboo aah hey

  • Misplaced priorities or just hypocrisy. People are eating and drinking sewage in Harare but makanyarara.

  • #donkey meat inonzii ndiudzeiwo ndajaira kuti mombe -beef, ko iro ndiudzeiwo kkkk

  • There is crocodile meat at Picknpay Hyper. We never heard of Africans eating crocodile. If we can eat crocs which eat human flesh why not a piece of some braying steak

  • Lame excuse. When its a cow or goat its ain’t cruelity? Someone is after bribe there.

  • We don’t want to see that in zim

  • Why most Zimbos are wick minded they stop this slaughtering of donkeys whilist it employs many unemployed Zimbos.Fuck this wick government

  • That big thing must taste good i guesss but chinoda kukwatiswa kubva monaz