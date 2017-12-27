Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Dabengwa takes aim at new govt

1,314 104

By Jeffrey Muvundusi

ZAPU president Dumiso Dabengwa is maintaining his onslaught on the new government led by Emmerson Mnangagwa saying the new political dispensation was no different from the old order under Robert Mugabe.

Dumiso Dabengwa
Dumiso Dabengwa

The former Cabinet minister who was a guest at an event organised by pressure group Ibhetshu Likazulu to mark Gukurahundi on Unity Day here said there was nothing new about the new government as it was just the same old “gang” that led the post-independence atrocities.

“We continue to suffer silently, we continue to live in fear and the same crocodiles that devoured our people are still in power, they recently changed faces and names, the system and the attitudes simply mutated yet remain the same,” Dabengwa told the gathering.

“We have continued to suffer in silence simply because those who butchered our people, maimed our mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters, raped our sisters and mothers destroyed our property are in charge of State power and they continue to frustrate every effort that we make to express the pain and grief that we are harbouring within ourselves,” he said.

The former chief of intelligence in the Zapu military wing said Gukurahundi was never put to an end by the signing of the Unity Accord.

“Gukurahundi did not only leave permanent scars nor did it end by the signing of the Unity Accord, it simply mutated from being direct violence into structural and systematic violence underpinned by grossly centralised system of governance that is grotesquely corrupt and self-serving, characterised by gross marginalisation of the same communities that were affected by Gukurahundi,” he said.

Dabengwa added: “Thousands of our people were never accounted for, they lie in mass graves scattered around the country and their families have lived in trauma for the past 35 years, seeking closure but being denied every opportunity for truth recovery and transitional justice.”

This, he said, was the reason why they have called the establishment of a National Peace and Reconciliation Commission in terms of the Constitution and for its operationalisation if “Zimbabwe is to move forward and we begin an inclusive nation building project.”

But above all, the former Home Affairs minister said he has never respected the Unity Accord, since it was meant to serve Mugabe’s interests.

“The Accord was in actual sense not a fair arrangement but a zero sum that benefited Mugabe in person and Zanu more than the people of Zimbabwe.

“It created the sad era our history that of a one party state whose agenda was to further the interests of Mugabe and Zanu at the expense of democracy and the people of Zimbabwe, contrary to what we had spent our lives in the bush fighting for,” he said.

“The Accord was not only a zero sum agreement but it was a culmination of the very reason why we don’t celebrate the day but mourn the loss of our loved ones who were mercilessly massacred by the Fifth Brigade, their crime being supporters of Zapu and of belonging to a certain tribe.”

This also comes at a time Dabengwa set August 2018 as a date for the reburials of Gukurahundi victims.

“…let’s agree that soon after the rain season around August to October we go and collect all the bones on the mass graves and give them a decent burial,” he said adding that they no longer needed any government approval.

“We already have pathologists on standby to help with identification. We have many of them who have been highly trained to do that and are willing to assist.

“We know by law we should ask for permission from government through the ministry of Home Affairs but that will not do, for they were given 30 years to do the right thing but they ignored. So this time around we are doing it our way. No one will block us,” Dabengwa declared. Daily News

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Dabengwa enemy of progress

  • Dabengwa is a confused soul he is Zanu pf deep down .We are still working with him he must stop fooling people.

  • Anongovukura uyo

  • Hehehe sour grapes? They promised to make you VP at some point?

  • I wonder whats wrong with this fool

  • Benzi remunhu dai ari muZanu PF angadai atove V.P

    • Its called principles bra not everyone is easily bought by power i hv enough respect for him for standing by his convictions

  • True price hikes now. We need to see fruitful results to acknowledge that

  • He is representing who in his stupid views? Gukurahundi is a closed chapter

    • who closed it & when ?

    • Is Dabengwa not entitled to his own opinion just like you are also entitled to your own right now? I thought we are living in a free country. Or do certain people like you have more say and rights than others?

    • These are some of the stupid comments that fuel such things as xenophobia tribalism and racism who closed the gukurahundi chapter and he is representing us and millions other people who have been disenfranchised by the zanu regime including those who have decided to emigrate to other countries

    • Debengwa was also a Zanu pf chap

    • Even when he is representing himself he has every right to say so and you can’t shut him up…

    • A gimmick to at least get a few seats in this part of the region and salvage some pride after the drubbing we got from the late Tamsanqa in Nkulumane..Though idoubt if the former intelligent supremo will salvage much gold than a makorokoza.Ask Welshman ,he will tell you the playing the tribal MasterCard will only reap a handful of peanuts ,mark my words come 2018 The once great man will sink further into oblivion.

  • was fired by Mugabe for tribalism

  • .
    So when someone is not called to the party he automatically becomes its enemy? #Zimbabwean_politics.

  • Anovukura chokwadika.He is been there and he knows better.

  • Its true Mr Dabengwa munoona imi

  • I can see the dry bones coming together, no more zANUPF in Mathebeleland

  • The tide took a new course…with nothing to do with him..he should just accept facts.

