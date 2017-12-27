Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Grace Mugabe, vanquisher of Robert

By Kristen Van Schie | Daily Maverick |

On a Wednesday afternoon in November, Grace Mugabe stood outside the Zanu PF headquarters in full party regalia before a crowd of thousands.

Former President Robert Mugabe and wife Grace Mugabe

Her husband’s face was stamped across one sleeve, her wrists stacked with armbands in Zanu green and yellow and red and black. She was smiling.

Her biggest rival, Emmerson Mnangagwa, had been fired just two days earlier.

It had been a year-long campaign of sustained insult and innuendo.

But it was her booing by a crowd at a weekend rally — in front of her husband, no less — that got the job done.

Mnangagwa was out, finally, and she stood in prime position with the backing of both the party’s women and youth leagues to fill his seat.

The police had even launched a manhunt to find and arrest the hecklers from the weekend before.

She was a first lady at the peak of powers, in a seemingly unstoppable trajectory to the top job in the country. And this rally was for her.

Less than two weeks later, Grace was expelled from Zanu PF and her husband removed as party leader.

The reliably fawning state media turned, and first lady Amai Grace Mugabe was suddenly recast in the ignominious role of the crude secretary-mistress whose Lady Macbeth-level ambition brought to an end one of the longest running presidencies on the continent.

That Grace’s showdown with Mnangagwa should have ended so badly must have come as a surprise in a year when she was literally allowed to get away with assault.

“She cornered me and started beating the hell out of me,” South African model Gabriella Engels said of the alleged August incident when she was attacked by an extension cord-wielding Grace in a Sandton hotel room where the wayward Mugabe sons were said to be wasting away the family fortune.

“She just had this sort of look in her eyes, that she was furious,” Engels told News24.

“She was well-dressed and I had no idea who she was. She kept screaming, asking where her son was.”

In her deposition, Grace went on the attack. Again. She called Engels “intoxicated” and “unhinged” and alleged the model came at her with a knife.

Not that it was necessary. On a Sunday morning, the South African government quietly and retrospectively granted Grace immunity. And as journalists waited for her to hand herself over to the police, Zimbabwe’s state press reported that their First Lady had returned home safely.

In ousting Mnangagwa, Grace consulted the same playbook she’d used to get rid of his predecessor, Joice Mujuru, in 2014: hints and light jibes that over the months turned to outright public condemnation and claims of witchcraft, scoring Grace a position as head of Zanu-PF’s women’s league – and a seat at the table of the party’s all-powerful politburo.

The day before Mnangagwa was sacked – the day after his supporters had publicly booed her – the First Lady brought her year-long campaign against him to a crescendo, telling a rally of thousands that he had been plotting a coup for decades. An accusation that would have seemed just her brand of crass political opportunism had Mnangagwa not gone and done exactly that a week later.

The fall, when it finally came, was stunning.

Thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets in a historic celebration.

But the party that had always remained fiercely loyal to Mugabe did so even as he fell. On carpets. Down stairs. From power. His sins – the destruction of an economy, the fixing of elections, the abduction and torture of dissidents, the crushing of uprisings – were seemingly forgotten behind the glare of Grace’s enormous ambition.

“Grace, a mad woman with no brains, was in charge of the country on behalf of her cohorts,” said war veterans’ leader Chris Mutsvangwa.

“She lacked grooming and true motherhood… it is unfortunate that the president allowed her to usurp executive authority from him thereby destroying both the party and government,” said the turncoat youth league.

“One can only speculate how the legacy of Comrade Robert Mugabe might have ended had his wife not exhibited and indulged her political ambitions in such a crude fashion,”lamented the treacherous state media.

Gone was First Lady Grace.

Gone was Amai Mugabe, Mother of the Nation.

In her place: Lady Grace Macbeth, standing in the middle of a hotel room with a fistful of too-much power, wreaking havoc. 

  • They were sent to suplex city,by the no nonsense Guvheya,kkkkkk

  • zva Robert mugabe nemukadzi wake hatidi kumbozvinzwa kana

  • akanyengera Mugabe Grace ndiye akamuparira

  • No..it had nothing to do with Grace…the man himself made several errors.Grace just made it worse. F… https://t.co/nFJa9Ms5N8

  • Plus Solomon Mujuru…after J.M Tongogara….

