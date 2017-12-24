Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Tsvangirai says it’s another SAD Xmas

By Tendai Kamhungira

Zimbabweans are going to spend yet another bleak and sad Christmas holiday due to mounting economic hardships, MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai said.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai
Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai

This comes as many long-suffering Zimbabweans had hoped for an economic relief following change of political leadership, but the situation on the ground speaks otherwise, with prices of basic commodities rising sharply.

Most spent the greater part of yesterday in long bank queues hoping to withdraw cash. 

Speaking through his spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka, Tsvangirai told the Daily News on Sunday yesterday that there is need for real transformation, saying registering to vote will, however, be the biggest Christmas present ever.

“It’s a not so merry Christmas. While president (Emmerson) Mnangagwa is making the right noise about having a free and fair election, he is talking far short on the detail and the roadmap to get there.

“Moreover, the hike in prices has ensured extended hardships for the people of Zimbabwe. We expect more detail and more substance from the president particularly on the issue of reforms.

“Zimbabweans are still mired in hardships and president Tsvangirai maintains that the biggest Christmas present we can give each other is to ensure that all of us are registered to vote in the next election,” Tamborinyoka said.

A short survey carried by the Daily News on Sunday yesterday showed that several people were in long bank queues waiting to get some money to travel.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing a serious cash shortage that has worsened the country’s economic situation as businesses and ordinary citizens cannot get the much-needed foreign currency.

This is also happening at a time when prices are continuously increasing, despite the exchange rate having dropped.

And people are pinning their hopes on Mnangagwa to bring the much needed change, since taking over from Mugabe last month.

Mnangagwa has been using every platform he gets to preach about changing the country’s economic fortunes, opening new business lines, promote investment, create jobs through opening industries, compensate white farmers who lost land during the fast track land reform programme and amend the Indigenisation Act.

He has also promised to embark on electoral reforms, observe property rights and the rule of law.

All these issues are what his predecessor ex-president Robert Mugabe had flaunted over the years, which had resulted in Zimbabwe being economically isolated, with drastic consequences on ordinary people’s lives.

Economic analysts have however said, Mnangagwa is striking the right cords in all his speeches, but needs to be put his words into action in order for ordinary Zimbabweans to witness a meaningful change economically. Daily News

  • No actually it’s not

  • Dzungu Morgan

  • Bvisa maSanctions awakaisa ndokuti zvinake

    • Ko 15billion

    • Kana musingazive kt masanctions anozoiswa into place zvaita sei do a thorough research mozotaura veduwee. Zvimwe zvaccho Haaa yaas

    • Chematama ndicho chakasheedzera kuti vana veZimbo vapihwe maSanctions….inga chakati “mukuchema kuti mukutambura, manje hamusati matanga” chimutengesi icho

  • Ndozvamodaka

  • vana Morgan tiitirei steady necancer yako yoyoyo its lyc ikukutadzisa kufunga zvakanaka

    • Hmmmm cancer yake yadii zvayo. Munhu yaachatauri zviripo nekt arwara nhy ? Inga mabasa

  • guys lets stop being negative always about Zimbabwe lets report something positive about our country

  • He is the main cause of the problem.

    • Main cause ko wat abt the 15billion

    • what about mbeu yakaora kupurazi ra jose made.fertilizer kuita dombo yakangoviigwa.ko ma tractor akawanikwa kupurazi kwake..5million yemagets yakaenda nachivayo.mari yakatengeswa nyanga dzenzou yakaendepi.ko 15 billion nditsvangirai akaiba here.if that money was in good hands tingadai tiri kure

    • Very true Philip

  • President wevanhu tsvangirai 2018 pachanzapo

  • So What?
    And You Think Everything Can Change All Of A Sudden.Forget About It And Dream Prosperity In The Hands Of Garwe.

  • So what ? Come and have a wine sip . That’s why you sent your activists to ask for US to mantain their policy on Zimbabwe ? Shit.

  • Saka zvine basa rei newe izvozvo …..uri opposition uri kuitirei vanhu kuti vakuvhotere

  • Ndobasa re opposition to oppose everything and anything.

