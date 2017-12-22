Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


NRZ deal raises questions about the Guptas

Negotiations into a multi-million dollar deal to recapitalise the moribund National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) are dogged by fears that South Africa’s ill-famed billionaire family, the Guptas, could make inroads into the Zimbabwean market through their relationship with Transnet, a key player in the transaction.

Ajay Gupta (left) and Atul Gupta. (Martin Rhodes, Gallo)
Ajay Gupta (left) and Atul Gupta. (Picture by Martin Rhodes, Gallo)

Transnet, in collaboration with the Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group, has won the tender for the rehabilitation of NRZ’s antiquated machinery.

In October, government gave parties to the deal the nod to tie loose ends before consummating the transaction.

The scope of work includes upgrading rail tracks, bringing in new locomotives and rebuilding the dilapidated electric train system.

Eighty bidders were in the running for the project.

The fact that two companies linked to the Guptas — Turgeta and T-Sytems — are the biggest trading partners of Transnet is causing anxious moments on the part of the new government which has adopted zero tolerance towards corruption.

The Guptas’ close ties to South African President Jacob Zuma and the hullabaloo over their opaque business practices has unnerved some bureaucrats in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

While it is not immediately clear if Transnet would rope in businesses linked to the Guptas in executing the project, enquiries by the Daily News established that Transnet has so far not declared the Gupta interests in the on-going contract negotiations.

NRZ’s corporate communications manager, Nyasha Maravanyika, confirmed that questions about the Guptas’ links have been raised.

“What is important is that a big project recapitalisation of equipment is on the cards. Since negotiations are going on, it’s important not to pre-empt, suppose negotiators are considering those issues. We can only wait. We will be able to tell who is doing what when the deal has been completed.

“I am sure negotiations are going to look at those things and only those, for now, shall know what is going on,” said Maravanyika.

“So for us to predict the Guptas’ role at this stage would be jumping the gun. Let the negotiations conclude first, that’s when the questions concerning the Guptas would be addressed,” he added.

Asked when he deal is likely to be signed, Maravanyika said: “Negotiations are still going on and the deal is to be expected before the end of the year.”

The South African press has been running a series of scandals involving businesses owned by the Guptas, including a locomotive deal in which China South Rail — a State-owned Chinese manufacturer — delivered 359 locomotives to Transnet in a deal worth $1,5 billion.

The deal was allegedly brokered by a Gupta-connected firm, Tequesta.

Investigations commissioned by the South African Parliament found out that the locomotive acquisition deal included a five billion rand kickback for Tequesta.

The investigation also established that German software giant SAP, paid a 10 percent “sales commission” to T-Systems, a company controlled by the Guptas, to clinch a 2,5 billion rand deal with Transnet.

The deal was to provide IT systems to South African harbours and rail systems. DailyNews

  • What’s wrong about it, direct foreign investment is what Zimbabwe needs

  • Does it really matter who makes inroads into our market,,,as long as they are efficient???we are not south Africa that can afford to pick and choose….

  • Haa ma Guptas haaite plizz Malema akaarambq

  • Nothing wrong about that.

  • I doubt if the Guptas still have much fingers in transnet anymore and guess many SA companies are now treading carefully when dealing with Guptas

  • Some comments here. You even question the intellingencia of some of us here, in a country believed to have high literary rate in Africa. What can you admire from Gupter family who are being investigated all over the world for their business shenanigans including money laundering, corruption, and racketeering? With such kind of mindset, I am now convinced why Mugabe was taking the country as his personal property. I say no to Gupters, they have facilitated a deal to buy trains which cannot fit SA rail lines. I think they have found another blind man in Africa who is interested in that deal.

    • The gipt

    • Kay-D..I note your mention of the Gupta family’s shenanigans in South Africa. May I point out that what they are accused of there is state capture which was facilitated by the S.A. president and government. You can have that in any other country if the government allows or facilitates corruption whether there are Guptas or not. A country’s institutional systems have to be alert at all times, as well as the populace.

