Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Hope for Gukurahundi victims

703 179

An event meant to remember victims of the Gukurahundi atrocities was allowed to go ahead on Friday without any hindrance, raising hopes that the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa might address this thorny issue after more than three decades of dithering.

Under the autocratic rule of former president Robert Mugabe such an event would have been crushed by police, which made the Gukurahundi issue a taboo during his reign.

However, under the new political dispensation, Mnangagwa seems to be doing things differently from his predecessor despite being accused of having played a blinder at the height of the atrocities.

The commemorations were organised by pressure group Ibhetshu Likazulu.

By 9am, nearly 100 people clad in black had gathered at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statue in the Central Business District before they marched to the Stanley Hall where presentations and testimonies were made.

Those who spoke to the Southern News on the side-lines of the commemorations shared mixed feelings about Mnangagwa’s new approach towards this emotive subject.

Political activists Fortune Mlalazi gave credit to the determination of those pushing for national healing.

“The government had no choice; you cannot continue suppressing people, you stop at a certain point,” Mlalazi said.

“It’s not about the State but the determination of the people themselves, that regardless of what the State or police say or do people have always been determined to put forward their agenda,” he said adding that he was not expecting much of change of tact on Gukurahundi “as most people who were involved are still in government.”

Alliance for National Salvation president Moses Mzila Ndlovu said the development was a sign of the beginning of a new era.

“While it does not mean much in terms of our freedom to express ourselves, this could be the beginning of an end of repression,” Mzila Ndlovu said.

“I don’t want to be optimistic to say this means now we are free to express ourselves; it may not be, it’s just because of the transitional nature of our government, let’s just wait and see,” he said.

Mthwakazi Republic Party president Mqondisi Moyo said government was forced to give in due to pressure.

“What we have been pushing for is unstoppable because we believe that even if the government wants or not, we have to do it, it’s for us and not for the State,” Moyo said.

“Even if they had blocked us we were still going to do it. I don’t expect anything from this government in as far as addressing the Gukurahundi, because Mnangagwa recently said let bygones be bygones of which he is simply saying Gukurahundi is bygones.”

Zapu youth leader Ndodana Moyo expressed hope in the new government.

“At least it shows that this government is reforming. In the past we have had challenges whenever there were such commemorations.

“But what we want is for government to set up a truth, peace and reconciliation organ that can deal with this matter once and for all. It shouldn’t be a taboo to commemorate our fallen ones.” Daily News

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • why are Zimbabweans so keen on hindering progress????

  • Good

  • zvakatopera nguva yacho 1987 vakatotaurirana hatichadi kunzwa dzegukura wendy

  • only Devel would stand against this move . people really need justice on that

    • What justice, whose justice? First let’s compensate the Shonas whose cattle were stolen by the Ndebeles,our fore fathers who were peace loving people were massacred aaah hakuna iyoyo.

    • Justice for what. Will that resurrect anyone. Dont you know what forgiveness means. You just want to bring about unnecessary tribal issues in our peaceful nation. What is past shouldn’t continue to haunt the present and future

    • Ndebele people Looted and Killed the Shonas when they came into Zimbabwe……… They took the cattle and the Wives of Shonas………… The Ndebeles called us “SVINAS”…….. Aligning themselves to the Pathetic ” ZULU” Nation which Doesnt Love these Ndebeles Anyway…… Calling them Mzilikazi “INSECTS”………………………. Lets Forgive Each Other Guys.. NDEBELES AND SHONAZ Are Better With Each Other……… LOVE your SHONA Brothers More…….. And Limit that” We came from Zululand Attitude”……….. Those “ZULU” Shit holez DONT Love You!!!!

    • True that to the zulus ndebeles are as good as shonas I don’t know why vachizvinetsa

  • LET BYGONES BE BYGONES .WHAT ABOUT THE LOOTING THE NDEBELE DID TO THE SHONA KINGDOMS EARLIER???

    • THAT IS ANCIENT HISTORY MY FRIEND.HERE IN ZAMBIA THE LOZI PEOPLE ATTACKED THE ILLA AND TONGAS AND LOOTED AWAY WITH THEIR ANIMALS AND BEAUTIFUL WOMEN BUT WE ARE LIVING HAPPILY IN HARMONY, NO ONE CAME TO SAY LETS KILL THE LOZIS FOR WHAT THEY DID TO US WHEN THEY CAME,NO.

    • so tel the ndebele people to stop their issue as u dd in yr country

    • U are retarded indeed

    • Looting of wat,which source dd u take this stupidity from,enlighten us HOLEndini

  • The unity Accord was signed on 22 Dec 1987. Any atrocities two years later?

