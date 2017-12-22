Zifa offices’ saga rages on

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Godknows Matarutse

Zifa provincial chairpersons have lauded president Philip Chiyangwa’s decision for the association to abandon its headquarters at 53 Livingstone Avenue in Harare and move to his personal property saying it was a “necessary measure which was meant to bring tranquillity to the cash-strapped organisation”.

Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa, left, stresses a point during a press conference while his deputy Omega Sibanda looks on
The Zifa headquarters has been under lock and key since last year while the association has been operating from Chiyangwa’s business premises in Chisipiti.

In a written report to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, former Zifa accountant Fabion Vanganayi alleges that Chiyangwa is making a killing from the transaction since Zifa is paying him a hefty rental fee.

The ex-Zifa employee alleged that Chiyangwa charges the association approximately $10 000 per month to occupy his offices.

This he claims goes against good corporate governance since Chiyangwa is the association’s president.

But speaking at a press conference in which 10 Zifa provincial chairpersons endorsed Chiyangwa’s candidature for next March’s elections, Mashonaland Central chief Gilbert Saika said nothing was amiss in the real estate agreement between the association and the Harare businessman.

“As you are aware when Chiyangwa got into office there was this problem of creditors and it was for the benefit of our football to find a solution,” Saika said.

“Creditors were after Zifa and if we had stayed at 53 Livingston, the association was going to be brought down. That’s why we came here. We were given the premises by Chiyangwa so that we can operate from here.”

Zifa is currently hamstrung by a $7 million debt that dates way back to the tenure of former Cuthbert Dube’s reign.

Saika denied that the association was paying a bloated monthly rental fee to Chiyangwa.

“The issue of inflated rates is neither here nor there; it’s only hearsay. I don’t think all these people were there when the contract to use these premises were signed,” he said.

“I think the accounts papers are there and it will soon be published for the benefit of the public after the audit reports are presented at next year’s AGM.”

The Zifa councillors threw their weight behind Chiyangwa to run for next year’s Zifa elections.

Zifa is scheduled to hold an elective annual general meeting before March 31 next year and the chairpersons vowed to vote for incumbent Chiyangwa. DailyNews

  • Masoja huyai vanhu vaya vatanga kutora ZIFA kuisa kumba kwavo kuita personal property……hapasisina way yekumubvisa nayo Chiyangwa pachigaro iye aisa ZIFA pa his personal property…..we need to target criminals surrounding our football mother body

  • No, don’t do that, better to remain at 53 Livingston, our football will go down 👇 in drain again

    • its already done th drain..Chiyangwa is th only guy who raise th association again..

      he js need to giv tht property forever to Zifa.N run for another term,the last one coz ey is no other candidate better than him so far

    • let institutions be run at their places, no matter how good are you in administration, using Chiyangwa’s property is completely maladministration

    • Tendai Blessing VII you are lying when you say no other candidate better than Chiyangwa. We have plenty. You have the same problem that most people had about Mugabe being the only person who can lead Zimbabwe. This decision of moving zifa administration from 55 Livingston Ave is the worst decision I have ever heard. Something must be done to stop this corruption.

  • What the hell 😖

  • Arikutoba pahombe uyo

  • ndokuda kupersonaliser zvinhu koiye akurwadziwa nei kunge marates eZifa anobhadharwa nemari yake haisi Chiyangwa Association iyi ngavadzikame tsano avo

  • Avawo ava

  • Dictator of football like Issa Hayatou is emerging

  • Nonsense.that’s criminal why personalise a national organisation.

  • Ngaabve Chiyangwa wenyu ini I never liked him from day

  • aaaah aaaah anotodawo operation restore order… he is basically putting the federation in his own pocket…shldnt be allowed.

  • Chiyangwa Football Association. Yaenda ZIFA haidzoki!

  • No no no no chiyangwa wakuda Chiwenga manje tokuvinga mangwana chaiye ukaswera wakuti Asante sana dzikama Philip

  • Do you abandon your house because its bills are high and you go to build another one???? What kind of leadership is that ???

  • What idiocy

  • Mangwana vonzi basa rapera voti maigara mumba mangu ndibhadharei . Ko iye arwadziwei sekunge ZIFA ndeyake

  • Zvakadhakwa izvi now Zifa is Chiyangwas property

  • ndiko kutanga kwazvo ngazvigare zvagadziriswa

  • Ngaazive pane muganhu we personal ne Zifa

  • The question is why is zifa cash strapped,

  • HAZVIITE

  • This is nonsense, are we saying an institution like Zifa is now smaller than an individual? Nxa!….

  • Muri kutobirwa Zifa makatarisa ichatoita personal property yake muchingosekerera. Manje manje ichatonzi company mutarisei muchiti ari kuita zvine musoro imi ma Provincal Chairman ndimi muri kukonzeresa zvinhu zvisina basa izvi Zifa ndeye vanhu haisi ya Chiyangwa iyi

  • foolish people leading our football astray

  • Mbabva kubhora

  • Iiiiiiiii, no Nhas Regai ndinyarare hangu,

  • Ko HQ yacho yaita sei

  • Some has fire these pronvincial chairpersons before it’s too late!!

  • This is madness. Has Zifa bcome his personal property? Until we learn to stop worshipping human beings we shall continue to let pple like Phillip abuse us. What will then happen when he leaves the post and evicts Zifa? The so called provincial chairpersons must be ashamed of themselves.

  • Chiyangwa football association of Zimbabwe

  • I zanu iyi mamboti maonei bhora mberi

  • What will this lead to?

  • He did well but he needs to give them the property for good.

    He has to be given another term coz as it is.hakuna ano qualifier kutora nzvimbo yake n make necessary changes.No one ,not yet its too early.,he has to run for another term

  • Bootlicking

  • Leadership inotapira kunga sugar chaiyo, hauzomboda kekekekekeeke

  • Deplorable

  • For what benefit to him mbavha imbavha pangwarirei

  • Nonsense dzega dzega, kuda kutora mari yema rental wouraya ZIFA

  • Kuda kuba bhora kuita pesonari

  • Philip kwana iwe ,ur murwere sua

  • This man has Zifa at heart, at his home no bills, electricity free, internet free, water free, vanhu hamuna kwenyu imi.
    Once Zifa has saved enough money! They can go back for now let them lease the property. Good move Chiyangwa! I see some positives . I hope ED doesn’t pay you a visit any time soon.

    • Then what happens when he’s voted out???

    • Then move to 53 Livingdtone Ave. Its that simple. Jus like you going to stay with your parents for abt a yr zvinhu zvisina kubatana.

    • zifa ichimupa mari yerent nxaaa

    • Uuuummm so u think Chiyangwa can offer that office free of charge aaaa hindava muchibatwa kumeso vanhu. And 53 livingstne offices belongs to Zifa or zifa is just renting there?

    • I have the same question Charles.this is not sustainable.

    • Putseki ari kupihwa 10 000 pamwedzi haikona kungovukura musina zvamoziva

  • The worst part is that you have mature people endorsing such retrogressive moves. Why not just solve the debt issue? From what l read its not even 10 million dollars.

  • Thats rubbish makambozvionepi izvozvo

  • Something is definitely wrong with that…….

  • While it saves money for ZIFA it still is not a wise move.Stay put at 53 Livingstone

  • The Minister must intervene. Those provincial chairpersons must be fired. Moving a national organization business to your home confirms that there is corruption. Why didn’t ZIFA move to a Government office? The parliamentar committee must move in to stop the rot.

  • Ko when Philip leaves Zifa what happens