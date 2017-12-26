Kutsanzira dumps Bosso

By Raymond Jaravaza

HIGHLANDERS captain Rahman Kutsanzira wants out of the Bulawayo giants and has requested a clearance letter to join a team of his choice next season.

Kutsanzira’s contract with Bosso expires on 31 December.

Although he chose to be evasive on whether the club had received his request for a clearance letter to walk away, Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said they hold no qualms with the player wanting out.

“What I can confirm is that his contract expires on 31 December and if he informs us of his desire to leave we will definitely honour that request. We will not stand in his way,” said Dube.

A source in the player’s camp claims the attacking midfielder was angered by the club’s failure to pay outstanding signing-on fees.

“When Rahman extended his contract at the beginning of the year, it was agreed that he would be paid his signing on fees in June or sometime during the mid-season break but they (Highlanders) failed to honour their end of the deal.

The club owes him a substantial amount in signing on fees,” said the source.

If negotiations between the player’s management and FC Platinum come to fruition then the former Caps United player will be headed for the 2017 Premier Soccer League champions.

FC Platinum are looking at bolstering their squad for the African Champions League where they take on Desportivo de Agosto of Angola in the first leg of the preliminary round stage on the weekend of 9-11 February.

Pure Platinum Play spokesperson Chido Chizondo said the club stands guided by the technical team on new additions for the African Safari.

“The team starts training in early January so the coaches will submit a list of new players they want to the club executive for consideration,” said Chizondo. B Metro