  • How do they expect him to do that? If a memorial is done that’s all it matters. The dead will not rise but their souls should rest in peace

  • Mind this////this surely creating a rift amongst tribes in Zimbabwe ////let by gones be by gones ////Shonas will soon say they also want justice on there stolen animals and women by Muzirikazi and company

  • so what

  • What about Hondo yeMadzviti Ndebele killed Shonas,looting & take our beautiful Ladies we must look both sides not 1side only

    • Where they massacring unarmed people???

    • Is there such a thing as beautiful Shona ladies? Most Shona guys claim Ndebele ladies are more beautiful than their own sisters who force themselves to look nice with help from heavy makeup. I am not even Ndebele myself. Am Kalanga.

    • Bangile Moyo yes they were unarmed, and two the Gukurahundi issue was a political war btn Zapu and Zanu and unfortunately there were casualties, thirdly MDC unarmed suppoters were killed the same way during 2008 I personally lost an uncle. so I believe we should forget about these issues and just move on. digging skelatons wont help build the economy, dont u think MDC also needs answers for 2008 killings, coz Ana Dabengwa are also involved in Gukurahundi

    • Shonas during madzviti were unarmed they were carrying weapons for hunting, these wars yu talking about can yu tell us jus one, which war btwn the Torwas and who?

    • Innocent Lungani kkkk thats the point all beutifull ladies were taken ka dont u read history books? Ndebeles came from Down south to settle in Now Zimbabwe, thats when they raided the natives and took their beutiful women and cows

    • bear in mind before the Shonas came to Matabeleland, Shonas were masacred at ntumbane and other surburbs, as long yu were a Shona yu were killed, pple hid in fldifferent places like hospitals, railway stations etc, thus when Mugabe retaliated find the perpetrators and ukuzovikela his kith and keen, saqal’into singazi ukuthi phambili kuzabanjani, only if our brothers knew what was to follow babezatshiyana lakho

    • if only e perpetrators where long dead n gone yes bygones shud be bygones bt since they are alive justice shud b saved.come on people who do u want accountable fi e Ndebele raids?

    • That really is a lame comparison. We cannot compare the era of raids to an era where we had a sitting government that was meant to protect all it’s citizens, not butcher them. Zimbabwe was an independent nation in the time of Gukurahundi and had an elected government in place. It is therefore, naive to bring up issues of raids during an era when it was dog eat dog, to an era of independence.

    • There was nvr a beautiful lady in the shona tribe

    • Guys do a research and find out the whole story, how it all began, Owen Brm Mhazi tell me why were Ndebeles killing Shona pple in Matebeleland, Thats what triggered Gukurahundi, and im not saying it was right, but this was Political fight btn Zanu and Zapu which was more like Shona and Ndebeles, The Army can say they were looking for perpetrators who were killing Shona pples in Matebeleland, though it was brutal and wrong, but it had a cause, so guys this is not the time to revive this fight but to forget and forgive and move forward. in every war the one defeated cries the most, even forgeting he is the one who started the war

    • True

  • Zim opposition parties always lose because they capitalise on expired issues.Some of them who advocate for this were part of the grps involved.This issue is a blame on both parties Zapu and Zanu because they were the one fighting each other and innocent povo died

  • l guese the Shonas will soon come to Kami ruins the Shrine of the Torwa to come and remember victims of killings done by Mzilikazi as he entered the Torwa dynast lands nw formely called Bulawayo

    • Its not like there was someone stopping “The Shona”.

    • Why couldnt the Shona people defend themselves since they were facing people who were armed with spears just like they were also armed with spears? Were the Ndebeles armed with guns or more superior weapons? Or are you insinuating that they were just cowards who ran away from battle?

    • They wanted peace not war.

    • Ndebele had sophisticated weapons hidden had the chance been given the Shona would have suffered vakatangirwa chete Russian tanks were captured

    • @jim. What went wrong when you sent 5th brigade to matebeland. You had forgotten about peace

    • Stop telling lies. In the old days it was 50-50, spear to spear and survival of the fittest. Nobody had superior weapons until the whites came along with guns.

