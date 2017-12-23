Unlicensed kombi driver faces life ban

Richard Muponde

A Plumtree man faces the mandatory six months in prison and a life ban from driving after he drove a commuter omnibus without a licence and was touting for passengers.

Michael Khumalo (26) of Lakeview, Plumtree was convicted on his own plea of guilty to driving without a licence when he appeared before Plumtree resident magistrate, Mr Taurai Manwere.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to January 3 to give him time to think of special circumstances which could stop the court from giving him a mandatory sentence as prescribed by law.

“The crime you stand convicted of is prescribed by the Criminal Codification and Reform Act to a mandatory six months prison term and a ban for the whole life from driving. It can’t be so only if you provide the court special circumstances which convince the court not to give you the mandatory sentence.

“Special circumstances are extra ordinary reasons why you committed the offence. As of now I will postpone your sentence,” said Mr Manwere.

“I want to give you time to go and think of special circumstances which will stop the court from giving you the mandatory sentence.”

In his statement, Khumalo admitted to have driven the commuter omnibus without a licence but denied that he was also found touting for passengers.

“It’s true that I drove the vehicle without a licence but was not touting for passengers. That vehicle is used to carry tomatoes from Bulawayo not people,” he said.

Prosecutor, Mrs Rose Sibanda said on October 24, Khumalo drove a commuter omnibus along the Bulawayo–Plumtree Road.

Mrs Sibanda said Khumalo was also touting for passengers. The Chronicle