  • Marggie Ned

    We have heard this zillion times. Mashaya nyaya here. Stinking old old news. Give us latest news please.

  • She wanted her husband to rest but that way jealous of power tumbled them down

  • Gire and bob were so divorced from the people little did they know that coercing crowds to attend their rallies wasnt enough to win people’s hearts.

  • One thing that fools like Grace who gets so much intoxicated with power don’t get to know is that the only powerful thing under the sun is time and the ultimate power is God, the Creator. There is time for everything under the sun and everything under the sun surely comes to pass at some point in time. It’s very unfortunate that when fools gets into position of power they think it’s eternal.

    • She made a mistake of saying Mugabe was installed by God,so God removed him

    • You can say that again Ofiasi Nyathi. And that so called”Super Sunday,” was the final straw in bringing God’s judgement.

    • Zvimwe hazvidi mabhuku i common sense

  • His ego destroyed him.Grace only did e final touches making sure tht e old man was no more

  • Samson nd Delilah

  • This story will make an interesting biography

  • Grace Marufu Mugabe Goreraza shot herself on both feet because she thought she amai zimbabwe forgeting that she is and was the worst bitch ever to have lived in Zimbabwe . Kutyityidzira vanhu kuti vaungane nekutya marufu like her surname was her ultimate downfall dragging her old bag of bones robert mugabe from ghana who was planted in rhodesia by the british just like samora machel and the lookalike kamuzu of nyasaland now malawi this old bag of bones should have resigned ages ago like his cousin kenneth kaunda who was also planted by britain in nothrn rhodesia . Zimbabweans its now time you know who are real Zimbabweans

  • True dat,point taken

  • Bob and gire were beaten by superman punch #roman reighn

  • She deserves a medal, she is the iron lady who destroyed the iron dictator. Zim is happy now ex lady no.1.

  • It was God’s plan

  • Angove maroto

  • Good riddance

  • The name grace mugabe makes me sick. Just want to throw up

  • that madhala was destroyed by this little from 2 girly….

  • liked her wits and guts though she was a no nonsense lady and was straight to the point

  • To me what is more fascisinating is why people like Grace turn into a megalomanic.She is not the first in recent times.Not too long ago there was Imelda Marcos of the Phillipines.One does not even need to narrate her misdeeds in comparison to our own Marujata Grace.Twins is the only precise discription.The sadstic cruelity,lack of tact when talking and down to two thousand pairs of shoes.Then there was Elena’ Ceaucescu of Romania.Mai-o-mai!This one went even further.She would order the Romanian chief of security,Ion Pacepa,to secretly video-tape all government ministers in their bedrooms.Then the next morning she will phone the minister’s wife.In a very sweet voice she will say…….’Darling I have something very important to say to you.Please come to my office soon as you can.’……..You can imagine the poor woman’s excitement.Dropping whatever she was doing.Of course.Who isn’t going to be excited when the First Lady has called to have an audience with you?And here a few tears of wonderment and gratefullness cannot be ruled out.But only to arrive in Elena’s Ceausescu’s office and find her in dark and dangerous mood.Curtly ordering you to sit down,she would then play the video of the poor woman’s very private moments with her husband.At the end Elena’ would satanically tell her that there is absolutely nothing that happens in Romania that she does not know about…….’NOW GET OUT’………One might ask why she did it.A very good question.The obvious answer was to humiliate and embarrass the other woman.But at a deeper level,the message and desire was to retain and keep power at any cost.I opened my essay by confessing my fascination with these evil people.Of all the three satanic dictators I have summerised,Ferdinand Marcos,Nicolae Ceausescu and Robert Mugabe not a single one of them restrained their wives excesses.Over to you,you useless UZ professors.You are only known for bashing the opposition parties in Zimbabwe who are bravely trying to establish democracy in our nation under extremely difficult conditions as under Grace and Robert Mugabe.Give us critical and indepth analysis of why our politics take a certain route.You professors are supposed to be educated.We are not.Its you who understand what is called cause and effect.You are supposed to be serious opinion shapers.But all you boil down to is flippant and shallow two bit blame analyists.