    • @mziki it was a revenge

    • Shonas were peaceful pple, good in farming and cattle ranching, by then Shonas were not good fighters, their energy was spend on their agro-based economy, when Mzilikazi arrived his war fare was of violent nature, it was a ware fare that the Shonas had never seen, worse they had no sophisyicated warzone mechanism

    • Hatidi nemashoko edu isu vaRozvi iyi nyaya iyi inezvigure mukati. Tinozotaura magaramoyo tikazopedzisira tonzi tisu matribalist rega tivone hedu vavukuri

    • Asante Murozvi no need to keep quiet, madzviti vaakutoenderera ava. High time we challenge them eh, if it means war again eh let it be, bayasijwayela mxiiiiiim

    • The assegai was a revolutionary weapon then it’s effects can be felt as far as Uganda. It was like the modern day AK47

    • Mwari pindirai madzviti asafe akatonga nyika ino tingapere kuurawa

    • Hilda Tanyanyiwa taura hako

    • Ngavadzokere kwavakabva

    • Munopenga imi, muchiri kutaura tribalism mukore uno’ uyu, i mean we are living in the 21st century guys, we need to be catch a wake up, be focused , put our heads together and figure out how we can rebuild our Country

    • Asante Murozvi kozvigure zvapinda papi leave my culture mhani,taura zveGukurahundi.

  • What was the purpose of Unity accord in the first place

    • To avoid further blood spillage. Peace n justice are not achieved in the trenches of politics or by a few. Public atrocities are atoned for publicly….. #Rwanda

    • So zvakapfuura zvakapfuura

    • For mugabe n nkomo zapu n zanu it had nothing to do w non politicians

    • Why dnt u say it during Nkomo and Mugabe’s time, than to make noise now. Nkomo and Mugabe knew it very well and they agreed to UNITY ACORD, that means ndo paka perera nyaya dzose ipapo.
      If u are doubting, lets restart it, 1st go back to South then u come and start everything afresh.

  • Dabengwa must face tell us what happened because he was part of the Government at that time worse Minister of Home Affairs he was

    • You are so brainwashed you bloody son of a Gukurahundist

  • What about the Ndebele raids?

  • What about the Ndebele raids?

    • If you have facts in that regard hamu rambidzwe kuitawo commemoration

    • You are talking about a period where both parties were armed with spears. Gukurahundi was guns against unarmed civilians including wholesome slaughter of an entire village including small children and women. Even pregnant women had their stomachs ripped open. This was systematic, pure planned evil to get rid of a particular tribe.

    • It was way of survival in ancient times way before civilization.During liberation sruggle we already one people.Where i come from there is an unexplained massgrave.We dont blame any tribe.all the ndebeles want is paying tribute to their brothers

    • You are such an unbelievable citizen. When all are working to glue the nation is this what you bring. Was Gukurahundi related to the raids after raids of our history the main and only reason – surely you do not know who Mugabe was. For that matter a history that was tainted for race domination in which we are all victims. No one says history and open discussion should not be openly discussed but if you bring it as a tit-for-tat you certainly are stooping so low. You know what – you are a product of your own now. You can’t hide behind the Mugabeism mentality that left a nation bleeding We all have the responsibility to put the nation first and only the nation first not our own rhetoric selfish ends. This goes to us all from political leaders to the generation to come. We need robust positivity thinking. We need a forward propelling agenda NOT retrogressively pitching anti-social tents ⛺️. If you feel there is need to talk about ‘raids’ push the agenda not as a parallel dogma but as a way to learn and move on knowing there is nothing that has been swept under carpet.

    • If you can bring forward those responsible for those raids, they will surely be prosecuted.

  • You are a fool remember it’s 20000 lives lost with wives and cattle

  • His excellence E.D.Mnangagwa with all due respect i do hereby present my opinion towards gukurahundi issue.I beg you mr president to allow all the conceined parties to submit their grievances forward and address them accordingly if it means compensation then let it be.

  • Zvipiko,…

  • if only e perpetrators where long dead n gone yes bygones shud be bygones bt since they are alive justice shud b saved.come on people who do u want accountable fi e Ndebele raids?

  • It’s not a Ndebele/shona issue nop it’s about civilians who were victims of the very state that was supposed to protect them, remember Zapu has never been a tribal party, so Zimbabweans deserve justice in their country

    • So does the victims of the dissidents…..and the all the Shona yellow born women taken by Lobengula and Mzikikazi before colonialism.

    • You leader Joshua Nkomo entered into Unity with Mugabe therefore the past is closed. Are you saying Nkomo sold out to the Shonas, if not then accept that the case is closed.

  • B4 we talk abt e gukurahundi lets work tgthr and revive the economy o our country first..
    #stopThemadness

  • Ndebele King must apologise to Shonas first

  • Why Ñdebelez killed in the first place?

