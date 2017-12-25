Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


First Family attends Xmas eve church service

34,179 82

By Innocent Ruwende

President Mnangagwa yesterday surprised worshippers when he attended a Christmas Eve church service at Mabelreign Methodist Church in Harare. The President and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa arrived at the church at around 11am and stayed for the whole service lasting more than two hours.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa attend a church service at Methodist Church in Zimbabwe in Mabelreign, Harare, yesterday. — (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
He was introduced to the congregants and was given a chance to address them.

“I am a congregant of this church, I greet you all. We have come to this church which I grew up in. Most of you were not born yet in the 1940s. I attended this church before we migrated to Zambia which was still called Northern Rhodesia,” President Mnangagwa said.

“We went to Kafue Mission, which is also a Methodist institution but I later left to join the liberation struggle. When we came back from war I attended church services here briefly while staying in Tynwald but I stopped again.”

President Mnangagwa said the First Lady convinced him to go to church in Kwekwe, adding that he always told her that God listens to prayers even if you do not make them in church.

“She always insists that we go to church where others are congregating. Today she (First Lady) was successful like she was in Kwekwe where we attended church, I think about three times.”

He said he would continue attending church as only God knew what transpires each and every day. President Mnangagwa said he might have some aspirations, but only God knows what the future holds.

“Shoko rinoti iro, ungaronga zvaunoronga. Uye kana uchida kuti Mwari akuseke, nyora plan yako uti mangwana ndichaita zvakati, svondo rinouya ndichaita zvakati, gore rinouya ndichaita zvakati. Oti Mwari, hona zvandirikuda kuita. Anoseka nokuti iye ndiye anokurongera zvauchava mangwana. Asi ukati, ahh kana Mwari achida ndichaita izvi unenge wakudza kuziva kuti une Musiki. Saka kana Mwari achida, ndichangoramba ndichiuya tichisangana,” he said.

The First Lady said, “I do not have much to say but I came from Kwekwe. I am one of you. Let us congregate together.”

Reverend Edmore Chiota, superintendent of Trinity Methodist and parliamentary liaison officer, said President Mnangagwa was a humble man who showed that he was a servant of the people.

“He is just showing that he is human. He is a Christian as he declared in front of the congregation. He is humble, further illustrating that he is a servant of the people and is committing everything to the Almighty who is the head and leader of the church,” he said.

“This is what we have been looking for and what we continue looking for- a leader who believes in God. Like he always says “the voice of people is the voice of God”. In a way, he believes so much in God. If you listen to his speeches, at the end of each and every speech he says God bless Zimbabwe.”

He said the church would continue to support President Mnangagwa in prayer. The Herald

  • Uyu mdara akapenga uyu! Anopinda muvanhu imomo

    • attention seeking boss izanu iyi ,vana mgabe vaingopfeka ma gemenz wani vakafunga kuti vachatonga kusvika madhongi dzaamombe

    • This was not a rally like Mugabe’s this man was with his wife only. Kusununguka ndizvo zvakunoita why fear the public.

    • The voices of the people it’s the voice of the devil.

    • Whatever you can say ED varipanyanga

  • OLD NEWS

  • ,,,,, and is that going to bring economic development?

  • So what if you have nothing to write stop it stop

  • he should go to church to clense his soul not to pliz people,God and show off are like oil and water

  • It’s not a surprise, every human being should worship God not for the people but for themselves

    • Surprise to the congregation and the fact that he had no escorts like sekuru used to do.

    • But he had escort and lot of cameraman to publicise it….it was a public stunt.

  • Ko munhu haachanamata here? Where is the surprise here

  • Zvekuchechi ndezvavo naMwari munhu wese anoinda kuchechi

  • Just wait until he wins the elections next year then it’s surprise it’s us again folks!

  • Mwari ngaavongwe

  • SO IT WAS HIS FIRST TIME TO GET INTO A CHURCH. Great thanks to the one who showed the antichrist a church door coz tatowanawo news dzokuverenga since pasina chokuti mabootylickers amborepoter as breaking news.

  • Zvakana pamutungamiriri keep that standards

    • He should go to cleanse spirits of perished innocent souls haunting him.

    • Asi wakavaona vachiuraya munhu here and why didn’t u report him or tipe humbowo hwacho

  • Zita rake ainzi SOUL zvino MWARI vakazomuti POUL.

  • Powerful his Excellence President ED and Mama.Munangangwa

  • Hatina kumboshamiswa isu, ko handiti anga achienda kuchurch as usual here, media so????

  • Godfrey

    Maita zvakanaka president nekukudza uye kutungamidza Mwari muzvose. Nokuti benzi rinoti mumoyo maro hakuna Mwari. You have done a good thing.

  • Show off will not help u,, JUST DO IT FOR GOD ALMIGHTY..NOT FOR YOUR NEED… this is the beginning..

