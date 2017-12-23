Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Jobless ex-ministers stressed up

By Zvamaida Murwira 

Some former ministers, who were recently dropped from Cabinet, are reportedly struggling to come to terms with life outside Government and are suffering from stress-induced ailments like hypertension, legislators have heard.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda
Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda said he had a relative who was dropped from Cabinet recently and was failing to adjust to life outside the luxurious style that goes with being a member of the Executive after he lost his job.

President Mnangagwa named a leaner 22-member Cabinet to cut Government expenditure.

Adv Mudenda made his remarks on Tuesday to support Musikavanhu MP Mr Prosper Mutseyami (MDC-T) who had said there was need to capacitate Parliament’s clinic to offer counselling services, particularly to former ministers who had suddenly become backbenchers.

Mr Mutseyami said some of them were suffering from stress-induced high blood pressure and trauma.

“I think that is a valid point to some extent. I have a cousin who lost his ministerial position and he became so stressed up that in the end, he could not recover from the stress.

“So, we will make some arrangements but there are some very serious stresses that might come when you do not win at your constituencies. Now for that one, unfortunately we may not provide services because you will not be part of the system,” said Adv Mudenda, drawing raucous laughter from the floor.

Mr Mutseyami had risen on a point of order to say he was concerned with Parliament’s health centre which ought to be adequately equipped.

“My bigger issue is to do with our clinic here. Maybe for the Ninth Parliament as we go along, if we could have this clinic well equipped with regards to managing of stress and all that — the counselling department is not there.

“Currently, we have had challenges as Parliament, as the Eighth Parliament whereby we have had people who have been moved from positions and all that and people have gone through a lot of challenges, pressure, stress and blood pressure,” said Mr Mutseyami.

“It is very professional for this arm of Government of Parliament to have an institution to deal with these challenges or these kinds of trauma in terms of stress through a counselling department so that people will understand that once they lose positions, they are supposed to be backbenchers.

As we speak, there are some people who cannot understand why they are in new positions and they do not understand that they are backbenchers, due to lack of counselling. So, it is important to address the counselling department.”

In the Upper House, former Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi had the House in stitches when he reminded Senate President Cde Edna Madzongwe that he was no longer a Cabinet minister.

This was after Cde Madzongwe addressed Cde Sekeramayi as “Honourable Minister” in requesting him to adjourn debate.

“Thank you Madam President, I am a former minister,” said Cde Sekeramayi courtly before Cde Madzongwe apologized. Not only have some ministers lost their posts to realignment, but some chairpersons of portfolio committees have also been reduced to ordinary committee members.

They include Chegutu West MP Cde Dexter Nduna who was replaced by Muzarabani South MP Cde Christopher Chitindi. Masvingo Central MP Dr Daniel Shumba lost the chairmanship of the portfolio committee of Mines and Energy to Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent). The Herald

  • They had a chance to create employment and a better Zim that would allow one to retire from government and get a job in the private sector they choose to loot.

  • well its tym 4 them to feel how we go thru everyday.

  • Mudhenda maromo anga oda kuremesa

  • Good now they understand how the whole Country feels and how they are living

  • How can they be jobless when they own farms and various money spinning businesses like supermarkets? They must till the land and produce, thus the way forward.

  • Let them taste how it is to be unemployed failure to fill up your fuel tank etc

  • Mudenda was the one mooting banning ex japs

  • Ngavazviitire tinoda vanhu vanozviitira muzimbabwe.vane mari havaguti imbavha futi

  • Taste ur own medicine

  • Let them be

  • Yaa they must suffer alitle bit then tozovaregerera vanenge vakuziva

  • They should have prepared and saved for retirement before 65. Youths need jobs please.

  • STRESSED UP NEKUSHAYA MUKANA WEKUBA

  • What about us. We have been stressed for 37 yrs

  • Ngavaite mabasa emaoko. Hanti ndozvavaitikurudzira kuita

  • Kana wadzingwa Mu Zanupf upenyu hwako hunotanga kuwunyana seshizha rabviswa pana amai varo ..
    Ko vaida kuva ma Minister zveuoenyu hwose here mbavha idzi , Chete mbavha haina dura inongofanana ne shiri Varume dai makagona kutevedzera Svosve rinotora chikafu chizhinji zvekuti chero kukanzi zhara hapana kana zvarinomboona..

  • Stress yekushaya basa asi Mari yavakaba vachinayo ndoku inviter chirwere ko isu tisina kumbobvira tatomboshanda muuhenyu todii apo ndopatinotoswera tichifara zvedu

  • Now enjoying real Zimbabwean life. Vote MDC 2018.

  • That’s our everyday life d.nt panic u can get used to it

  • Ko isu takangojaira wani pavakati vharira macompany ,vakatinyima mapensions edu wani

  • ndizvo tirikumzwawo nenhamo.feel it

  • zvakurwadza ka they must feel the goodness of being a rover kkk zvavakaba. tatora chasara misoro chete

  • Welcome to the real world, most of the population is jobless, kunyaudziwa ndiko tisingadi. Think of others, the ordinary person 😡

  • Such is life

  • vamama isu maghetto youthis pataiti tuda mabasa vachionerwa nemaRange rover….meno ikoko

  • What utter nonsense is this…Post-luxury Stress syndrome! What were their ministries doing for the m… https://t.co/wwvaEqc1bv

  • Well they should just ask the rest of the 90% unemployed people in the country how they are coping without jobs. No need for expensive counselling here.

