Look: First white farmer gets land back in Zimbabwe

By Farai Mutsaka | Associated Press |

Tandi, Zimbabwe – A white Zimbabwean farmer evicted by the government of Robert Mugabe has returned to a hero’s welcome as the first to get his land back under the new president, in a sign of reform on an issue that had hastened the country’s international isolation.

Farmer Darryn Smart, left, and his family are welcomed back to their farm, Lesbury, by workers and community members Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Tandi, Zimbabwe. The family who were evicted by gun-wielding police and a mob associated with the ruling party returned to a hero’s welcome, in a sign that the new president is charting a path away from predecessor Robert Mugabe on an issue that had hastened the country’s international isolation. (AP Photo/Farai Musaka)

With a military escort, Robert Smart made his way into Lesbury farm about 200 kilometres (124 miles) east of the capital, Harare, on Thursday to cheers and song by dozens of workers and community members.

Such scenes were once unthinkable in a country where land ownership is an emotional issue with political and racial overtones.

“We have come to reclaim our farm,” sang black women and men, rushing into the compound.

Two decades ago, their arrival would have meant that Smart and his family would have to leave. Ruling Zanu-PF party supporters, led by veterans of the 1970s war against white minority rule, evicted many of Zimbabwe’s white farmers under an often violent land reform program led by Mugabe.

Farmer Darryn Smart, centre, and his family are welcomed back to their farm, Lesbury, by workers and community members in Tandi, Zimbabwe. Picture: Farai Musaka/AP

Whites make up less than 1 percent of the southern African country’s population, but they owned huge tracts of land while blacks remained in largely unproductive areas.

The evictions were meant to address colonial land ownership imbalances skewed against blacks, Mugabe said. Some in the international community responded with outrage and sanctions.

Of the roughly 4,500 white farmers before the land reforms began in 2000, only a few hundred are left.

But Mugabe is gone, resigning last month after the military and ruling party turned against him amid fears that his wife was positioning herself to take power.

Farmers, Darryn, left and Robert Smart, right, are welcomed back to their farm, Lesbury, by workers and community members Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 in Tandi, Zimbabwe. The family who were evicted by gun-wielding police and a mob associated with the ruling party returned to a hero’s welcome, in a sign that the new president is charting a path away from predecessor Robert Mugabe on an issue that had hastened the country’s international isolation. (AP Photo/Farai Musaka)

New President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe ally but stung by his firing as vice president, has promised to undo some land reforms as he seeks to revive the once-prosperous economy.

Smart is the first to have his farm returned. On Thursday, some war veterans and local traditional leaders joined farm workers and villagers in song to welcome his family home.

“Oh, Darryn,” one woman cried, dashing to embrace Smart’s son.

In a flash, dozens followed her. Some ululated, and others waved triumphant fists in the air.

“I am ecstatic. Words cannot describe the feeling,” Darryn told The Associated Press.

Smart’s return, facilitated by Mnangagwa’s government, could mark a new turn in the politics of land ownership. During his inauguration last month, Mnangagwa described the land reform as “inevitable,” calling land management key to economic recovery.

Months before an election scheduled for August 2018 at the latest, the new president is desperate to bring back foreign investors and resolve a severe currency shortage, mass unemployment and dramatic price increases.

Zimbabwe is mainly agricultural, with 80 percent of the population depending on it for their livelihoods, according to government figures.

Earlier this month, deputy finance minister Terrence Mukupe travelled to neighbouring Zambia to engage former white Zimbabwean farmers who have settled there.

The Commercial Farmers Union, which represents mainly white farmers, said it plans to meet the lands minister.

“I am advising our members to be patient and give it time. But I do see many of them going back into farming,” said Peter Steyl, the union’s vice president. “The government seems serious about getting agriculture on track but how it is going to achieve this, I don’t know.”

The firmness with which the government ensured Smart’s return signalled resolve.

At the farm, a soldier sat quietly in a van that acted as an escort for the family. His services were not needed. The people gathered there share deep social bonds with the family, away from the politics of race and elections.

“I have known this boy since day one,” said 55-year-old Sevilla Madembo. “He was born here. I took care of him when he was young. He is back to take care of me now that I am old.”

She was born at the farm, which was home to her parents and grandparents.

  • Ndewekupi murungu uyu

  • As long there is no White supremacy,no problem.

  • Ko Bishop Manhanga we victory tebarnacle na Mandi Chimene vachadii manje.

  • Mandi achapiwa munda ku exile ikoko hameno bishop

  • Let those who are willing to work with Zimbabweans come in

  • There’s nothing to celebrate about

    • ngavarime varungu panekungoti ingogara mhinda yacho iri unproductive

    • Kkkk

    • th land rightfuly belongs to us.

      asi mindi isina kushandiswa pese apa …ngaitorwe idzorerwe kuvarungu.ngava pihwe mafufu

  • Zvekupenga izvo minda ndeyedu

  • That’s a very good decision by the government, we apploud that!!

  • “- A white
    Zimbabwean farmer evicted by the
    government of Robert Mugabe has
    returned to a hero’s welcome as the
    first to get his land back under the
    new president,”
    his land! is this correct?