  • Brainless tsvangirai, you will never rule zim

  • This guy call Tsvangirai ndiye munhu anehutsinye kudarika zvose zvamukut Zanu this that ndiye munhu akakumbira ma sactions kuvana vezimbabwe vatambure after that oda kuti vanhu vamu vhotere ngaatange abvisisa ma sactions first hamuone akuda ku campainer nokutiuraya nenzara ane utsinye munhu uyu haana tsitsi anofarira kutambura kwevana veZimbabwe

    • but ukuziva kut ndiye munhu akakonzeresa kut tipihwe masactions ko wadii kuendako kwaakamatora umadzosereka nhy hama uyamurewo vanhu vanhu vari kutambudzwa kunzwikwa kwakaita kna newewo unonzwikwa fut kunomadzosera nekuuya wakatakura raramo yacho yauri kuda kut vana veZimbabwe vasatambure nhy #KJefrey

    • iwe usina ursinye chiende unomabvisa tione kuti zvodzora 15billion yedu here plus imwe yakabiwa through corrupt means by the likes of mugabe&cronies

    • You are an atrocious lier only fooled by zanu which doesn’t love you at all

    • Why are u do primitive to the extent of not using common sense. Haaa am worried if am seeing this uneducated comment from you. You still having Mugabe mantra of crying, sanctions, sanctions did u ever heard Mnangagwa talking abt sanctions. Y not him ED didn’t talk abt that, bcz hakuna zvakadaro kkkkkk makafonyorwa pfungwa naMugabe. $15billion missing, masanctions here. Maministers anoba mari achivaka mazidzimba masanctions here, top gyz are externalising cash wch resulting in cash shortages, masanctions here. Can u give me one sanction wch led to the downfall of our economy. Jefrey if u don’t anything to say keep quite. Don’t brainwashed to the extent of waffling senseless utterances. Wht u are saying is the same as blaming the substitute who z on the bench for the loss of the playing gyz, aitacei zvake.

    • Kana asina hutsinye mashoka ayo anotaurwa nemunhu arikufarira situation hakusi kuti kupusiswa but mashoko atsvangirai akadhakwa ,

    • Taura hako power hungry Chamatama ndiye akanokumbira masanctions. I will never ever in my life tym vote MDC kana Chamatama aripanyanga

    • Imi musaita sevanhu vasinga fungi mhani chamuri kuramba chii ndiye muroyi Morgan anofunga kuti ndiko kuti atonge awane chero vote zibenzi chairo kushata kumeso ne moyo zvose

    • Baseless accusations, makadakwa pfungwa vanhu vanotaura nezvemasanctions. U don’t think outside the box.

    • Kna mazogara tomu votera chete chematama

    • Ndimi type yajaira kumiswa pamutsetse neZanu muchipiwa tuma 5kg twe fertilizer muchifonyorwa brain muchipiwa tuma T shirts tusina shape apa muchifa nenhamo Tsvangirai adii hake

    • Some people are foolish remove that veil which makes you thing that MT is cruel and caused what you call sanctions. Why cant you be given money to go &ask for their removal since you know well.Its very dangerous to be paid to make assumptions that can only come from dimwits.Find another propaganda to parrot about

    • Masactions api aunotaura iwe aunoziva aripo tiudzewo two zvawo nxaa wakadyiswa neZanu pf iwe chupeti yemunhu

    • I thought everyone knows whats the problem with our country by now because we all know our country misplaced 15 000 000 000. Tell me what happens at your house when just a 1000 bucks is misplaced?

    • Cuba , Lybia , Korea republic only just to mention a few dzakatemerwa masunctions bt their economy far better than Zimbabwe .sanctions is just propaganda used by zanu pf thugs .corruption caused the downfall of zim economy .where is $15 bilion ..mukai baba chete zvimbwanana hazvisvinuri musi umwe ..maminister ezanu zvaane mapurazi 10 pamnhu masunctions

    • Waivapo achikumbira masanctions or unongoti zvawanzwa kurari ndizvozvo unonyadzisa dzinza rako

    • Ndiyaniko aripama sanctions I wonder some people already brain washed by ZANU kwamakaoiwa sanction ndekupi imi muchishandisa dollar risiri renyu kunedzimwe nyika murikungoenda pamadira saka sanction nderipiko apa asi murikuti kubva kwakaita Mugabe ndiro sanction racho dzokerai kuchikoro munofunda futi

    • kusvika mave kutaura kune 15 billion ,I will not comment

    • Brainwashed scrape goat spoon feeding nezanu vachikuudzai bull shit zvinura u a still leaving in the stone age era Jefrey Akiba

    • Munofa nenzara muchimirira Morgan.

