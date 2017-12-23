Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chiwenga, Mohadi appointed VPs

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Retired General Constantino Dominic Nyikadzino Guvheya Chiwenga as Vice President and Second Secretary of Zanu PF.

General Constantine Chiwenga

Mnangagwa has also appointed Kembo Mohadi as Vice President and Second Secretary of Zanu PF.

According to Presidential press secretary George Charamba the appointments are with immediate effect.

General Chiwenga recently retired from the position of Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces where he was replaced by General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

Mohadi had been appointed and serving as Defence, Security and War Veterans Minister in the new cabinet.

  • he deserves it

  • who is the second

  • Blue ocean document: GN Chiwenga
    Prophet Bushiri Prophecy: Kembo Mohad
    We are always one step ahead.

    • hanzi heee Bushiri anonyepa hee fake prophet

    • Ko kunhonga tsono does it mean u r a true or false prophet here?

    • Saka im a prophet too nhaika

    • SirShel Chitah yes its one of the signs of a true Prophet. Kana une bhaibheri reshona veringa testamende idzva.

    • Paidamoyo Don Madziva yes you’re the greatest prophet of your life.

    • akataura chokwadi munhu vaMwari

    • I once told some1 abt hez prophesy akati BUSHIRI anonyepa he comes true

    • Bushiri predicted correctly but lets not get it twisted still that alone doesn’t make him a true child of God

    • Gerald Madzimure I already got all signs of a true prophet from the Bible I don’t need another year.

    • You see one thing about God my bro. He doesn’t use people we like or admire like politicians. God used the most despised at his own time.

    • I am nevertheless saying bushiri isn’t a true child of God my humble opinion is people easily get carried away by miracles yet the bible clearly says not all who say Jesus Christ will be saved

    • Luke Emanuel Banda read your bible well. I think to debate about prophets we will be wasting time. Let us not judge Matthew 24:24 For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

  • Zvaingova pachena kunge zvembudzi…

  • Yeeeees

  • Nothing to celebrate in Zimbabwe… Praying for change of guard through elections

    • taura zvako mwana wamai we wested our time that day ku macha zvisina basa

    • KKKKK Mai gadzira nyika ma Cdes musavhunduka

  • Hapana zvoziikanwa kunze kwepfuti

  • Nyasha Gweru

    • Military government chaiyo anywy rega vapihwe chance, everyone deserves a chance

    • Even me here tsano can I be a VP ?

    • Kkkk ehe haa bt imimi munofanirwa kuita minister of finance nogadzirisa mari yenyika tsanoo

    • Kkkkkkkkk my question is can one become a VP without being a minister and this kind of post I think it needs someone who has got a little of of expertise and know how of changing the economy and implementing policies

    • Haa izvi its shouldn’t be possible baba coz u evn n other countries munhu anota ari MP , Senate building urslf up into politics yekuto from Baracks to VP muZim bt hpna yatingaite heduu

    • Let’s give them a chance as you said

    • Yaa bt ma elections vakadyiwa vanoenda here avaa

  • Congratulations Cdes. Asi musatitonga zve ginya. Noone owns people, people belongs to God

  • Congratulations GN Chiwenga

  • Yes. we need responsible citizens to lead this nation. Nice move no to sellouts

    • Who are the sellouts,pamberi nemhavha dzirikukushaisa mari in banks and ivo they have billions in cash usafunge uchidaro wangu izvozvi unenduwe yakaboka uchitaura nonsense

  • Whats so special about mohadi?anyone to fill me in?

  • Being desirous of post Mugabe era, even the great minds can be molested to accept and bless devilish Cult when it fortifies power from civilian to military rule. Let’s not waste time and money with cosmetic and so called watershed elections in 2018. Lord have mercy.

    • Wat maks u doubt 2018 elections wont b free n fair?

    • yu honestly believe they wl b fair here iwe Taona…lol une mafunnies

    • Taona Mubiwa. Maybe tell me brother why you think they’ll be fair when the same command that refused to accept civilian rule since 2000 can suddenly find peace with civilians. I’ll be happy if you convince me on that one.

  • Congratulations general u deserve the post fulfill the needs of citizens

  • So it was surely a well calculated move from the beggining.hope the VPs will perfom well.

  • I think it was a plan to oust Robert Mugabe as a president

  • Big kickback

  • Way forward

  • Let’s give them a chance guys even Mugabe was from the bush to the office

  • May we kindly give these guys a chance.Please

  • Congragulations CG chiwenga for landing the VP post.Show them that you are not there by mistake but by true leadership qualities.

  • I can’t celebrate for now…….

  • Vanhu vanondinakidza ini. Why are you surprised? I mean, did you really think this non-coup was planned over a weekend? Did you not see how Mnangagwa bounced back from kudonhedzwa? Why do you think Mnangagwa aingotukwa naDr Cables akanyarara? Why didn’t he quit? Of course Mugabe used his emotions when his wife was booed, and thought that was the right time yekudonhedza ED. But these guys were one step ahead. If you really thought they did this for the opposition, they you must have been day dreaming. Wake up and smell the coffee.

    • And i think thats one of the reasons why they fired Mnangangwa.I think Mugabe and Grace had some hints abt it.

  • We love our general

  • The results of a coup manifest

  • Celebrating.
    Today the Venda’s are in a happy mood. Kembo Mohadi is in
    The first Venda to land to that post.
    Really Mnangagwa is a reformist.
    Under Mugabe non from minor tribes was ever assigned to that big post

  • Kutonga kwavo magamba

  • Tomboona

  • Ayaaaas Zimbabwe 👐👐👐

  • Tinofara nekusarudwa kwamaita,asi ini ndinoti munofanira kufight mhuka inonzi economy mukaigona inokuitai mutungamiriri akanaka.

  • I hate poem names… These pple glorifies themselves with names… .. Pride kills

  • Yakagara yakarongwa kare hayas kkkkk

  • That prophet akanga aona panaMohadi apo

  • Zviri bo

  • Mudhara achauya Mudhara wacho anonzi Mogiza kana asvika muchaona nekupenya se mheni mu Zimbabwe

  • Ndianiko anoti Prophet Shepherd Bushiri ifake hezvoka pfee apinda sekureva kwakaita Prophet some months back

  • We cry out for mercy in times like these!

  • Disgusting

  • 2018 election we need change of a party.

  • Congrats VP Chiwengwa

  • WOSVORA

  • Congrats comrades. Let us now deal with politics and the economy. Mukangoigona pa 100 days kana avo vanongoshora vachakudai. The game is on comrades

  • Zimbabwe will never rise

  • Mohadi

  • they said they wanted to arrest criminals around mugabe now they getting senior positions.

  • Mnangagwa was supposed to surround himself with intellectuals and economists not comrades, we are stuck again. Where is the new generation?

  • Does this mark the end of the Unity Accord? The agreement clearly stipulated that one vice President’s position is reserved for ZAPU member.

  • Nyika yaita

  • Your bravery General makes you deserve it.any mistake you would have surely been sent to the gallows by Bob.NOW WORK AND PROVE YOU REALLY DESERVED IT