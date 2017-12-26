Akiliz video sets tongues wagging

The video for Ammara Brown’s biggest single to date Akiliz has got tongues wagging with its raunchiness.

Ammara earlier on admitted the creativity of the composition of the song produced by Military Touch Movement’s nerd beat master DJ Tamuka and veteran producer Take Fizzo, was based on a real situation she encountered while dating an unnamed guy.

With the chemistry portrayed in the video’s sex scene, clearly the Akiliz character was one hell of a lover.

Therefore, the debate about the mystery guy is on and most would recall that she publicly dated fellow musician Roki. But could he be the Akiliz?

“He (Roki) is not the only guy I dated in my life,” she said casting the net wide open.

In an earlier interview, to put her Roki relationship into context, Ammara said he was both a blessing and a curse. All the same, she doesn’t feel the Akiliz video should affect him in anyway.

“He and I are in good books and he understands how the music industry works, that song was not dedicated to him,” she added.

Ammara is the daughter of the late mega star Andy Brown. She started her career in the 1990s, debuting in a TV commercial together with Oliver Mtukudzi.

Her musical career began at the tender age of 13 when she made her first demo song for her parents and joined her father’s band, The Storm in 2003 as a backing vocalist. Brown affectionately refers to her fans as Ammartians. Ammartia, her album, was launched on 10 November 2017. B Metro