  • Ngavambo mamawo kkk

  • Dindingwe rinonaka richakweva ingwe kana rokwevewà roti mavara angu ivhu

  • Kujaira kuba

  • wakurwadziwa nhasi ko..zvavaita kuvanhu

  • They will get used we ve been living in worse coditions than they r now for over 3 decades

  • Ivo vanotori nemari stashed outside the country Isu hatina kana Nd the few who a wrking cant access their money A big welcome to the real zim ministers

    • Kkkk pakaipa pakaipa

    • Dammit ko how about the millions stressed by loosing their jobs through the same ministers incompetence and thieving and have no such facilities in the govt rotten hospitals. Dindingwe kana richikweva vamwe rinoti zvinonaka asi iro kana rokwevevs roti mavara azare
      ivhu.

  • Thats lame ko isu tikutengesa madomasi mustreet tozodi

  • Handi vaive vakagarira mabasa edu tiri stressed ngavambozvinzwewo kt zvogwadza sei

  • hahaha who is saying that?

  • Everybody must go forward together even if those people are guided to pay for their mistakes.
    You are only as strong as your weakest link, each time you push someone down , you should know you are making yourselves weaker.
    These people should be made to employ and train people with all their expertise and experience even if it means they get more experience. This is the way to get more and more of your graduates experience.
    Even Mugabe should be made to use his skills to hire people, use the law, and give people experience, until he is in his grave. There must be some reparations from him. If you want to call it Community Service, his dignity shouldn’t come at the cost of others dignity.

  • Painzi hatina mabasa tirikutambura vaifunga inhema ngavazvionewo

  • Sell airtyme

  • Abject poverty is all we have known. They will never be at the same level as us. No job no money no house

  • Manje kana vachirwara ivo vakashanda for the last 37 years havafungiwo here how jobless graduates and the rest of the nations felt especially when they were busy looting and letting the nation collapse.

  • A case of pple not utilising their oppotunities ,If God elevates you serve pple not Abusing pple .chawawana batisisa mudzimu haipe kaviri ,In life always do the best ,shandira vanhu kwete kubira vanhu kkkkkkkkkk kkkkkkk

  • Zvaiwana ngwarati kufura irere ; chamakadya chamuka mainge makajaidzwa kumamira vamwe vanhu muchikanganwa kwamakabva

  • 🤣🤣🤣🤣what about the 80% unemployed people who suffered for 37 years

  • Really now?

  • Good let them teste it

  • Welcome to the jungle of self feeding

  • Shame to them

  • Ohhh , 😳 so they are only happy if everyone else is not working and em alone looting from government!… https://t.co/2vf0CvXgw9

  • The gravy train left them at the station i guess.

  • GE GE GE GE ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha joooooh thts lyf welcum to poverty world it’s only a week for you n its been 37years for us

  • They are just pretending.Refer them to Harare hospital for further treatment, then they can witness how they colluded to destroy the health sector.

  • I wish they have headaches and bleed thru their eyes due to stress.

  • Who gives a damn abt em…
    Let em be vendors

  • Were they born in cabinet, nonsense tell them to go to Hell.

  • Let them go and order some ice creams and sell in th street. What so special about them?

  • ndezvavo vakambo luma

  • Hahahaha ngativachinamidzei mumatambudziko anoonekwa nemajobless Zimbabweans

  • Ngavaende ku union, it’s labour isn’t it

  • Who cares, vakanakirwa

  • Ngavaende kumapurazi avo

  • Let them feel it

  • Oooh really but its less than 2 months. Ko mari vakaisepi hanti ndombozha dzacho

  • Bastards.

  • Not former ministers even the 90% of unemployed feels the same as stressed ministers as point of correction.The health sector must be able to offer services when someone needs it regardless of class system in society.

  • Tell those Motherfuckers to go and look for Jobs.

  • ndozvaitaingonzwawo nguva yese iyoyi kusvika nanhasi,imi mutori nane coz mune pekugara nezvekufambisa

  • Thought they had other careers, ops they have farm, why cant they go to their farms and vent they ang… https://t.co/Do2IG4v9eR

  • Ko isu takapererwa nemabasa tikasapihwa kana chinhu ndiani akatipawo counseling. Havana nyaya wose, ngavatibvirepo. Chii chino stresser ipapa☹☹☹

  • Ngavsende kuemployment kunitsvaga bsa

  • ndonyaya dzekunyepa idzi

  • Kodwa badlile,bafunani okunye.

  • They must be joking. We were retrenched and moved on. Don’t waste time on those losers. They looted and now crying of stress. Take them to a psychiatric hospital

  • Now recognising that there are pple when falling from the ladder.kkkkkk hamusati kusvika kuti ndooo nemusoro hapana anobata.Pawaikwira waionawo ani?

  • Ndokuti vaonewo kuti zvakoma kuswera pamba usina plan

  • Which is why l don’t fancy the idea of being a “career politician” . You serve at the people’s mercy, and their mercies maybe withdrawn anytime. Politics can therefore not be a profession. These people must have other means of self sustenance BEFORE they engage in serious politics. If the adventure fails, you revert back to your normal means of survival.

  • Jobless as government fired works who received money for three months notice this month

  • Some ordinary citizens endured for 37years not days like u..

  • That’s how others have been living and still are. They will get used to it

  • Hapana akazvarirwa kana kukurira mu cabinet ngavadzokere kwavaiveri vasati vatiurayira nyika

  • Go to hell

  • Lovely stuff!!