    • Wen dd goin to church become showoff 🤷🏾‍♀️🙄

    • Saka kuenda kuchurch yatove nyaya. Asi ndiye ega akaenda kuchurch

    • INI HANGU SEMUHWISIRI NDAFARA

    • Show off ipiko imi wo imi

    • Doing things in a manner that pleases God will definitely attract our Heavenly father but doing things to attract pple like u wll not help…. Hop u get the point ths time

    • Mafungiro ako anotsamwisa Mwari iwe rega munhu aende kuchurch hapana chinoshamisa apo

    • Show off wrong word. Tobva tatokufoirisa isu mateacher efacebook

    • Come fr comprehension lessons dear wam.

    • Kuchuchrch ngakuendwe hakwo asi nyika ngaigadzirwe pliz hapana zvati zvaitwa apa issue yemari kuvanhu ngaigadziriswe pliz hatisati tawana mari dzedu mari ngadziwanike kuma bank pliz pliz

  • we all shall stand before God. For whatsoever we do in darkness will come to light.

  • Mumubvunze kuti rakaparidzwa munaniko

  • Asi munyori uyu soo saka kugara more than 2hrs zvashamisa hre remember kuti ED munhuwo anotodawo kuponeswa

  • Mashaya nyaya dzekunyora here

  • Eeeh didn’t know its newsworthy for someone to go to church. Moron!!

  • Serious mugabe was tooo diplomatic i dont think kana imbwa chaidzo dzaisvika pedyo naye airemera nezviofuyo chaizvo

    • Very true mayb kushandisa mishonga

    • Ummm vanhuka, isu tiri vana vadiki taienda kuindependence ball hosted by the president and taitomumhoresa nemaoko, l don’t see the need to always draw parallels pahutwo hwavo because taakuda kutarisa zvemberi. Chero kuchurch vaingoenda wani vaMugabe and even the current president was full of respect and praise for him. Handifunge kuti muchambonzwa ED achivasvora pese pese ini

    • Dai maiyenda kuma Rari maiona kuti Mugabe ayiva akasununguka .Ayito siya apa mari kune tumwe tuvana. Kana kumhoresa vanhu mumaoko chaimo ayimhoresa

  • Huhu zvoshamisa hre zvkuenda kwake kuchurch kana musina nyaya nyorai ngano

  • Saka kuenda kwemunhu kuchurch ingatoita nyaya hombe yekutobudisa panews here,,,aaah kumwe kutoshayawo uku

  • Church yake chaiyo ndeipa last time anga asiri kupositori here uyu nhasi wamu Methodist next wk anenge ari kwamagaya

  • Ngaaende kune dzemweya tionerere zvedu.

  • If the president was ‘ showing off’ like wat some who cldnt read n understand a simple paragraph he was going to be the one posting

  • Seems its Nehanda Radio so give ED his space n just leave him alone

  • viva munangagwa

  • Its,aint news he is just a normal human being like you whether aenda kun’anga or kuchurch he is entitled to associate with an religion. Chasara kutiudza kuti aenda kutoilet

  • Point of correction…its not the first farmily which surprised worshipers….but the opposite as it was kind of taboo for the previous first farmily to attend church services without an entrouge of mot less thsn 50 …and every congregate will go for a body search. Most worshipers would miss tbe service due to high security and news media coverage. Surely it will surprise anyone to see a Zimbabwean President sitting amongest worshipers without intimidation from men in suits.

  • Next we wil be reading that The President visited the toilet and did not use the toilet papers as part of cutting costs!!!

  • I like it, God loves us all

  • …. and now for news bulletin… The President… The First lady, the ZRP. Can we have something new pliz

  • Surprise because the previous regime had no time for that taingonzwa vakwira ndege kana kuti vadzoka Malaysia

  • danzo

    A God start is a good start.

  • Zanu of is a very violent organisation and it will never change!

  • Its very good and most welcome

  • Surprised???? The first commandment ida mwari wako nemoyo wko wese nekufnga kwko kwse nesimba rko rse.usaite chifnanidzo kudenga kna panyika kna pasi penyka usabvugamira izvo nkut ndirmwari vanegodo

  • Panodanwa zita rajehovha anosvika pese haana church

  • Ko kutungamira kunoperaka uku ED ndozvaakaziva asi iye akatsvaka mwari anorarama nokusingaperi so chashamisa chiii zvinovhura industry here izvozvi

  • Admin ,do you know that the devil attends church too.

  • Church ye mhondi yaipinda kamugabe

  • Keep it up ED

  • Ko pavaive VP vaimboenda havo ky church kwacho?

  • Him and the family has to go to church and also to call us when they have parliamentary debates then we one

  • mdara dai mambo wuya ku location muri mbune munyadzise vavengi

  • Pamaraini angu

  • What surprises by going to church of the Pres

  • I like Lawrence Muziya comment

  • The family that prays together stays together. Happy Christmas Mr President and may you and Zmbabwe prosper during 1918.