    • Usanyebe iweee tsvangirai . kuno tirikuto pembera garwe

    • Ndiwe une utsinye if you support ZANU pf

  • This guy is boring now really.We tired of negativity now serious

  • Dai ari umwe atobvatsirwa kurapwa…ku malasyia …n singapore …pane kundoonekwa p SA….ngatange azvibatsira pane k batsira vanhu

  • Asiri kuzviziva ndiani

  • The opposition are happier when they see more citizens suffering. For they now have something to campaign on. Our suffering is a blessing to politicians.

    • And u guys happy wen elections held in commotion

    • they enjoy violence nhai

    • They have found a manifesto kkkkkkkkk

    • Thus a misplaced truth

    • Viva Zanu Pf

    • Some people never think for sure,opposition yadii apa,tichirikuchikoro yainzi (off topic)chaiyo iyi.

    • Ford dzokera kuchikoro hausikuziva zvaurikunyora

    • Nonsense

    • MORGAN VS Tsvangirai uuuum Morgan aita smallers ishungu hadzo….

    • Ford dofo zvaro chozikanwa hapana.adii tsvagirai apa mhata yako wanzwa

    • Apanawo here anoziva kuisa cancer pa fast forward zvingonovigwa?

    • Ford Everest here or wat

    • Ishmael Arab you are the most deplorable of all low lives. Nobody in their right mind wishes sickness and death to anyone. That is sick!!

    • Ford atori right pane zvaataura. Thats a good point kungoti vanhu you are obsessed naMorgan

    • Ukaona uri baba mumba uchitongwa be boyfriend yemukadzi wako it shows something is wrong with your fatherhood

  • Asi ndiye akaba 15bidha here?? Ari kutaura chokwadi munhu uyu imi tsvee

  • Moda kuramba muchingogutiswa na Tsvangirai musingamuvhoteri 2008 pazvakanga zvaoma akakutaridzai wani kuti Chinja ine zambuko zvikoro zvakanga zvavharwa mashop ave matangwaza transport yakanga yoshupa maguta ndokumurasa futi ikezvino zvee moti akakuitirai chii asi hamuoni hamufungi Chinja ine zambuko 2009 and 10 munhu wese hapana aigara asina dollar muhomwe Save vari prime minister chinjai maitiro enyu awa nyika inake

    • people suffered for nothing he became prime minister and then what he is a sellout to hell with him

    • Chimbwasungata mutengesi nguva yehondo ndovaichekwa malips ana Tsvangison

  • Sad for you not Zimbabwe, am happy with President Ed progress

  • Totamba iri kurira,..tazvijaira izvi,..

  • Mati mukushaya chikafu vanhu vakadawira Ehe muchanyatsoshaisisa mashoko ake 2002 paralley kunana chitungwiza uko kana ndisingakanganise.

  • Chamatama itsaga

  • Celebrate the winds of change with your family, life, another year, contribute to the table what little you have too…. It might not be much…. But Zimbabwe has shifted a gear in 2017!😇

  • Morgen adii zvake muchisiya mbava dze ZANU of dzawondonga nyika nemakaro adzo

    • Nyarara mukadzi wa Tsvangirai. Yr husband contributed to the suffering of Zimbabweans.

    • haaaa i bvapa adii chamatama mbavha dzezanu

    • Haasi mhondi ,haasi mbavha,ndozvandino mudira kunyanya

    • Ah imi zvamurimizve maiti Mugabe must go nekuti imbavha auraya nyika. Iye zvino yava mhosva yaTsvangirai ft? Nxaaa Haaa vanhu sooo

  • Chokwadi chinorwadza.Ataura chokwadi tingati zvedu heee njani njani but wegawo uri kuionawo x-mass holiday zvairi.

  • Hanty thats what you like…begging your Masters to sanction us..No matter what l wont vote for MDC because its the main reason for our suffering. 1 wakaramba netuma Ministers twako. 2. Wakuno kumbira maSanctions .we are not children tikukuzivai

  • Thus very true Sheuneu,i agree with u there is no change u can see in just an overnight. Let’s give Ngwena time to revamp our economy. This struggle peoeple are talking about at this very point wz created during Mugabe era.

