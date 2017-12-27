ZAOGA plunged into mourning as Ezekiel Guti Junior dies

Ezekiel Guti junior, the son of the founder of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) church, has died. He is the son of Archbishop Ezekiel Guti and his wife Apostle Eunor Guti.

Details are still sketchy but several church members who spoke to Nehanda Radio said Guti junior drowned in a swimming pool in South Africa.

In his book titled ‘The Man Who Defied Condition’, Guti Jnr revealed personal experiences of how he defied his physical disability and speech impairment to claim a normal life.

Guti Jnr leaves behind a wife, Caroline Katsande and three children – Eutricia Eunor, named after his mother; Ezekiel III, his father’s namesake and Dorcas III who was given her great grandmother’s name.

Writing on Twitter activist Linda Masarira said “My heartfelt condolences to the Guti family and ZAOGA church on the passing on of Evangelist Ezekiel Guti Junior (in lilac in the picture) this morning 27-12-2017. MHSRIP This is a sad loss to the disability fraternity.”

ZAOGA church member Bren Mupa wrote on Twitter “An inspiration to many A living proof that “We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us” Fly high Evangelist Ezekiel Jnr Guti Condolences to the Guti family ZAOGA has been robbed.”

ZAOGA also known internationally as Forward in Faith Ministries International (FIFMI), is headquartered in Waterfalls, Harare, Zimbabwe