  • H.E allows it because he has nothing to hide as he told us during Mugabe’s reign that you should direct all grievances to the perpetrator since during that time he was an employee not the employer like now!GARWE is not a murderer,umathunywa kalampontshi

  • No talks they killed shona ppl &hide ammunition. Gasela akapedza vanhu ndebeles starred hondo yavakatadza. Ndebeles were dissidents killing mashona even mutrain chaimo. HAPANA NYAYA

    • Coz u not a victim musatayoko …u think human life is just that worthless Jah must repay you mwana wemuroyi

  • Politicking and electioneering. What about the Shona victims who were terrorised before the 5th brigade was deployed. Few as they were visa- vis the Ndebeles but victims as well. It is or was a circle and it can not end a triangle…. end the circle.Period

  • Who will compensate the Shonas for the atrocities perpetrated by Mlikazi n Lobengula?

    • What atrocities are you talking about when it was people both armed with spears facing off against each other? Gukurahundi was machine gun against unarmed people lined up and executed like animals. It was mainly defenceless children, women and old people. Even pregnant women had stomachs ripped open by Mugabe’s cowardly North Korean trained troops. Those troops were sent to exterminate an entire tribe just like Hitler wanted to finish off the Jews by killing over 6million Jews. How can you even compare the two?

    • Mzilikazi was armed with spears and so were all the other tribes in Africa at the time. It was fifty fifty and survival of the fittest at that time in Africa.

    • Innocent Lungani it was indeed wrong what mugabe did but the problem is it is the ndebele people who aggravated the circumstance. The Shona people welcomed you in Zimbabwe then you took their wives and cattle by force. As if it was not enough mugabe won Lancaster election u resisted his rule and continue to slaughter the shona people in bulawayo. What did you expect from the shonas

    • Ari kungo hukurawo uyo zvaasinga zivi,

    • Innocent Lungani, your views are dangerous and if other people do the same, this may lead to total civil and the results will only be confirmed by those who will alive. If you unashamedly say, the war between Mzilikazi and the Shona was 50-50, then your head must be examined to see if you insane. Your Forefathers invaded the land of peace loving Shonas and murdered our Forefathers, forcefully adopted beautiful women & strong men in to the Ndebele tribe and you say it was fair. Then I say to hell because your views don’t built nation but promote hatred and the result may be unpleasant. Zimbabwe needs people who focus on the future for the sake of peace. The Shona, Ndebeles and whites committed unpleasant action against one another therefore no tribe( Shona & Ndebele) and race (the whites) is innocent as far as history is concerned. I urge you Zimbabwe to dump into Ocean Innocent Lungami’ s dangerous views and unite for the sake of our Children and future generations.

    • You mean looting and saying mzilikazi was was with a spear, and my question is what was mzilikazi killing shonas for. You take our goods and everything and left us with nothing

    • Gwasela and his troop of disdidents were armed with guns. Dont tell me you dont know that. The Shona were a peace loving people whilst the Ndebele were using war tactics borrowed from Chaka.. They were Chaka’s people and they stole his cattle and run with.tails between thei legs up north . You even named your city.Bulawayo. Place of dlaughter pamai urayira MaShona kusanyara. Now you demand compansation. Mutikwanire.

    • The Whites committed serious atrocities against both the Shonas and the Ndebeles,Mzllikazi n Lobengula did the same against the Shonas and then comes the gukurahundi thing, we need to forgive each other and work for our great nation, don’t be misled by the likes of Dabengwa who were also a cabinet minister of a government the killed in the gukutahundi error.

  • Ko muDzviti uyo ari paLogo hanti ari kuenda kunobaya Mashona?

  • Under this regime we have greater freedom. I appreciate ED :”liberal politics. Under the previous regime that was unheard of.

  • Lisixolele

  • Lets going to war again where is joshua nkomo in parlament now pliz stop playing with ndebele we want our border now

  • lets shape the future we can nevar change the past

  • I personally talked to one of the people who belong to Mzilikazi Trust Mr Muhabhiyana Ngwenya. He bitterly said that the aim of this March is to tell the world that the Ndebele are people like any others who deserve better treatment like others.
    He lamented that ever since these atrocities took place they have never thrown a stone back as a revenge, but remained silent as subjects of Shonas as in all structures of government as a proof of their ability to co exist with others as governable people.
    Therefore they want a separated state that existed before 1894.
    To add fuel to fire he said let Matabeleland be an independent country.