  • he is a rasist he is a killer himself how about shonas killed by mzilikazi and lobengula the kidnaping and looting of food and cattle i think this idiot should be reminded that we wiil never forget

    • NXXXX TALKING ABOUT THINGS OF 17th CENTURY??? ARE U OK KODWA???

  • Yes.its the same..promising to be worse.

  • Munangagwa is 100% than this fool who is telling people that he splited vote to avoid tsvangirai from the throne he is worse than a fool

  • Rile

  • Ndebele.pple.u.ar problem.still.taking gukurahundi this.tym.mkanganwa.zvakaitwa.nemadziteteguru enyu.nhai.further.muri.vauye.mune.makore.aripasi.pezana.muno munyika

    • Ukhuluma ngamaNdebele wonke lapha kumbe uphambene?

    • Uphambene lowo umyeke enjalo plus

    • Never say Ndebele or Shona pple you should only represent your mother who is a tribalist like you idiot mnxxxx

    • They are the ones who were wronged and can’t be dictated to say when they should feel their grievance has been redressed. Kicking the can down the road as Mugabe did is not going to help

    • Mind you speach boy uchakonzeresa

    • MaMoyo & Mafi you see we have a long way to go .However ,we demand reconciliation and compensation for Gukurahundi genocide.They can’t force people to just forgive and forget..Akululanga .

    • Kana uchitawura nyaya yako usati mandebele nagamunhu wacho wakusanganisa nevasiri mu politics mind your self nxaaa

    • Guys many pple talk about gukurahundi but do yu take into account what were the causes of that.dont look one side

    • Isu atisi kutawura nezvegukurahundi yacho but somene arikunginongona mandebele takanyarara( uzibambe )nxa ungafuni ukukhuluma thula uthi iiiiiii.

    • CHAKANETSA THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR KILLING INNOCENT PEOPLE

    • What about the white farmers and white tourist killed by Ndebele dissidents. Who is going to compansate for those. Stop being one sided.

    • You are sick. You don’t get affected by Gukurahundi because non of your people were ever killed. Anyways you are the problem that people are crying about. Itshona lothuvi. If all Shona people were like you, Zimbabwe would be a disaster.

    • @ freddy uridofo iwe you not qualified to even talk about gukurahundi tanga wanodzidza ma puntuation marks and how to space first ozodzoka otaura nxaaaa

    • If you had your pregnant wife’s belly cut up and your unborn baby given to dogs to eat you would be saying a different story. Or if you were mad to rape your mother in front of your father you will be talking of a different zimbabwe. All what the people need is closure. I am happy for you because you do not give a hoot to what happened to Itai Dzamara to and to an innocent Miss Guzha. Enjoy your new fresh start

    • If you had your pregnant wife’s belly cut up and your unborn baby given to dogs to eat you would be saying a different story. Or if you were mad to rape your mother in front of your father you will be talking of a different zimbabwe. All what the people need is closure. I am happy for you because you do not give a hoot to what happened to Itai Dzamara to and to an innocent Miss Guzha. Enjoy your new fresh start

    • Guys we r all Zimbabweans Shona or Ndebele lets unite as one,a better me a better Zimbabwe nd off coz sorry for what happened b4 only God can heal yo pains coz our words wont heal anything nd how many tyms does will sin frm God bt he stil forgives us so lets forgive one another#masibambane sibe munye

  • This man is talking the truth

  • Taneta nekuzvinzwa izvo lets wait and see kwete kungoukura

  • I think Dabez might be right, although the new president has promised reforms there are some elements which need recourse towards total reforms eg the appointment of long time serving ministers in government etc

  • U ar getting paid by th same enemies remove urself frm their payrole n start to do ur own stuff we ar still waiting fo u to open Drive Inn

  • Mxm loser. You said yourself that you would serve under him what has changed?

  • FREDDY! DABENGWA IS SHONA speaking and growing up amongst Ndebeles doesn’t make him a Ndebele. Davengwa bastardised

  • ED is a good leader

    • According to u

    • What has he done in a month for u to say he is a good leader where was he for 37years failing to sho his leadership qualities

    • Was he a president

    • Ofcourse he wasnt president but he was part and parcel of the same Zanu wasn’t he leader of government business for the past 3years in parliment and has held so many posts since independence dont be deceived by a simple change in leadership wasnt he part of the decision making process of Zanu all along

    • Sebephinda futhi abakwenza ngesikhathi befaka uMugabe esikhundleni. vulan’amehlo ningaphindi iphutha enalenzayo ngoba sizokhala sonke ngokufana.

  • ED vanyadzise

  • True,very true there is virtually nothing different on how these 2 men govern.They both belong to the Zanupf school of dictatorship and corruption.

  • In terms of policies this is totally different only wait and see implementation

  • True

  • Dabez is a bitter man he was enjoying in Zanu pf nxa stupid fool

    • Madam… DD was not chased out of zanu pf he left on his own accord.if you read and understand history you would stop vomiting lies wena doti

    • What was there to enjoy in zanu pf when millions of their own people are working in foreign countries as 5th class citizens?