    • Taura hako, some people r not well versed with their surroundings, , in south Africa, Zuma messed up because of these Indians

    • So what guarantee do you have that they wont do the same to our gvt, and people of Zimbabwe? We have people who love corruption in Zimbabwe, and to have guptas given such tenders involved in state owned companies does not help anyone. Check other investors who are doing good projects in rail industry. We have China railway agency, even transnet in SA is much better. Lets not put ourselves under pressure and end up crying like what had happened with diamond money. Investment is needed to create jobs and be a contributor to the development of the country. For your own info, Zuma is not as corrupt as some ministers and president of Zimbabwe.

    • If what you are saying is true that the trains don’t fit SA rails,then there is a problem.We cant upgrade our rail track gauge to suit those trains because SADC rail network must be the same.A goods train from Swaziland,South Africa,Zambia etc should be able to run on the rail tracks within SADC Currently NRZ has trains complying these standards so are they going to adjust the boogy wheel gauge? What will happen if a goods train wants to travel from SA to Zim and vice versa

    • You should note that some of the information you have been provided with is the official truth. Why are they not being taken to the courts in those countries?

    • Gupta family is known for business malpractice. There have been involved in tender rigging and offer leap services in SA. For instance, they get a contract to supply new trains for metro rail, instead, they provide old used phased out trains in Europe at a price of new trains. The deal burst when the trains failed to fit in SA rail system. Thats when questions were raised about how did the supplier failed to adhère to SA standards? It was found that the trains were used, old phased out which were painted to appear as new. The metro rail up to now have no proper trains, it lost about 17.9bln rands in that deal. In another tender rigging with transnet, they quote the price of one locomotive at 50million rand, while the company (China South Rail)that manufacture those locomotives charge about 9million and upon discovering that, transnet cancel that deal.

      So its about business ethics and shun corruption that Zim should avoid giving business to such kind of people. Guptas will not bring anything, but fleece out our tax payers money that will be meant for other developments. There are not the only ones who are capable to contract with NRZ. My question is, why NRZ cant deal with China South Railways directly than finding a middleman for that deal? If you peruse and connect the dots, you will realise that a corrupt syndicate is about to be initiated, and actually supported by ill advised Zimbabweans who are hungry for investment.

      Lets not land lock our brains that we cant study a situation. Lets not support bad things. Guptas family business no longer have bank accounts in SA, some of their account were closed in Dubai. They are being investigated in UK, USA and China.

      This is a wake up call that we should carefully study and avoid repeating mistakes that are so obvious to avoid.

    • @Pardon-they have been taken to courts in SA, and the results are there, thats why banks have closed their account, and are also investigated in other counties

  • We don’t need thugs to take advantage of our situation

  • Guptas united you are welcome kkkk

  • That’s good if its true

  • State capture……

  • Zim should not compromise. No to Guptas. We need to rebuild our country with integrity.

  • KKKKKK INDIA NGAVAUYE TINGADINI. MBAVA DZEDU WELCOME

  • No to parasites.. please we just got rid of evil marujata we don’t need more cancerous evil minded bigots.

  • Guptas are capitalists. Investors are capitalists too. When you are attracting investment you are inviting capitalists not angels. What you need as a country are strong institutional controls to supervise business. You cannot pick and choose investors!

  • Vakanaka munovawanepi.ma China moti hazvina kusimba.Avo moti matsotsi,so anemari asiri tsotsi ndiyani.Dangoti makamuramba.Huya Gupitas huya.

  • What Zuptaz on my foot we don’t need those folks in our country they are too corrupt those folks I blame ED coz he visit SA for Zuptaz

  • Guptas wont capture anything..they must bring the FDI to create jobs and jobs

  • Half a loaf is better than nothing

  • The Guptas are no pushovers, you give them a chance you are gone!!

