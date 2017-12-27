Air Zimbabwe revival dead in the water

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Andrew Kunambura

Government’s plans to revive flag carrier Air Zimbabwe (AirZim) are dead in the water for now after it failed to secure partnerships with reputable airlines that were put off by the massive debts at the struggling airline.

Air Zimbabwe grounded.... hit by fuel shortages
Air Zimbabwe

At present government has no money to bail out the haemorrhaging AirZim which this year made a loss of $24 million.

“There is nothing to expect from that front (reviving AirZim) unless we get money. For now, it’s a sinking company.

“For example, AirZim asks government to purchase fuel for it on a daily basis and it cannot run on its own,’’ Transport minister Joram Gumbo told the Daily News in an exclusive interview.

AirZim is currently saddled with a $300 million debt and was said to be making a $2 million loss every month.

Gumbo told the Daily News that government had pursued partnerships with reputable airlines but these fell through as a result of the financial problems at the national airline.

He said contrary to widespread reports that the new airline Zimbabwe Airways (Zim Airways) was a government project established to replace AirZim, the airline was privately-owned and had nothing to do with them.

Gumbo said Zim Airways is actually run by a private company known as Zimbabwe Aviation Leasing Company (ZALC) and government’s role was to facilitate the deal after initial efforts to revive AirZim fell through.

He told the Daily News he had personally courted Zimbabweans living in London and Dubai to invest in the Zimbabwean aviation industry.

“Cabinet approved the recapitalisation of AirZim. After the approval, we went around to negotiate with at least 12 airlines which included two African airlines, Ethiopian Airways and Kenyan Airways.

“We also targeted Air Malaysia, Lufthansa, Qatar Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Emirates Airways, Qantas Airways, Singapore Airways and China Air but we discovered that we were not going to succeed in our negotiations because AirZim’s financials are in shambles and they were not attractive to any one of the airlines to try and go into partnership with us,” Gumbo told the Daily News.

“However, I did not get discouraged. I tried to negotiate with Ethiopian Airlines so that we could get into some kind of an agreement where they could even have a higher shareholding structure than us. It did not work.

“Discussions with Air Malaysia however, became very interesting when we gathered that they had grounded some of their planes but after looking at our books and realised our indebtedness as an airline, they were put off but they then offered to sell us their grounded Boeing 777ER planes.

“Six of them had been grounded because of what had happened earlier when they had mishaps where one plane fell into the sea and another was shot down. So they were saying we do not want to have anything to do with them anymore,” Gumbo explained further.

“So our negotiations started with them seriously and since they said we cannot partner with you because of your issues.

“We were discussing with Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC). We agreed that they could sell the planes to us.

“So I started negotiating to buy and so I informed government that I had clinched a deal with Air Malaysia to buy four Boeing 777 planes at $70 million for all of them and I thought this was a good deal for Zimbabwe. But again government failed to raise the money. I was buying these for AirZim.

“So after government introduced the policy to engage the Diaspora, to invest in the country, I reached out to them. There was a group in London and another in Dubai.

“I engaged them to say here is an opportunity if you are interested. My role as minister of Transport is to ensure that there is activity in the country, therefore I facilitated for one of these groups to negotiate with Air Malaysia through (PWC),” added Gumbo.

This group then formed the Zimbabwe Aviation Leasing Company.

Gumbo said ZALC has so far purchased two planes and is currently fundraising to acquire the remaining two under the terms of their agreement which stated the group would buy four planes in total.

“They are also trying to bring smaller planes to service local routes and they want to bring six smaller planes so that we can promote tourism in the country. My interest is that we keep Zimbabwe on the global aviation map,” said Gumbo.

Accusations have been flying since September that government was ditching AirZim for Zim Airways which was at first said to belong to deposed former president Robert Mugabe’s family and his son-in-law Simba Chikore. Daily News

  • pilot anga akadhakwa here .anyway may those died rest in peace.

  • whats the future for airzim when the relevant minister is determined to see it sink so that the other airline can take to the skies.ED should stop this nonsense which was meant to appease Mugabe and his son in law.

  • Let the planes park,economy first and the skies later.

  • Still using that old bakkie nxaaaaaa.

  • where is this

  • The approach now is to privatize these loss making parastatals, NRZ, Air Zim etc

  • Too early to revive ndege, hospitals, roads, medical supplies etc should get priority . Ndege last .
    You’ll not be able to attract investors as they need healthy labour force, good road infrastructure. Who would want to invest in a country where their workers spend days in hospital queues? Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkll

  • Oooh shame

  • mugabefan

    This guy Joram Gumbo is telling fairy tales for children and fools. Half of what he says doesn’t make sense and the rest is just plain stupid. If the airline is privately-owned and government has nothing to do with it, as he claims, then why is the minister hopping across the world and buying airplanes and fuel for AirZim?

  • Hw come we stil using old mazda b22, 18 on our airports

  • Rorenz Hovekutsva

    Has this clown actually said anything this year that has actually happened. Does he really have a clue whats happening or he gathers his intel from online rumors just like everybody else? To my fellow air travelers, the writing is on the wall. Avoid this disaster in waiting, you’ve got to question the safety of an airline that cannot afford its daily fuel expenses, let alone flying old decrepit aircraft

  • Zim Airways is definitely Goverment owned.

  • Hey Joe

    $70M for four B777s? This moron Gumbo must go easy on the marijuana. In fact he should be behind bars for dabbling in the private company Zimbabwe Airways. That was serious conflict of interest

  • maita

    This man is lucky that he maybe ED homeboy else he should be behind bars. How a minister spends time with diaspora guys who want to start an airline when work on Masvingo has stalled and when he can’t have think tanks to rescue airzim is a wonder. Is he always drunk or he is just absolute stupid. Last time he said Chikore was the nest man for AirZim now what happened?

  • Chikiti

    The amount of debt is ridiculous