    • What was there to enjoy in zanu pf when millions of their own people are working in foreign countries as 5th class citizens?

  • Wadii kt ukudawo kutonga nhy wangu

  • Initialy he said he z prepared to work wth the new team and he z offering hmslf. Nw haana kana kukokwa akuhumana. If he had been invited wat was he gng to say?

  • You are entitled to your opinion cde. I am sure there are also millions of people who believe in this new dispensation.

  • Political rejects

  • gukurahundi yakadarika munhu anofa muhondo haana anobhadhara,dai vashakabvu vaibhadharwa kana America chaiyo isina kubudirira.

  • He’s one of them he is no different either

  • Mr Dabengwa please leave us alone.concentrate on your failed party fulstop

  • Why Dabengwa I thought u are born again.How on earth u can blame Mnangagwa before he open his mouth.Bring your own points why u are saying Mnangagwa and Mugabe are one thing.Just coz Mnangagwa belong to ZANU.PF then you say cattle are cattle.

  • These guys are seasoned politicians, they know what to say and where,,,Dabengwa and Munangagwa are buddies,

  • Uriduzvi Dabengwa urikudaro coz Ed haana kukudaidza mu gvt yake zvawaitirisiraka nonsense

  • He was part of that government. He is just like them and not different

  • True Mr Dabengwa

  • He is old must retire politics

  • Dabengwa.akurira.ku Matabeleland anobva mberengwa.zita.rake chairo.ndi.tavengwa.rakachinjwa.ku.zambia to dabengwa.during the war

    • Ukhulume wakho nguye owayevela emberengwa

  • Haaa uyu ngaatibvire pano uyu

  • Lets go again shona and ndebele state

  • Ndezvake Tavengwa iyeye wacho remember that idiot was boasting pa 2008 achiti he he he wat wat ndini ndakakonzeresa kuti Tsvangirai asatonga ne vote splitting. Manje ari kukaura ndosaka ma Ndebele asingapiwi mukana wekutonga because leadership yavo zhinji is controlled by emotions rather than using intelligence

  • This is just about a month..and he is already saying that. Shows the kind of opposition we have… Indeed objectivity is subjective.

  • Those are the words of someone talking from emotions if he could have been roped in the new setup would he be saying that Its bttr for him Cde Dabengwa to have kept quite and worked for success rather than trying to draw our attention on statements that are being said by those who where left out of the setup .Even if they could have been included BT the number of pple who wish to be minister is much more than the posts so vaizosiiwa still vaizotaurawo zvavanonzwa vachida

  • hoko

    Mr Dabengwa I think you are going to the extreme. Why not confront Mnangagwa and explain your greviences first before you paint him with the same brush with Mugabe. Yes Gukurahundi issue Mugabe failed to adress it during his time but also we must give ideas on the way forward. Come up with constructive ideas to solve the problem so that we maintain our relations as Zimbabweans. As Mashona people we also have relatives in Matebeleland who died during that time and some Mashona died before 2008 elections rerun so we have a common problem let’s discover the solution as Zimbabweans. Sorry I hate tribalism.

  • Nyaya yegukurahundi makaipedza kare 1987

  • Haaa pfutseke mhani,so what,chivabvisawo upinde iwe tione,uridera remunhu.

  • Dabengwa is spot on!!! Zimbabweans are generally leeches that basically live in denial of obvious mediocrity… Chokwadi chinorwadza semimba!!! Stockholm Syndrome-ass negroes…..

  • I beg to differ with most fools everyone is responsible for your actions therefore Gukurahundi is fresh chapter so as bond is not a currency it is a con which fools everyone who accept it while real money is externalised by the wise!!
    Wake up fellow Zimbabweans stop this nonsense of Zapu and Shona thing face the real issues mhani

  • Same old tired political rhetoric from an unimaginative tired opponent.🤨

  • Dabegwa a spent force..he is irrelevant to Zimbabwean Politics

  • There are multitudes of people today who remember the victims of the holocaust and never cease to make an effort to put across a message that such nonsense should never be tolerated or brushed aside. Yet here in Zimbabwe, “educated” Zimbabweans are up in arms with a man who’s speaking out about something that some people want to be swept under the rag. These are human lives we’re talking about. The least you can do is give them the respect that your grandfathers in ZANU Pf didn’t accord them.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Dabengwa will wake up after the cattle have bolted. He was asked to take part in the new dispensation but refused. He could have helped find closure for Gukurahundi victims but refused. The compensation dept under one of the new ministries might be used to include Gukurahundi . If that happens new players will champion Gukurahundi reparation and Dumiso who declined Vp on the basis of Gukurahundi will not be reinvited to the high table. It is infortunate but leaders have to lead.Dabengwa failed. It was an opportunity to lead and he failed choosing to be a voice in the wilderness

  • Makabudirei much Zanu, dzokai mudye Mari nekuba nevamwe

  • He is representing who?

  • One type of an old fool from Matabele

  • Bho

  • ZANU youths no more privileges of the 80s/90s