DeMbare want Linyama

Linyama left the Glamour Boys at the start of 2017 after the club decided against renewing his contract.

The defender was let go because of his tainted disciplinary record.

The former Chicken Inn defender had been accused of missing training sessions ahead of important matches without any plausible explanations.

After he was dumped by the Glamour Boys, Linyama first tried his luck at Triangle but nothing materialised.

He then spent at least two weeks training with CAPS United but the club could not accommodate him since they had already finalised their squad ahead of the 2017 African Champions League campaign.

In the end, the Mbare-born centre half begged Black Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa to give him a chance.

At Chauya Chipembere, Linyama regained his focus for the game and quickly established himself as a regular starter alongside captain Bruce Homora at the heart of the army side’s defence.

In the first half of the season, Rhinos conceded only four goals in 17 matches as they shot top of the Castle Lager Premiership table.

Linyama’s exploits with Rhinos did not go unnoticed as he was called up to the Warriors squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia which Zimbabwe won 3-0 courtesy of a Knowledge Musona hat-trick.

It appears Linyama’s form in the just-ended season has forced the Dynamos technical team to reconsider their position with regards to the lanky defender.

The Daily News understands the Glamour Boys are now ready to give Linyama a second chance and bring him back next season.

Linyama had signed a one-year contract with Black Rhinos set to expire at the end of the month.

And while Dynamos are still keeping their cards close to their chest Daily News is reliably informed that Linyama will be back in the blue and white jersey next season.

“He is definitely on his way back to the Dynamos unless something dramatic happens,” a source privy to the goings on told the Daily News.

“The boy (Linyama) wants to have a fresh start with Dynamos after everything that happened in the past. He is a changed person and negotiations should start very soon. The good thing is that the coaches are also desperate to welcome him back.

“They believe he can play a leading role at the back in their youthful side.”

The Glamour Boys are currently running around to ensure they tie down most of their stars from the just-ended season.

The Harare giants want to maintain the core of that squad by keeping their stars like Tichaona Chipunza, Cleopas Kapupurika and Peace Makaha among others whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

“When you look at continuity and you look at players like Chipunza, Makaha and Cleopas whose contracts are coming to an end at the end of the month, I think it’s important to keep them at our institution,” Mutasa said earlier this week at the club’s awards ceremony held in the capital.

“I hope the executive will help us tie down these players for the good of the club. We need to have them for next year. They have showed what they are capable of doing and it will be a good thing to keep them.” DailyNews