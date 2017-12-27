Hope for Gukurahundi victims

An event meant to remember victims of the Gukurahundi atrocities was allowed to go ahead on Friday without any hindrance, raising hopes that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa might address this thorny issue after more than three decades of dithering.

Under the autocratic rule of former president Robert Mugabe such an event would have been crushed by police, which made the Gukurahundi issue a taboo during his reign.

However, under the new political dispensation, Mnangagwa seems to be doing things differently from his predecessor despite being accused of having played a blinder at the height of the atrocities.

The commemorations were organised by pressure group Ibhetshu Likazulu.

By 9am, nearly 100 people clad in black had gathered at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statue in the Central Business District before they marched to the Stanley Hall where presentations and testimonies were made.

Those who spoke to the Southern News on the side-lines of the commemorations shared mixed feelings about Mnangagwa’s new approach towards this emotive subject.

Political activists Fortune Mlalazi gave credit to the determination of those pushing for national healing.

“The government had no choice; you cannot continue suppressing people, you stop at a certain point,” Mlalazi said.

“It’s not about the State but the determination of the people themselves, that regardless of what the State or police say or do people have always been determined to put forward their agenda,” he said adding that he was not expecting much of change of tact on Gukurahundi “as most people who were involved are still in government.”

Alliance for National Salvation president Moses Mzila Ndlovu said the development was a sign of the beginning of a new era.

“While it does not mean much in terms of our freedom to express ourselves, this could be the beginning of an end of repression,” Mzila Ndlovu said.

“I don’t want to be optimistic to say this means now we are free to express ourselves; it may not be, it’s just because of the transitional nature of our government, let’s just wait and see,” he said.

Mthwakazi Republic Party president Mqondisi Moyo said government was forced to give in due to pressure.

“What we have been pushing for is unstoppable because we believe that even if the government wants or not, we have to do it, it’s for us and not for the State,” Moyo said.

“Even if they had blocked us we were still going to do it. I don’t expect anything from this government in as far as addressing the Gukurahundi, because Mnangagwa recently said let bygones be bygones of which he is simply saying Gukurahundi is bygones.”

Zapu youth leader Ndodana Moyo expressed hope in the new government.

“At least it shows that this government is reforming. In the past we have had challenges whenever there were such commemorations.

“But what we want is for government to set up a truth, peace and reconciliation organ that can deal with this matter once and for all. It shouldn’t be a taboo to commemorate our fallen ones.” Daily News