Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnanagagwa forgives G40 cabal except Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere, Zhuwao

37,203 95

By Mugove Tafirenyika

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said he had forgiven all but three members of the vanquished G40 faction as he urged Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to come back home “to help rebuild the country.”

Emmerson Mnangagwa (centre) and Jonathan Moyo (right) in happier times
Emmerson Mnangagwa (centre) and Jonathan Moyo (right) in happier times

Mnangagwa travelled to South Africa on his first foreign trip as head of State, visiting a country where he sought refuge after being fired as deputy president early last month.

He travelled to South Africa yesterday morning to persuade investors that economically struggling Zimbabwe is an attractive business prospect after the November 21, resignation of former leader Robert Mugabe, whose 37-year rule ended after a military takeover.

Mnangagwa met South African President Jacob Zuma and remarked that he was happy to be back in the country.

The former spy chief fled to South Africa after Mugabe dismissed him during factional fighting in Zimbabwe’s ruling party.

The firing prompted a backlash against Mugabe and Mnangagwa returned to Zimbabwe, where he was sworn in as president.

Mnangagwa delivered a powerful mea culpa in the climactic highlight of protests against him outside the embassy.

“Whatever wrong we might have done to you, we need to forgive… I have forgiven the cabal and they are in the country except for only three who remain outside and still saying funny things but all that will soon come to an end,” Mnangagwa said.

Jonathan Moyo, the former Higher and Tertiary Education minister was the alleged G40 faction chief strategist, together with Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao.

Moyo has repeatedly lashed out at Mnangagwa on microblogging site Twitter, claiming the incumbent was under a false sense of victory that would soon come to an end.

Currently in the sanctuary of self-imposed exile, Moyo warned Mnangagwa that if he thought he had succeeded in taking over power, he has not seen anything yet.

“Only an idiot would think it is smart for a genocidal junta to violently shoot itself into power to install a fellow genocidal ‘gukurahundist’ under the mantra of stockholder entitlement,” he wrote on Twitter recently.

“If you and your lot think that will last, then you ain’t seen nothing yet; come rain or shine!” he said.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe was now open for business and that his government was in the process of repealing polices that scared away investors such as the Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act that compelled foreign investors to cede 51 percent of their shareholding in local firms to locals.

“We are 16 to 18 years behind other nations and we do not have to reinvent the wheel but we need to work hard to catch up and overtake others so that we can proudly walk around the world as proud Zimbabweans,” Mnangagwa said. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • How can we build the country without money

    • point

    • So shud we jst watch bcz thez no money. Kubva cash zvayatanga kunetsa dd u eva miss a plate of Sadza bcz thez no cash?

    • Point

    • Taona u shut up hauna vana iwewe

    • Tovaka sei nyika yacho

    • Taona hauoni iwe isu ndisu tinoona

    • The simplest answer to your qsn is that the country should have the following in order. 1) Good justice system,2) create an environment for free and fair expression of independent views ( media), 3) good investment laws 4) Remove bad faces leading some govt ministries eg. O Mpofu 5) put measures to reduce corruption, 6) restructure and realignment of state owned companies 7) fiscal discipline, 8) Improve international relations through engagements etc. Investment favours free society, so creating such environment will attract a lot of investors to come up with competetive packages for investment

    • Yes but for now they is know need for president to call back Zimbabwe peoples

  • U fear des guys. Kkkkk

  • Hmmmmmm vachasura chete

  • kkkkkkk ndobva tadii paya

  • 😅😆 i wouldn’t forgive them either..How can he forgive people who call him gukurahundist and border jumper

  • Its now personal

  • he fear them and they beat him big time

  • If we forgave Smith those notorious 3 must be forgiven also

  • Nehanda this poor journalism.. We all watched his speech, the President never said except the 3.. Come on now.. This is pathetic

    • He did say so!

    • I wonder how you guys become journalists if you can’t understand simple english.

    • I don’t think a person of his stature would publicly say that…what kind of forgiveness is that when it has a selection..I think Nehanda you missed something on your reporting..