    • These guys never stop amazing me. So they want revenge. They want leadership. How can then revenge be justified. In which part of Zimbabwe has the ndebele been discriminated. Revenge at a time such as this is very much unjustifiable. Compensation to whom exactly. Why haven’t they been able to get past it just as the shonas been able to get past what mzilikazi did to them. Let this pass. Let forgiveness lead the way and bitterness be done away from us so that we pave way for the betterment of our beloved nation

    • Ndezve kupengaaaa asi Zimbabwe ingori nema tribe maviri chete nxaaaaaa we have Shangani,Tonga,Kalanga,Ndau,Venda,Doma,Chikunda etc what so special about being Ndebele

    • Dream on

    • The Land they call Matabeleland is actually formely a Shona state therefore let them dream. Also there are many tribes in that region therefore the Ndebele can not claim that they own the whole region.

    • Well said comrades.
      To look both sides if the early writers such as Terrence Rangers and Orange Musaka agreed that if the British had not come the Shown as could have been exterminated, more should be done by these Ndebele elders in terms of apology. If they ignore that it means human rights and Justice never existed in precolonial history. Today we carry Ndebele surnames because of Ndebele aggression on other indigenous tribes. Let everyone bear an apology for what happened in the past either seen or not seen.

  • To hell ne gukurahundi yenyu iyo. What about raid yakaitwa na mzirikazi na robengura pa khami ruins apo??

  • Its high time the Shona people organise themselves and demand answers from the Ndebeles…. hundreds of thousands of shona people were violently butchered by the marauding Ndebeles, women and livestock looted, men enslaved and our land taken away…its about time

    • Jessica can u pliz name anyone of those people who still exist unlike here wereby we talking about an issue who’s doers still exist working freely enjoying a luxury life

    • So do we have to just 4get about . If we can i think u also can do the same

    • Don’t defend bullshit what zanu pf did was wrong and unjust u want to put in consideration the issues of the people who didn’t even know sugar kkk haa bitch you Jessica and u Tagarika your mama is one too mhata dze vanhu …they are still records of gukurahundi people no zvekumama zvana nehanda izvo

    • @Blessing…so what ??? Mhata or no mhata why can’t u take up arms and revenge ? No one is gonna listen to your demands and give you audience . Act if u are brave. Stop making noise on social media about this gukurahundi shit you idiots …go to

  • Ndebele people Looted and Killed the Shonas when they came into Zimbabwe……… They took the cattle and the Wives of Shonas………… The Ndebeles called us “SVINAS”…….. Aligning themselves to the Pathetic ” ZULU” Nation which Doesnt Love these Ndebeles Anyway…… Calling them Mzilikazi “INSECTS”………………………. Lets Forgive Each Other Guys.. NDEBELES AND SHONAZ Are Better With Each Other……… LOVE your SHONA Brothers More…….. And Limit that” We came from Zululand Attitude”……….. Those “ZULU” Shit holez DONT Love You!!!!

  • Democracy atlast, we want justice in this and we move on in a non-racial and non-tribal Zimbabwe 🇿🇼.

  • MaShona thulani akukhulunywa lani kukhulunywa leZanu angaz lingenaphi unless lonke liyiZanu

  • Bring back Mugabe to power

  • Honestly i dont get it Are these guys saying the government shouldn’t have come to the defense of Shonas who were being butchered by the dissidents?? Ok a long rope has been thrown at them and it is starting to wind up

  • Will the Shona ppl ever understand wat our ppl went through during this era kodwa,

  • Politics is a date game, it’s either you kill or you get killed

  • On your logo why is that spear held in a attacking position? Just curious

  • At last we can express ourselves either way to the extent of revisiting and correcting our past

  • Gukurahundi was committed in an era when we had a sitting government which was supposed to be accountable to the people. A government which was supposed to protect its citizens, yet it turned against them. It would, in all honesty, be lame and supremely naive to compare that period to an era of tribal raids which were, in a way, a way of life for those generations. Such an argument is brought up by people who refuse to accept an atrocity committed on their fellow citizens by a rogue government. These are people whose argument is driven by tribalism and emotions rather than reason.

    • The shona were daylight raided by ndebeles. Its both side of the coin. Read yo history well gukurahunfi was not planned but it becomes a solution. Nkomo start it by planning to destabilise an elected government

  • Kungabhalwa kanjani ama warvet wona yiwo awabulala obaba labomalume atshisa imizi

  • vamugabe dzokai vanhu vaya vatanga…

  • This is a clear provocation by the Ndebeles, Ok we the Shonas must demand compensation for all the killings and looting by Mzilikazi and his sellout son Lobengula of the Shonas. Nonsense hatidi ba! This is how wars come to resurface, barbaric Ndebeles must learn to control themselves or have to cross over into South Africa, back to their ancestral homeland somewhere in KwaZulu Natal (KZN).

