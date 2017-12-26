Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


MURDER MOST FOUL. . . Man murders wife, leaves six-month-old baby suckling corpse

By Freedom Mupanedemo

A 33-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru is on the run after allegedly killing his wife in cold blood and leaving their six-month-old son suckling from the corpse.

According to neighbours, the baby allegedly suckled and cuddled his mother’s body for nearly 24 hours.

They said the horrific murder was discovered when the baby started crying on Sunday around 7pm.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident saying they had launched a manhunt for the suspect, Tanaka Rusike.

She said Nozipho Tecla Mpofu (21)’s body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

“Police in Gweru are investigating a murder case in which a 21-year-old woman, Nozipho Tecla Mpofu, died after she was battered to death by her husband, Tanaka Rusike.

“Circumstances are that on Saturday 16 December 2017 at around 7 pm, the now deceased and her husband, who both stayed in Nehosho Suburb, Gweru, had a quarrel,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said the couple had a brief but loud argument.

“Ms Mpofu’s body was later discovered the following day around 7pm by neighbours with the husband nowhere to be seen.

“The woman’s body was found lying on the bed with her six-month-old baby. Neighbours who checked in after they heard the baby crying reported the matter to the police,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende said police who attended the scene found some blood oozing out of Ms Mpofu’s mouth and nose.

“Police have launched a manhunt for Rusike who is still at large.

“We appeal to members of the public with information about his whereabouts to approach any nearest police station,” she said. B Metro

  • What a monster, used to think this only happened in Wrong Turn or Friday The 13th. May he never find peace until he dies,,mxmxm bloody murderer…

  • how sick is that yooo

  • Sad. This is not a man! He is devil and satan first born

  • Shame he a dick head …he should hang by the balls

  • A nation of evil men

  • Hutsinye hwakaoma chose kana ukaona mai vachiyamwisa vachirwara paya newe zvotokurwadzawo kokuzoti amai wacho vafa mukaka vacho hapachina kuuraya mmitumbi miiri kaone chaiko.

  • Pamhat* pake cousin ya satan

  • heartless

  • Uyu munhu imhuka chaiyo

  • This imbecille does not only deserve to die in a dungeon but also to wail uncontrollablly while in it.

  • YOU MUST PRAY FOR YOUR MARRIAGE YOU TOO BECAUSE THE DEVIL’S RISE’S ALL MOST EVERYDAY SO WE LIVE BY THE GRACE OF GOD.#be a praying women #a praying father and a God fearing #it brings Peace in the house

  • Yoohhhh when they catch up to this man, he will probably wish he were dead…. Chikurubi will be his hell on earth or worse!

  • This is terrible

  • Devil

  • Detectives help us by investigating this vampire before it runs amock ;this is unearthical, type of spirit in him is so diverstating,son of lucifer

  • HRH Perfect Pat waMADMAX

    Heartless creature this sorry excuse of a man

  • And then u hear a fool say do away with the death sentence, noooo!

  • That’s cruel

  • Jekiseni

    Lock him up and throw away the key.

  • Wrong turn left for dead!

  • Hey i have left with no words, pray for your marriages out ther

  • mmmmmmmmm ma1! But why????? Men let’s just leave vakadzi vatitonge zvipere izvo. Ndozvatakada mu constitution.

  • Pakaipa pamwana apa hey

  • Very cruel

  • A fucking stupid mother fucking deranged bastard