Mnangagwa’s portraits available for free

Official portraits of President Emmerson Mnangagwa are now available at the ministry of Information’s head, provincial and district offices countrywide.

In a statement issued by the Information ministry acting permanent secretary Regis Chikowore, the portraits will not be for sale.

The official channel of distribution comes as street vendors were making a killing off unofficial pictures of the new President.

“This is the distribution chain the ministry is using to avail these official portraits to those who need them on request. The ministry has not subcontracted any other institution or individuals to distribute them to members of the public on behalf of government.

“Furthermore, the ministry wishes to clarify in the public interest that the president’s official portrait is not for sale. Therefore anyone found selling it would be committing a criminal offence and liable to prosecution,” Chikowore said.

Vendors were selling the portraits for prices ranging between $5 and $15 since the inauguration day on November 24.

In Bulawayo, some Zanu PF youths had also begun to force businesses to buy the portraits for $25, under the guise of fundraising. DailyNews