    Ndebeles are not looking for anything else other than war. Gukurahundi issue must be forgotten forever or we have to prove each other on the battlefield, mxiiiiiim. We want our cattle, women, children and everything they looted from our forefathers,,,, nxaaaaaah! ¡!

    • That generation died long back so who will compensate u wereby those who killed our people are walking freely n are de ones enjoying lyf

    • Who killed your people. Pin point the person not to tell.us fiction.

    • Uyahlanya?

    • Lilema leli battlefield uyayazi wat can he prove he should jus shut than embarrass himself

    • Tinashe do you have a woman? Then if you had any, so stop talking shit you don’t have a 🐐 kufanele ukhulume into oyaziyo

  • So ukubulala kulo mvuzo badla imali yegazi lokubulala izihlobo zethu thina sikhala

    • Uqinisile okwamanje akusela nyamazana emaplazini kungexayabo bathi bafuna amaplazi behluleka lokulima babegijimela yona nyama yezinyamazana ngoba akusela leyodwa nje qha kungcwele wonamawaya okuthiya okwamanje asisathi emaplazini sithiEBAZINGELINI

  • Rumbidzai Nyazungu Dtc Delicate

  • Please remember to also pray for the victims of the dissidents killed Matabeland and surrounding areas prior Gukurahundi . If it wasn’t because of the dissidents who were killing people especially the Shonas, Gukurahundi could not have happened.

  • Is there anyone who wants to discuss the events in Matebeleland immediately preceding the Gukurahundi era (and error)? Does anyone know what was happening or the majority of the discussants weren’t born then?

  • Hope there will be no blood shedding

  • I have been traumatized and worried about my illness for 10years ,I was diagnosed with HIV virus and cancer this have been disturbing for long not until I recently saw a post about a Botswana man sharing testimony of how he was cured of HIV virus and his family,immediately I messaged him and asked him how he got the cured, and he told about the doctor who got him cured of the virus, so he gave me the doctor details then I contacted the doctor without hesitating,so I called him and doctor gave me some herbs which I used for some weeks after finishing it I went for a test as he told me to when the result came out it’s was negative was still doubting when the result came out I went to different hospitals for check ups and they found nothing. Now I’m free from all this deadly diseases, so if you know you have HIV virus and others diseases contact the doctor and he also on whatsapp Messenger with this number +2349069720659

  • Also pray for the Shonas who are called the *Svina* people by their own brothers and sisters.

  • Lobengula sold our beautiful country after tasting sugar and he was promised ammunition and a gun boat to be placed on the Zambezi rivier that’s how we wher colonised. My point is let bygones be bygones some of us we where not born by then and it’s history.Why are we still chaining ourselves on history? Gukurahundi happened and we can’t undo it, let’s move on and unite for one purpose “a better and new Zimbabwe “. I don’t care which tribe do you belong to as long as we’ve a common goal Zimbabwe shall rise again. Peace! !!!

  • May God comfort the troubled and may we repent to accept forgiveness.

  • I actually wonder why this issue is being raised now wn there z a new president why not hv asked abt it kuna Mugabe paanga achiripo…this is nonsense n backward thinking

  • This is nonsense

  • Yu see guys gukurahundi issue is a trick issue to understand. Both sides are to blame if we scrutinise well. Mugabe won the election of 1980 in a free n fair environment but nkomo could not accept this as he believed ndebrle state should continue in a new political dispensation. Lets look both side of the coin. The arrival of the ndebrle clan in Zimbabwe affected the stability of the indegenous shona people. For progress sake lets forget the past even our ancestors were daylight raided, their wealthy n women taken by ndebele people.

  • did they commemorate it for the past 37 years,when Mugabe was in power??.why now??

  • First ndebeles must pay back all what their kings raided our ancestors

  • Post 1980, Entumbane uprising was evidence of a looming civil war. ndebele leaders partly contributed to the later consequence owing to their failure to find common ground with the majority

  • How about the dizidents

  • Wilson Hapadziwi and Albert Zinhanga

  • What peace ?? What justice ?? Like Albert Nyathi I will not speak…..no one is on top of the Law its gud they already employed a hang man😁

  • hahaha i never thought of this one.

  • Dabengwa is a failed politician nothing to promise the people of Zimbabwe except talking gukurahundi

  • So, are Shonas commemorating with you or u don’t want them at the commemoration.. ? Are they welcome or how is it like..?

    From a wondering motswana..