    • Bernard we ar tired of people only looking for mistakes .Zimbabweans deserve good living as for me i love Zim i support who ever anoita hupenyu hwevazhinji huendeke

    • Amen, wouldnt say it any better, negativuty killing us mufunge

  • Our happiness is not base on monetary issues we just need progress and good policies for the Great nation ,,, I think you have run out of ideas Mr so called President. Please put your house in order first then you can talk about Zimbabwe

  • Anongozvinetsawo uyu dzake itsitsi here ngaapewo mumwe chigaro ndiye mumwe achanetsa kubvawo

  • What do you expect wen you call for sanctions

  • So Tsvangirai needs people to suffer first then they can vote for him,forget chamatama

  • N I Wander chinonyasomunakidza nekutambura kwevanhu ncaaaaa hautongi nyika ino apa Chamisa anozviti pastor ncaaaaaaa

  • Taida munhu anobvisa mgabe ,n is gone hauchina bada Tsvangirai

    • iwe naani

    • Uchatiziva hako

    • Nesu

    • Isu tinoda kubvisa Zanu, because tinoziva kuti our problems have a deeper root.

    • Manje mukurwa hondo isiriyooo n you’re not doing any favour to yourself guys dzangu Jonathan came to destroy ZANU from within imiwo itai like that but machine mmmmmmm yakaoma Jonathan is in Kenya kwaazvitaurira ndokwaakahwanda so deno pasina mgabe akati kuti ndiende regerai vakomana vaviri ava angadai arimukati ,mari dzavo dzese dzakavharwa ,Garwe rakafamba 13km netsoka richitiza mhepo yakanga yasimudzwa naJona kkkk musavhunge zvekudaro izvozvi bikai doro muti mudzimu yandirasha ZANU inotonga igotonga ichingotoka vamwe muchingowukura

    • Leo tangai mabvisa tsvangirai panyanga vakurwara haachabvi Joni mowukura ZANU asi mmmmmm chitima chinonzi ZANU kana neni ndochityawoooo

    • Kkkkkkkkk

  • Prosperity if Zimbabwe can only come when Tsvangirayi is in power not zany it will be dream on .

    • You’re dreaming, no man can solve Zim crisis in short period of time

    • Mdc t can do that I promise you again and again

    • taura hako ndovega vanoita kuti nyika imire zvakanaka

    • It’s only Mdc t which can change the fortunes of zimbabwe the zany guys are there only to milk the country DRY

    • Once they remove sanctions everything will be OK in Zim

  • First zany should nationalise diamonds with them we can bit sanctions . Not giving money to our kids to own an aeroplane company in a poor country like zimbabwe

    • We can’t move with the sanctions by our side

    • Zany should nationsls diamond mines first why play the blame game

  • Tsvangirai chinongovukura zvisinabasa

  • Tsvangirai uchangoona vamwe vachitonga iwe uchingo humana

  • Mounting hardships because some morons go around to ask for more sanctions because they want to be in power. Pathetic politics.

    • taurayi zvamoziva kupi kwavaka kumbira mange muripo here

    • ku america dont it was well documented for everyone to see stupid tsvangirai yu hoing to die before elections

    • Politics of the uneducated.

    • Why do the educated like Chamisa join such a moron. This was th real time for them (fools) to join the movement to rebuild the country.

    • Anthony I don’t think u really goes to school u seem to be a but cracker who never saw the door of a classroom maybe ure just a follower what do u know about sanctions does Zimbabwe sanctioned

    • Vhunza Collen Chikara ndatozvishayawo

    • Josh Chitsama u are the one who is going to die before elections stupid

    • Why would u wish someone dead iwe Josh Chitsama??????

  • Pfuetsek Tsvangson iwe wakafanana na Mugabe mose makauraya nyika shit yomunhu. You came up with sanctions and Mugabe akabawo futi hiding behind sanctions

  • Kkkkkkkk vamwe vanodya neCritisism hatichada zvakawanda regai timbozorora pamberi reNew Zimbabwe heard of state Garwe his Excellence ka1.

  • Ndaneta naTsvangirai.chii chaanoitavo tsvangirai kuti Zimbabwe ibatsirikane.ndosaka achitadza kupinda panyanga hana pfungwa.stop it tsvangirai

  • The problem is there was a time when this man was winning, that moment was taken away from him now he should throw in his lot with Mnangagwa so there can be progress.
    Surely in the last part of his life especially being sick , he should surely spend his days in productive effort and some peace.