  • Let them come we want jobs

  • You can’t we have the French, Japanese, or the British to do our railway?

  • Guptas kkkkk huyai henyu mukanetsaaa kuno kuno munovharirwaaa

  • Be careful be warned. Your president was with Zuma and Zuma is a captive of the Guptas and RSA by extension once they set foot there Zim is gone.

  • Vote MDC 2018.

  • Guyz kwatiri chero chinoti business ka1 zvekunzi ndezvawo as long as they have hand to the people of Zim they welcome

  • mazimba ndosaka muchirohwa nemasoja imi misoro yenyu inemvura inopisa regai ma guptas apindire ndivo vanemarizve imi zvikanzi itai bhizinesi racho moita nei musina mari regai vauye vavhure mamine nema roads imiwobsevaridzi venyika moitawo ma forman nema managet zve komochemei hona mu south africa ndivo variku runner economy eskom iripa mpumalanga iya mazimba arikurova ma truck kumarasha nezvidhuura zvema raisenzi chinotoonekwa kuti chidhuura ichi bt gupta rakangoti aslong uchigona kudriver pinda paroad kana arima course ekuita mu south africa kuita boiler maker 2 weeks watova ne certificate rako experience unoiwana kubasa kwauchanoseenza regai vauye muchaona kunaka kwezvinhu imi siyai vakadaro vakuru venyika imi ingotarisai chete muri ziiiii

  • Wats wrong nemaguptas kdzai ,guptas supply only 20 % coal to eskom and 80 % ma boers ndivo arikusupplier ,its jst politics dzemabhunu

  • Yaaaaa we know how they roll bt I say let them come with their money they will help us rebuild and we chase them later like SA and ofcorse they gona go vanhelsin on us

  • Why cant this country ever get a break now we are in for another round with the Guptas lets sit back and enjoy state capture 201

  • Considering our economic situation we welcome every investor whether its gupta brothers or wicknell chivayo aka dzambarafuta ,economic restructuring

  • DON’T SELL OUT MR PRESIDENT PLZ

  • It seems childrens of dzimbabgwe are not allowed to invest in public enterprises and parastatals ,lets take into consideration the amount of dzimbabwgeans living and working in diaspora

  • these hooligans must stay away frm us

  • Mnangawa will be captured b4 he take the first steps guptas no no no

  • No problem as long as the Guptas put money into any Zim project. Let’s use the Guptas to our own advantage and for Zim infrastructural development.

  • No to Guptas.they have a high appetite for corruption

  • Learn frm ANC Guptas are not good ppl be aware of
    tht , they will take over

  • Gupta’s are investors too

  • Let’s not judge first,

  • CHANCHACROLONISATIONATIONALISM😆😉

  • Give the Guptas the deal and citizenship

  • So what? If they supply us with the right product fair price I don’t see any problem.

  • State capture coming

  • Banned. This is Zimbabwe not Gupta Land.

  • From bringing back white farmers & now the Gupters. Zimbabwe is no longer a sovereign country but one for foreign elites.

  • Tell yhem to go & invest in India & stop exploiting blacks

  • They are corrupt these guys. Ask Ms Madhonsela

  • We dont need thugs to take advantage of zim situation once chassed from south africa then go to asia guptaz

  • To allow Guptas muno kutengesa nyika imbavha idzo

  • No problem with Guptas they are free to come

  • We don’t need the Guptas!

  • Who are the Guptas

  • The sharks are likely to lose control with Cyril coming in.They are testing new waters across the river.They are welcome so long as it is legit.But we should be very very careful.

  • Kkkkkkkk This is really funny l can imagine guptaz in zim

  • Someone might right another book

  • Munhu abate gwaya rake moti aaah rakakurisa dzosera mumvura.Regai zviende mberi anosimudza chete.

  • Hatisi mabharanzi waziya.

  • Definitely NOT the Guptas

  • We want them

  • As long as vanhu vachiguta no offence