  • I may be wrong that is according to today’s purported democracy and values of so called rule of law and respect for human rights and freedoms, but I honestly remember that Gukurahwindi operation was provoked by the Entumbane ex Zipra forces uprising against their fellow Zanla cdes housed across the same suburb north of Bulawayo. My own nephew who was Zanla combatant was in the same divided compound when ex Zipra combatants started firing their weapons across the streets towards the houses where Zanla combatants were sleeping. Zanla combatants woke up and returned fire throughout the night. Thanks to Zanla combatants’ proven battlefield prowess during the liberation war, the Zipra rebels were outgunned and crushingly defeated and started retreating further north to Luveve, Lobengula, Njube, Magwegwe, Pumula and St Peter’s suburbs. I was in Bulawayo during that time visiting my brother who lived in Pumula North, when armed Ndebele men whether they were Zipra forces or not I don’t know since we are told real Zipra forces were too professional, started hunting Shona or non ndebele speaking people wantonly killing them as soon they detected you as such. These armed rebels used specific ndebele language tests like how do you call an egg in ndebele. Once you failed to pronounce the word the next thing was bullet in your head. This is not an exaggeration but hard truth. At the end of Entumbane and armed ndebele onslaught against Shona speaking people in particular, in and around Bulawayo, a final dead body count was done in numbers of rail wagons with over 90 refrigerated ones filled up. This incident surely angered the Zanu PF government in Harare and the following year was declared Gukurahwindi to deal decisively with this ndebele madness whether it was a Zipra uprising or part of it as dissidents. Those Shonas who did not live in and around Bulawayo during those trying times may today hallucinate making all the noises and wailing in the name of human rights and democracy, but Gukurahwindi was a reaction to a very stupid provocation by some of the armed tribesmen and women in that region. It’s a pitty to read some very extraordinary stupid accusations and false claims and reports which try to portray the provocateurs as victims. Surely I do not intend to be tribalistic in my presentation here or to gloss over innocet lives lost but to tell the truths ndebele people of that era (some even today) were extremely tribalistic and abusively provocative. It looked like it was a crime for Shonas or emasvina as they often called us in particular to live in Bulawayo and it’s surroundings. You know when we read opinion pieces by Shona writers on Facebook and newspapers wildly attacking the Zanu PF government for atrocities committed in that region “kana misodzi ino buda” . To tell the truth if I was unlucky during the Entumbane rebellion to bump into the Zipra guys who passed through Pumula North I would not have been here today writing all this given the fact that I was one of those who had not yet mastered not a single ndebele word probably “salibonani”. So at times we read this nonsense by some few idiots who think opening one dark page in our historic and heroic past may dent this or that person’s chances of successfully running for a public office in favour of their henchmen. Gukurahwindi was never a one sided dark side as some want it to be for their own selfish political games. I can state without fear or shame that the majority of the Shona speaking people derived great satisfaction from Gukurahwindi operation then as it sort of atoned a great deal of past humiliation, sufferings and pain at the hands of ndebeles. Boarding buses headed for Bulawayo would was always a risk feat as you could be fished out as emasvina and get killed. As calls for the government to account for the Gukurahwindi by few determined political malcontents grow louder and louder we are left with no other option except to tell the truth otherwise many people may just choose to keep quiet in case over night human rights activists may find them guilty as accused. Ndebeles by their nature are very arrogant and abusive but they forget that the time they used to dominate other tribes is long gone. Given their tiny numbers and assuming they fully understand what democracy is all about they must simply unconditionally accept that the majority come tops. But what do we see from their stupid antics through Mthwakazi, open arrogance, abuse and provocation and in addition to that you have some people purporting to be democratic change agents and human rights activists supporting all this rubbish. Hokoyoyi. We are not tribalists and never shall we aspire to be. Tribalists are evil and we do not intend to be evil not even over our dead bodies. However, ciente to ugly and painful historical events we stand ready and prepared to defend our one and indivisible patria Zimbabwe Guruwutsva. let’s the truth be told. If Gukurahwindi was part of our dark past then so was Madzviti invasions and the provocative Entumbane midnight thuggery. Pasi pasi nemhanduuuuuu. Better of if bygones be bygones.

    • Ndopavaiti “Jongwe ifile Torai mundobika” It was terrible

    • Ndopavaiti “Jongwe ifile Torai mundobika” It was terrible

    • Still there is a need to talk about that incident so we can move forward, ED understands that

    • it is irresponsible to talk abt it really, lets move on plz and build our country. dwelling in the past is not progressive for our county whose industry is none existent. investors may not want to come jn a country whose pple are so divided.