    • Hahahaha.. Nelson Taguta go listen to the speech again..

    • He did say so watch it again Clive

    • Iren Chovu i dnt need to watch it twice, i heard properly first time, yes he did mention the 3 but not in the admins context.. He was talking abt all of the cabal being back in the country except 3 who are still being funny.. He never said he hasn forgiven the 3.. E.D is a lawyer and therefore is cautious of what he says and his selection of words.. Nemiwo i advise you to listen carefully before you come kuzoita nharo pano…

  • The crocodile fears nobody and make no mistake when you see the crocodiles tears . Its a game of thrones . Inonzi sauti sauti kana uchida kuti iuye pedyo uibope pajoki resimbi rega uwone

  • Why 3

  • Who is he to say that… he needs forgiveness too lest he has forgotten

  • Its not easy guys to forgive munhu aida kukupfudza he shall as time goes on for now nonstarter the wounds are still there

  • Forgive so you could be forgiven by God,check his past .

  • How can you forgive people for stealing so much from the people of Zimbabwe putting them in poverty and shortages of money and food items.Should all be prosecuted and international laws utilised to recover all monies deposited outside the country in last 37 years and properties in any family name to be repatriated back to Zimbabwe. This will give zims a good start to improve and will probably encourage investors because of this action.Honesty best policy for Zimbabwe to go forward and the world to see we are not corrupt.

    • Nxa.saka ngavaburitse vasungwa vese zve

    • Margaret A Doman, you are right, if so then all the prisoners should come out of prison We begin to think that they are all the same..

    • Gay cabal Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere and Zwhawo we want them to pay a big deal.Sorry for them.

    • Siyananai naana Moyo hapana nyaya vaingoda chigaro chete manje zvavaida zbakaita nhahu yakatopera

    • Well said Margaret.

    • Margaret A Brown you are bang on accurate but remember these people were stealing together even the crocodile has a starsh of money outside Zimbabwe he must lead by example . As a president he MUST come clean by starting to publicise that he has money outside Zimbabwe and he MUST prove beyond doubt that he returned ALL the money he deposited outside Zimbabwe then and only then foreign investers will have confidence in him . All white owned farms that were taken by the then former Zimbabwean president robert mugabe MUST be given back to rightful owners who have title deeds of those farms . They ALL tried and failed to live without the white commercial farmers . The only thing they managed to do is to destroy the country beyond stone age

  • komari dzedu dzakarohwa dzatorova?

  • How do you forgive someone who has not forgiven you, even Mugabe himself has not forgiven those who toppled him? It’s all grudges that would keep on haunting the rulers.

  • Munhu ngaatongwe nemhosva yake.mari yenyika ngaitange yadzoka mozoregererana henyu.bt they shld b banned from politics fo life

  • He did say except for the three who are saying doing funny things but he said he hoped it would soon come to an end

  • Building a nation starts with having wisdom and everything will follow suit…let us the wise toil for u so u can enjoy…#voiceofthepeopleisthevoiceofGod

  • We just want to know what’s happening with the money issue queues are getting worse by the day but we not hearing anything about that

  • Unless the president give people a Presidential Pardon, he has no right to forgive criminals willy nilly on our behalf, unless it is hi st a case of Zanu pf people forgiving each other and taking care of looters

  • Saka mukut chombo n kudzie a now safe…here….

  • Kkkkkk ko manje kuregerera kwacho kuri papi? Let by bygones by bygones.

  • Nehand..this is gutter journalism. We watched the speech and he never said that

  • Nehand..this is gutter journalism. We watched the speech and he never said that

  • Nehand..this is gutter journalism. We watched the speech and he never said that

  • As i was saying in the morning i was watching Grace Mugabe and other G40 members making powerful noise. Just wait and see what i am talking about. Something is going to happen.

  • As i was saying in the morning i was watching Grace Mugabe and other G40 members making powerful noise. Just wait and see what i am talking about. Something is going to happen.

  • As i was saying in the morning i was watching Grace Mugabe and other G40 members making powerful noise. Just wait and see what i am talking about. Something is going to happen.

