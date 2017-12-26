Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Satanist sacrifices two from own family. . . more family members on hit-list

By Danisa Masuku

A family from Kensington on the outskirts of Bulawayo sleeps with eyes open because their son, an alleged Satanist, confessed to sacrificing two family members for blood and had more victims in mind.

Tawanda Nkhoma (24) confessed to his mother Miriam Nkhoma that he was instructed to do so by his leader (not named).
As if that was not enough, he released a book with names of family members on the hit-list.

“Tawanda showed us a book with names of people to be sacrificed and my name was top of the list,” said Miriam.

In a bid to exorcise her son from satanism, she engaged in prayer but her efforts were fruitless. Instead, Tawanda became deaf.

Left with no option Miriam was advised to visit a Johane Wechishanu Apostolic Sect in Bulawayo.

Prophet Madzibaba Mutumwa solved the situation and now Tawanda is a free man.

“I had no choice but to follow strict instructions because failure to that I was going to face death,” Tawanda told B-Metro.

  • kkkkk zvi news zvacho

  • BULAWOYO ,UMMM

  • Hmmmmm he shld be burned to ashes he doesnt deserves to walk in public

    • ….we can encourage him to seek Christ instead. Thats my thinking.

    • we dont kill people but teach them the good ways of living. we are all sinners. Ncube dont be numbered in a mob justice but throw down your stone and turn for Christ.

    • I dont deny that but we blve in different cultures and if he was my family member i was going to kill him straight coz its not easy to stay with such devil

    • Ncube which means you wil be a killer too.the best way is show him light through the word of our almighty God.

    • Who on earth can stay with such a person ,,,, imagine if he says it clearly that he expect more blood from family i wll rather kill him once

    • Kkkk Schomani Andrew Ncube

  • ko ini ndoda ku joiner nodii

  • HRH Perfect Pat waMADMAX

    Aizve inga zvakatooma achiriko masatanists muZim. Thought that happened in the 90s ka hezvo zvatanga futi

  • Just a demon possesed person intimidating family members who don’t have Christ. Simply believe in Christ then forget about the devil.

  • In times like this we need Jesus

  • Ii

  • mugabefan

    A smack with an axe across his head would cure the satanist fool nicely.

    • Saharawifoxx

      Seconded

  • For 2018 march intake CHINESE SCHOLARSHIP. OR ADMISSION into Russian Canadian polish UK and Netherland universities… Contact us. +375259690017

  • Regai vadiki vauye kwandiri nekuti humambo hwekydenga ndewavo

  • Holy spirit fire

  • Kabhchi kacho ndekechi satanist chaiko kkkk Unotya kufa iwe but hautyi kuuraya mai vako.

  • Hapana nyaya Apa run to Jesus Christ the son of the living God.john 3:16

  • Umm

  • apo murombo u can see thats sad coz vamwe they join this devil nekuda kwekuda mari,

  • Satan murewi venhema.

  • rova nepfuti musoro

  • Only strong prayers can save them

  • I am not a Satanist, but I know for a fact the religion/philosophy does not teach its followers to engage in sacrifices.