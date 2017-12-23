Danhiko in dire straits after Grace Mugabe’s fall

Danhiko Project’s future looks bleak following the fall of its patron and main benefactor, former first lady Grace Mugabe.

Students living with disabilities at the Msasa-based charity are having a bleak Christmas this year.

Deputy director Godfrey Majonga said going into 2018 they are praying that well-wishers will be at hand to fill in the shoes left by the former first lady — who was fired on November 19 from the ruling party for inciting division.

“We hope that well-wishers will continue to come and help us,” Majonga said during the donation of Christmas groceries by businessman Jimayi Muduvuri yesterday.

With income which doesn’t nearly meet its expenditure on teaching and research, with capital funding decapitated, philanthropy is not just desirable but also essential for Danhiko.

Majonga said without philanthropy, they would be truly in dire straits

Muduvuri praised Danhiko Project for providing the ladder that helps disabled and disadvantaged Zimbabweans to reach the summit of their aspirations and ability.

“Danhiko is doing a good job and is helping people to reach the summit of their aspirations and ability. We are here to help you.

“As Danhiko you must engage the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, she is a good person who can help you at any given time,” Muduvuri said.

Danhiko Project was established to deliver quality education, skills training and production for people with disabilities and the disadvantaged within society to prepare them for employment and self-employment. DailyNews