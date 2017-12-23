Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Tsvangirai rebukes Mwonzora

72,846 52

Morgan Tsvangirai’s statement on the MDC Alliance

The statement published in the Newsday of today purportedly under my authority but issued by our Secretary General is unfortunate, misleading and grossly false.

Vice President Nelson Chamisa, Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and party President Morgan Tsvangirai
I would like to state categorically that the MDC-T entered into an electoral alliance agreement in good faith with its partners on August 5 2017.

That agreement includes seat allocation and is binding on all parties.

The MDC-T Election Directorate will issue guidelines on candidate selection for seats allocated to it, and such guidelines are yet to be issued out.

The agreement is informed by our National Council resolutions of December 2016 and August 2017 and cannot therefore be rescinded by a personal opinion of a leader.

The National Council, the supreme decision making body in between Congresses, has been appraised at every turn on the negotiations with our Alliance Partners.

In addition our Secretary General or any other leader other than the President has no authority to speak on matters pertaining to the Alliance unless authorised to so by myself and such authority was not given to him.

I would like to assure our partners and the generality of the people of Zimbabwe, who demanded this unity during my national tour in January 2017, that the alliance, which is the only hope to secure change in this country, is intact and not under threat from any quarter.

Morgan Richard Tsvangirai
MDC Alliance President

  • nhai veduwe hapanawo here anogona ku former opposition svinu here yekuti tigovhotera 2018 ,zvana tsvanhirai zvakadhakwa izvi

  • Confused MDC now irrelevant

    • How is it irrelevant?

    • You know what am saying if you’re economic literate

    • ChrisChisoni… And as the “economic literate” one you could just answer the simple question ☺

  • Chaos. This alliance will break apart before elections.

  • But Mwonzora has been trying very hard to be friends with the man…The Gods must be crazy .

  • Unonyasoziva opposition yedu inodatitambure kuti vawane mukana wekutonga kundishamisa nekufunda kwakaita anabiti nanachamisa vanoinda kunotaura nhamo dzenyika yavasiri mucabinet chero zvidii hapana anokunzwai unless mainda murinyika chiparty chana svangirai chiri power hungry apa chichapedza nguva chingotaura zveoperation legacy nguva ichiinda but chavasingazive in Zimbabwe taingoda any party to remove Mugabe saka zvakazviita zvoga hakuna vatungamiri vaviri vanoita zvakafanana one might be bad the other be good or worse than the former saka MDC ikafamba ichiti makudo mamwechete inonyepa takazviona kunyika dzakawanda dzkachinja vatungamiri vanhu ivavo vachiita zvakasiya zvozongoitika kuzimbahwe chete ah kuti yadiii mgbe era is gone n gone with its worsts tava mugarwe era totarisirawo zvimwe zvingava good or bad but hatibve muworst tichiinda mu very zvootonaka

    • tsvagai mabasa pliz

    • Titoripo pabasa rekuita basa rebasa rekushanda basa rebasa racho

    • Adii .
      Hapana chakanganiswa ne mdc apa

    • Hapana futi chayagona, but chinoratidza vanofarira kutambura ipanic baton ravakaita vanzwa vavaivimba navo ndivo vakutendeukira garwe, ndikuti ini mukanyasoongorora dai land reform yakaitwa namgabe yakatsigirwa na everyone in Zimbabwe yakatsigirwa naeveryone in sadc every in Africa n everyone the whole world ingadai yakaita chii ,ndiyani angadai achishora , so yakashaya rutsigiro kuti Zimbabwe ive chidzidzo muafrica kunaani angazode kufunga kutora ivhurake chero nenzira ipi dai varungu vakati well guys tinokutsigirai let’s work together as one pipo we’re supporting you nyika ino ingadai irikuseri ,same ne MDC ikutoti dai garwe rafoira but zvinhu zvakadai zviri patwo korikabva rakunda nyika ikanaka kusvika muna Feb or April vachatii

    • Urimhata nhayi

    • Ucharwadziwa ukamama garwe ndoraapanyanga hatitaure zvemurwere tsvangirai plus zvatoratidza uridofo ungadai uchipa pfungwa dzako on this platform wavakutuka chero zvichifanana munhu chaiye otonoisa x yake pakafanana nepaunoisa its insane