  • Tsvangirai you went to beg for sunctions for the ordinary people to suffer. I voted for you ndisati ndakuziva…. This time viva ED

  • Haana manifesto munhu uyu, that’s why he sent his troops to call for sanctions, so that he find something to talk about

  • Open letter to tsvangirai….. I hate u uneutsinye mazitama, I want to vote for a change but I will never vote for u

    • You are right he is the one who asked for sanctions as a campaigning tool kuti tione kunge iye ndiye anogona kusimudza nyika we are suffering becoz of him and now he went to ask for more sanctions from the US he doesnt have the qualities of a leader

    • Nematama haasisina uyu !!

    • Dai waendawo Ku night school unyatsoziva chinodzi sanction

    • Morgan haachisina dhiri anongovukura. Pasi naye

    • Ende anorwadzisa muface uyu ane ngozi chete

  • Nonsense

  • ndezvako izvo ndimi futi vekunyemera ma sanctions kuda kutichekeresa kuti imi mutongo

  • nhasi piano pakazara madofo

  • Viva Tsvangirai

  • Where is 15billion tidairei ndi Tsvangirai akaba futi here kujaira kutongwa nembavha dzakasiya dza trainwa naMugabe

    • Kkkk

    • 15 billion kuitaseiko iwe? Wakaionepi? Udza master wako kuti abvise masanctions against Zimbabwe, otherwise no one will vote for him. What kind of a Leader is he with satanic heart?

    • Can’t compare stealing 15 billion with calling for sanctions. This chamatama is the devil himself

    • Tsvangirai is a power hungry puppet

  • Hang on Mr M. Tsvangirai ! The next one will be better.

  • tsvangirai ane hutsinye ndingamuvhotere sei achitiuraya nenzara.chiwenga na garwe ndizvo,

  • A very sad one

  • Cheap politics that says people must suffer to vote out the current gvt. Aren’t there other means to justify and perpetuate your cause Mr Tsvangirai.

  • NEHANDA NA TSVANGIRAI MUNENGE MUNOTOPENGA MESE

  • Mr Tsvangirayi chizororai. U will Never rule this country. Dai wamboedza uchurch leader panwe waitonga not this nation. You’re a failure.

  • Yedu Xmas iri bhoo hameno yatsvangurai

    • Ne a bit if cash provided well n gud thn kuishaya, zvichaita chete

    • With those escalated prices you stl say yu ay having a gud Xmas ? Zvakaoma chokwadi. Muir kumbotamhira mariiko henyu vamwe vedu?

  • isn’t you called for sanctions on the government. those sanctions affect ordinary people. i hope you are proud of yourself.

  • Tsvangie is a short minded politician who do not bring any idea for the betterment of Zimbabwe but believes in criticising what others do

  • Which you advocated for continuation thru maintenance of Zidera thru the not so learned Biti, what you don’t know MT is you are up against a an experienced and suave political operator which is Zanupf

  • You are ok with it since you are the architect of the hardship May God bless you for begging for the hardships

  • Tsvangirai must shut up .He begged for sanctions from Washington DC .Its him to blame for all this sufferation and borderation with no jollification and Glorification in celebration .Tsvangirai must take this horseshit sanctions back to Washington DC.

  • VOTE MDC 2018.

  • Fight the system but don’t fight it with the people’s livelihoods. There are so many ways to show the world how problems can be solved but not asking for the suffering of the innocent.

  • Show your political acumen in courts and parliament. Don’t ask Trump or Theresa May who have their own problems to help solve home grown problems that have been exacerbated by the same morons

  • ska nyaya yake iripakutiii manje

  • Because you are the satanic Leader of this sadness to the people of Zimbabwe. You are not a good world changer. You’re just a satanic world changer. You can fooled people so that they can vote for you but not everyone. You’re the problem, you failed to work with Mugabe and blamed him and the world think you were right. Now you failed to work with Mnangagwa with your same problem. Vanhu vachazozviona kuti ndiwe uneproblem. Vana veimbwa havasvinuri musimumwe chete.

