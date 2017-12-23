Manhunt after 19 guns stolen from Limpopo security firm

Police in Thohoyandou have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who broke into the premises of the Prelitshi Traders and Security Services and stole 19 firearms and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the break-in at Tswinga Location, outside Thohoyandou, was discovered Friday morning.

“A cleaner employed by the company discovered that the premises were broken into when she reported on duty at 07h30 in the morning. She then called the owner who alerted the police. The suspects are believed to have used an object to grind open the burglar door and the safe,” said the brigadier.

The stolen firearms are all pistols. Mojapelo said the police were “hot on their heels” of the suspects and “an arrest is imminent”.

However, the police said they were requesting anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or call their toll free number 0860010111.

African News Agency/ANA