    • Bhovo uchagara kujoni ikoko isu tichingotonga iwe uchingowukura

    • Tambai mese no to insults. Mu macourt zvinonzi kutuka.kupopota kana kuchema zvinoratidza kuti wadyiwa nenyaya so pinduranai mushe ndakateerera.wl comment kana mapedza

    • What are the policies of the opposition if there is any in zimbabwe. Come 2018, they will be smacked, I am sorry to say this

    • MDC’s policies are being copied by ZANU of, the only difference between these two now is the MDC is promising to do whereas ZANU is doing the talking, gatwe ndorine yese hama

  • zvakakora muto hazvo

  • Confusion why the alliance. The beneficiaries are Biti and Ncube who had lost political relevance in Zimbabwe.

  • Why do you say it is confused it is the people who publish falsewoods who are confused

  • Another faction

  • So who is who here?

  • Mirai zvemavotes

  • It’ s politics at play.

  • Onai Nhau guys pane nyaya ikuti a first white farmer adzorerwa farm rake raakanga atorerwa mukazviona izvozvo muchaona kwatirikuinda

  • Ini zii zvangu, ndakambokuudzai waniko

  • Nothing tense in the MDC Alliance it only tense in the mind of the ZANU pf pipo

  • Tswangirai must hand over to Khuphe, he physically unfit to hold the office.

    • Sorry I get you but he is the brand of the party at the moment so there is not enough time to introduce a new candidate into the political arena. Don’t misquote me what I’m saying is in rural areas they know Tsvangirai and Mugabe. This might also act as a disadvantage to the ruling party. However more needs to be done before the day of casting the ballot.

    • But his brand has expired, especially in Matebeleland especially after appointing his two deputies he must now forget of his strong holds in Mat – land.

    • I guess it’s your opinion…

    • Come 2018 you will prove what am talking about unless he address this issue and comes open to the on why chose other two deputies sidelining Khuphe. Tswangirai was the only hope for Mat land but ask yourself why is now loosing all the bileteral elections, councilors and Mps.

  • Movement for Democratic Confusion

  • Tsvangirai is late there’s no need for him to keep on a loosing battle

  • Gradually, the opposition is sinking into political oblivion and irrelevance. There’s no shrewdness in the party. Butterflies around the opposition

  • Pakaipa

  • Now that you have cleared the air, nothing to worry about!!

  • Hapana zvozivikanwa

  • Movement for Destroying our Country hahaha

  • Kkkkk

  • Huyai ku Zanu.pf nguva ichiripo arume Kkkkkkkkk wakaona poto yotutumira yosumudza ridhi yabvira kare ichikwatira mukati kkkk

  • I think there might be discord withing the opposition over the health of Morgan Tsvangirai. Chamisa ,Khupe and Mwonzora must desist from washing dirty linen in public. The mdc will loose credibility and appeal and people will hand over votes to Mnangawa who is doing positive endeavours. For the sake of relavance the bickerings from senior party members clearly shows discord in the party.Is MDC heading for split while Garwe is being given ammunition by the bickering of power hungry and lack of direction. Zimbabweans deserve much better politica parties with political will and innovation. MDC-T needs to reform from all unnecesary bickerings over Tsvangirai’s successor. People should be given the mandate to elect his successor the party procedures and protocols. The party risks of loosing voters come 2018 if it continues their power hungry noises and disrespect of their voters and sympathisers. If opposition can not dislodge Ngwena by 2018 then it should kiss goodbye victory in 2018.

  • MDC party of Confusion

  • Uuuuu Tsvangirai needs bed rest siiirai GARWE redu rimbotonga tione pliz movement for destroyig Zimbabwe ukooooo

  • ngachisiyana nazvo

  • Instead of rebuking @nelsonchamisa and @BitiTendai

  • Rest Tsvangson u another uncle Bob

  • Imhata idzo

  • Leaders need to speak with one voice. Such discrepancies reduce our confidence in people who can’t ag… https://t.co/WJnU6Xna5t