  • Speak life sir the way you speak it surely will come to pass the power of the tongue when God has said yes no one can say no but we All need to play our part to as a nation SPEAK POSITIVE TALK not what u see in the now we walk by faith and not by sight in Jesus name

  • I told people long time ago kuti Tsvangirai is the biggest problem in Zimbabwe. He is worse than Mugabe. But people think i was mad. And this man will never, never again rule Zimbabwe. He can try all means but he will be end up foolish and helpless.

  • Mogiza the sold out card. U pleaded that the US should maintain its position on zimbabwe. This is it andd so ?? U must be proud now

    • Morgan thinks Zimbabweans are naive. You had your chances and you blew them up! Smell the coffee.

  • Cuba , Lybia , Korea republic only just to
    mention a few dzakatemerwa masunctions bt
    their economy far better than Zimbabwe
    .sanctions is just propaganda used by zanu pf
    thugs .corruption caused the downfall of zim
    economy .where is $15 bilion ..mukai baba
    chete zvimbwanana hazvisvinuri musi umwe
    ..maminister ezanu zvaane mapurazi 10 pamnhu
    masunctions

    • Kana asina basa ngaabviswe nhai tingakwire ndege kunokumbira zvisina basa tisanyeberane

  • MDC is cruel,to hell.

  • To hell with u.u r the 1 calling for sanctions on the country which r hurting us povo.kumhata kwako tsvangirai.dont shade crocodile tears better remain mum.u r worse than Satan.nxaaaa.

  • Nyarara iwe tsvangison how many yrs uchingohukura chigaro hachizi chako wanzwa

  • If u serious why sending yr convoy to influence in the extension of sanction which affects poor ordinary citezens

  • GO AND ROT IN HELL. We are happy with ED wedu gandanga ririkutonga akuna sad Christmas lier Tsvangirai why do u always behind talking shit. Ziya zvourwere hwako Zimbabwe aisi yako wakanya asi waakurwara pfungwa kani ndosaka wadzingwa mubato rako . u a useless

  • Is he also suffering lyk me? What is h doing to tackle th economic challenges? Its time h stops shading crocodile tears. Griefing mo thn th breaved

  • That’s all he can say always happy when Zimbabweans suffer that’s why he will never be the president

  • Yah sad indeed bt tha reality is we have an opposition wc is sadistic in nature. They ride on our anger and have gone to one extreme to another…… Urging an American Congress to maintain its grip on zim…….

  • There criminals around tsvangirai ..
    Who is going to do operation restore legacy
    MDC is in nid of chiwenga type of a person

  • Mugabes departure is the best Christmas present

  • Nhai pple anyone wit th know-how of Tsvangison’s academic achievements?? Akagumira Sub ani kkki.Othws we myt kip on blaming hm iye achimhanya nezvinoenderana nelevel yezivo yake .

    • Iwe wakadzidza kusvika papi, otherwise urikuvhunza zvinoenderana ne level rako, unovhunza sense over a certificate

  • Zvino muchadiiwo nezvazvo sebato rinopikisa?…obvious “Let’s register to voter next year” Zvinhu hazvinaki nemusi mumwe Cde, chero dai Zimbabwe ikanzi yaaAmerica’s 51st state

  • If your interested in CHINESE SCHOLARSHIP. and Admission into Ukrainian Russian Canadian and polish universities is available….
    Contact us. +375259690017

  • That guy is a lunatic. No leadership qualities.

  • Pasi na tsvangirai

  • Chamatama wakatadza kubvisa mugabe !! Pamberi naED

  • For u Tsvangirai not fr us….get well soon!!!!! Pamberi neED!!!

  • Hukurai henyu isu minda takatora tichiti pamberi neZanu Pf

  • Woinda kun’anga woti varoyei ava vauye kuzonamata ku church kwangu.
    Ndiyani aroya..wotoshaya kuti zvirikumbofamba sei

  • ..and Morgan and his MDC enjoy people’s suffering

  • VanaMunangarwa ivava vanoziva kwakaenda 15 billion kana ravakutaura hedu chokwadi chaicho

  • Ndoozvaraka endera kuhondo nekutora minda etc anenzara ndeyake shinga hama

  • Tsvangirai get away

  • It’s true… Very very true..

  • Ktaura semune tsitsi nevanhu ana morgan…..we know u very much and your bad tactics….u are a leopard in a goat’s skin….its better to spoil the ballot paper than waste a precious vote for someone who advocates for sanctions he knows are hurting the ordinary citizens….its a big no…