    • That’s true these MaDzviti people are very cruel let them return Chaka’s cattle .Nehanda stop confusing people are you telling us Ndebeles didn’t massacre the Shonas

    • Really, the killing of pregnant women, children, youths, old people all unarmed is linked to entumbane where armed men clashed. Our relatives who died during gugurahundi were not armed, how dare you compare such evil to anything that has ever happened in our recent history. The 5th brigade men used to turn themselves into dissidents during the night and kill their prey during the day. This issue must be resolved without failure and don’t expect the people of metebeleland to keep quiet about this.

    • Really, the killing of pregnant women, children, youths, old people all unarmed is linked to entumbane where armed men clashed. Our relatives who died during gugurahundi were not armed, how dare you compare such evil to anything that has ever happened in our recent history. The 5th brigade men used to turn themselves into dissidents during the night and kill their prey during the day. This issue must be resolved without failure and don’t expect the people of metebeleland to keep quiet about this.

    • George I agree with u ,but also I think Mugabe’s 5th brigade went over board in the manner they killed innocent unarmed villagers. Yes a few rogue disgruntled ex Zipras turned into rebels few bandits but the ZANU government at that time also cruelly exaggerated the bandits’ wave of violence and actually planted some arms in ZAPU properties to provoke a move meant to forcibly cohease Joshua Nkomo who was Home Affairs minister at that time into abandoning his ZAPU and get into a ZANU one party state system which Mugabe admired from the communist China. Nkomo refused many times for a situation where there is one party in the country and this angered Mugabe and combined with incidences of few zipra rebels which Nkomo had no control over, the gukurahundi was unleashed on innocent unarmed villagers in Midlands and Matabeleland which were ZAPU strongholds. This was a brutal ruthless evil we must never justify George.. A wrong is a wrong whether done by Ndebeles or Shonas its wrong.The gukurahundi was carried out in our lifetime and not during the Lobengula era when there was no civilisation and rational order.Moreover,most of the 5th brigade soldiers who took part in brutal torturing and killing of innocent unarmed villagers are still alive and they also need closure and counseling from the torture of demons haunting them day and night. The only Shonas who can understand the pain of Matabeleland are those who have been victims of any form of state sponsored brutality by either the police, army, the c10,the Border Gezi crew or straight ZANU supporters and those Shonas who lost friends and relatives in the 2008 election violence..Those are the only people who understand kuti state sponsored brutality is an evil which must never happen.In conclusion,yes a lot of people were killed during gukurahundi but 20 000 is a very very exaggerated number which is mainly based on the Catholic Commission on Peace and Justice sponsored inquiry led and authored by David Coultrat and Auret.

  • I do agree with one who says let’s forget about the past and forge ahead. Today matebeleland boast of pretty women. Many cattle and goats which where raided from the Shins by the ndebeles. Who remembers well Chaka’s brutality!!
    .What he did during the death of his mother and burria. Pliz we should close all those pages and go on with life………….
    This is my own opinion

  • Haaaa imi. What more do we want, this is a step backward

  • Nkomo too was a part of Gukurahundi. There was a war of attrition and It is now time to move on in a spirit of reconciliation. The faction fighting is now history and so is Mugabe. Forward Zimbabwe!

  • this is not about ndebeles or shonas thats were shonas are getting it all wrong.gukurahundi was zanu versus innnocent peeople

  • wait till you experience gukurahundi 2 tozvonudzwa kuti micharamba muchitaura zva.ukutauraa izvi here h

  • KUMELE KWENzenjani kanti

  • Tozodii paya

  • Kkkkkkkkk dis pipol dzokerai kwamakabva musatonyaudze tokumamisai imi

  • Is this still taking place? Are they still being killed? If not, why still talking about it?

  • Please guys stop playing with this.if you want war let’s go for it so shonas be careful iyaqala inkunzi izihlobo zethu zafa zitshiswa Lina likhuluma I shit👹.

  • Justice should prevail Mugabe said it was a moment of madness he should be thrown behind bars I wish to see his skeletons too after he’s gone

  • I am Shona and two of the most dear people I have in my life are Ndebele. We share a sisterly bond that can never be broken. It pains me when Shonas and Ndebeles fight like this. May both sides admit they were wrong so that all can have closure. After all, with the inter-marriages noone doesn’t have a Shona or Ndebele relative.

  • maNdevere too much mapuromo vakanyanya kana.zvadzimba rongedzai murove pasi kwamakabva munokuziva chikunetsa chii mukaramba muchivukura tikuuya neimwe gukurahundi