    • Sounds so weird,maybe its only me

    • What ar we doing with that land, instead of farming we ar busy cutting down trees and selling fire wood along high ways n setting snares for wild animals so let them come back

    • very true Dlamini

    • YES it’s his land. he was born in Zim and so were his parents. so he is a true Zimbabwean and deserves to possess land just like you and I.

    • Tangatanzwa nenzara. Let them come back after all he’s Zimbabwean and it’s his land too

    • Now where are the shot sleevers?

  • All at Burnside Northend, Water Ford . Hillcrest Matshamhlope Purddonhurst back to Magwegwe Kkkkkkk Sidhojiwe & e Burombo

  • Welcome

  • Trenance maharati Exessvale(Esigodini) Woodvile ,Greenvile white FarBrdge

  • Back to Rhodesia

  • Hazvitwe kuramba mukadzi wawakazvara vans naye

  • and to say a white farmer is an insult coz he is A Shona coz he speaks fluent shona

    • So can we now call you a white only because you speak fluent english

    • u. are stupid Mugabe couldn’t speak Ndebele and if a white speaks Shona it means he was born in Zimbabwe hence he is a Zimbabwean by desendency

  • Good bye opposition politics in Zim. Whats left to oppose?

    • mdc payakatanga varungu vakanga varipo chavai campaigner nacho maprice ezvinhu neland reform inova ndiyo yakazo hijackwa neZanu pf vaona kuti mdc yawana support nazvo

  • ikodzero yedafi kurarama mutsime remunnochera mvura mukadzinga tsime rinopxa

  • The government has failed its people. I thought gvt was going to be more pragmatic.I am really angry.

  • Kikkk Zanu inopenga chete.saka vakambovadzingirei at first.vasina chavanodzoserwa ipovo.campaigning at it’s highest level.

  • Not his land, our land.

    • Everyone’s land if born and bred in Zimbabwe regardless of colour or creed

    • Everyone’s land if born and bred in Zimbabwe regardless of colour or creed

  • Regai varime ivhu ririkungotambiswa kumaourazi uku,,,vamwe havanachavarikuita ,,,,welcome back mwana waSimson

  • this is all wrong all wrong….they shud rent dat land not own its back to square one

  • @bobmarley message on the shirt still there

  • Welcome back to this land

  • Reversing the land reform programme

  • I thot zanu pf was a revolutionery party😯😯😯😯😯😯😯

  • This is so wrong, this is our land, we have never laid any claim for land in Europe, why must we surrender out own to Europeans

    • He is a Zimbabwean who has lived in that country since he was born we have Zimbabweans who were born black but doing wonderful farming in Europe and Australia. Zimbabwe is a land of all people regardless of colour or creed.

    • He is a Zimbabwean who has lived in that country since he was born we have Zimbabweans who were born black but doing wonderful farming in Europe and Australia. Zimbabwe is a land of all people regardless of colour or creed.

    • VERY true. We must not try to swallow that which we can’t and haven’t chewed. Let everyone Zimbabwean who can afford to get land get it regardless of skin.

    • I’m sure u are one of those people who went to steal from those farms, built two chicken huts and destroyed farming equipment but never farm anything on those farms. Stupid people

    • Yaa this is our land and also to that white guy its his as well.so iam happy that he is back to utilise that land wch we are growing black jack

    • Land is for productive people.We are tired of soyagrass farmers instead of real production

  • Land reform papi manje

  • Its better that way. We need actual farmers on farms be they black or white. People do not eat chimurenga or skin colour. Give me a bag of mealie meal produced by a white-skinned farmer any day while you regale each other with chimurenga propaganda.

  • Better a white farmer producing enough to feed the nation than endure food shortages in the name of black empowerment. Better a white farmer actually cultivating the land than Joseph Made using it to hide stolen wheelchairs……

  • You are silly give him land for wat childsplay

  • What legacy were they restoring manje ndiyoyo yekupa varungu minda

  • Ko gumbura vamana…

  • It showz dat murungu uyu anga asina kwekuenda.Kubva adzoka within a day.Hiz workers were celebratin liftin him up.Dey end up searchin him his pockets.

  • Dont chase away the hen that lays golden eggs all is needed is land productivity from domestic to commercial

  • Martingee

    has this been choreographed?? You couldn’t make this up!!!!!!!

  • that’s the way to go cde President

  • Ndosaka mainyima gwena chitanda coz arikuziva pakafira nyika manje hamusati matanga tichangotonga tichingotonga mucha hukura zvenyu ,akabira nyika wese vakomana muchamhanya garwe kuseri 2018 huchi nemukaka .

  • Not everyone is gonna get back the farms. Good strategy ED. MDC yamama!

  • Land yacho munokwanisa kuirima hre nxaa

  • Lets hope he got the land back on conditions. But where will the black owners go after being allocated on those so called white famer’s land?

  • The shot sleevers? They are ashamed. Mukaranga wotonga

  • Thuts gud, but please zimboss regai kuona varungu sevarinane kudarika isu, even we can do it, ini newe tine basa,

  • Is he the former owner of Sherwood farm?