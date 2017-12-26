MURDER MOST FOUL. . . Man murders wife, leaves six-month-old baby suckling corpse

By Freedom Mupanedemo

A 33-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru is on the run after allegedly killing his wife in cold blood and leaving their six-month-old son suckling from the corpse.

According to neighbours, the baby allegedly suckled and cuddled his mother’s body for nearly 24 hours.

They said the horrific murder was discovered when the baby started crying on Sunday around 7pm.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident saying they had launched a manhunt for the suspect, Tanaka Rusike.

She said Nozipho Tecla Mpofu (21)’s body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a murder case in which a 21-year-old woman, Nozipho Tecla Mpofu, died after she was battered to death by her husband, Tanaka Rusike.

“Circumstances are that on Saturday 16 December 2017 at around 7 pm, the now deceased and her husband, who both stayed in Nehosho Suburb, Gweru, had a quarrel,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the couple had a brief but loud argument.

“Ms Mpofu’s body was later discovered the following day around 7pm by neighbours with the husband nowhere to be seen.

“The woman’s body was found lying on the bed with her six-month-old baby. Neighbours who checked in after they heard the baby crying reported the matter to the police,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said police who attended the scene found some blood oozing out of Ms Mpofu’s mouth and nose.

“Police have launched a manhunt for Rusike who is still at large.

“We appeal to members of the public with information about his whereabouts to approach any nearest police station,” she said. B Metro