  • Unfair

  • Unfair

  • Unfair

  • thats a good xmas present for mr mboko

  • Thats th charactor true Zim pple we forgive each other,

  • Ndoluratidza hunhu hwakr anehutsinye garwe

  • He said, I FORGIVE THE CABAL,MANY OF THEM ARE NOW BACK IN THE COUNTRY EXCEPT FOR THE THREE WHO ARE STILL DOING FUNNY BUT IT WILL END SOON. Nehanda muri madofo

  • Zita rekuti Nehanda izita resvikiro meaning nhema pamusha padzo.chii chaungaudzwe nechinhu chakafa kare

  • Mavaonaka President venyu.guys do you really want more 37years plus nevaanhu ava.nxa

  • that’s when i begin to trust Chamisa and Biti ipapa vanhu ava vamwechete, saka chiburitsaika mbavha dzese mumajeri kana zvakadaro.. nxaa

  • Margaret A Doman, you are right, if so then all the prisoners should come out of the jails.. We begin to think that they are all the same..

  • Funny how people say we need to forgive and move forward about gugurahundu but the president doesn’t forgive????

  • grace mugabe has a chance of coming back masekunje

  • Vote MDC 2018…

  • You must do investigation on obert mpofu.ndiyo imwe mbavha yasara

  • Kkkkkkk Garwe

  • Haaaaa ndezvekudenga here izvi? Aiwa kwete iteam rimwechete iri kudakukwidibira zvizvarwa zveZimbabwe kunge vane tsitsi chaizvo,inguva yavo

  • They must bring back the money otherwise people won’t vote for you, July is around the corner MDC will have a bumper harvest,

  • The trio needs proper displined but check this bosting yung bustered is likely to damage yo reputation chivayiyo

  • Is it you sir not people of Zim who must forgive or were you fighting a personal vendetta? If they did wrong the G40 their leader too Grace must be roasted and let the Zim people through competent courts deciDe their guilt because you can’t use state resources to fight your narrow personal agendas.

  • Tsvangirai once did that when he was in the GNU and Zimbabweans doubted him, now Mnangagwa is following likewise.

  • Did they offend him or the nation??? Shouldn’t that be left to the nation to decide?

  • The president is trying to play a ‘Mr Nice Guy’ part, we are talking about people who brought Zimbabwe to its knees here.Looting every resource meant to benefit all the citizens for themselves and many people died due to poverty, diseases and social unrest but his comments and remarks are opening the healed wounds in our hearts. Zimbabweans are all over the world because of this G40 gang which squandered every cent in the country leaving the country in the poorest state in Africa but was once a rich nation ever since

  • How did they manage to escape? Anyway hazvitipe sadza izvozvo. 3 people out of 14 million Zims…..lets worry about the majority who need jobs and food on the table.

  • a

  • a

  • He didn’t say that

  • Let bygones be bygones

  • ko ngaachisunungura Chombo

  • 90 % of yo focus shld b on improving country’s economy not vengeance…..

  • Clive Machakata don’t protect your homeboy! One way or the other that’s what he was trying to say wezhira

    • Terera futi Taps.. My guy thats where u miss the point.. Its not abt the Prez being a wezhira, kana agona agona. I will keep repeating this to you and many others, i support some1 based on merit not gender, colour or tribe..

  • Saka ndimi matova zimbabwe ka vakuru makuita zvido zvenyu povho haisisina basa

  • How can we rebuild without jobs
    ,money vote them Out…Zanu Pf must die 2018 fresh start

  • He must stop playing god.

  • KUTIBATA KUMESO..WE KNOW IT.

  • KUTIBATA KUMESO..WE KNOW IT.

  • our father who _,,, n,,,,heaven munamato uyu president wanougona baba wedu warikudenga zitarenyu ngarikudzwe neutswene kuda kwenyu ngakuitwe ,,,,,,,,,,,,, vagonana so thats a christian prayer

  • Exceptional forgiveness.🤔

  • Exceptional forgiveness.🤔

  • Exceptional forgiveness.🤔