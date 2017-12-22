Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chamisa slammed over US trip

By Blessings Mashaya

Zanu PF MP for Buhera South Joseph Chinotimba has reprimanded MDC legislator for Kuwadzana East Nelson Chamisa, saying as a pastor he must not be globetrotting bad-mouthing the country.

Nelson Chamisa, Zimbabwe’s youthful Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT), sent tongues wagging after giving a laptop to the notorious leader of the war veterans association Joseph Chinotimba. The laptop was part of a much praised e–government computer programme Chamisa initiated. In this exclusive picture by Nehanda Radio.com Chinotimba can be seen gratefully accepting his laptop.

Chinotimba told legislators that Chamisa must clarify to the National Assembly the purpose of his visit to Washington where he addressed the US Foreign Relations Committee.

“I saw one of my pastors who went to America, who is also a Member of Parliament.  He was seeking audience to say soldiers should be removed — he said a lot of things… Instead of inviting investors to come to Zimbabwe and invest,  so I wanted to say to him, as a pastor, should he move around speaking about the removal of soldiers from one place or the other.

“When he stood up he did not even acknowledge that his mission to America was successful…we want to know why he visited America, to just hallucinate there. Surely if Members of Parliament continue to hallucinate, the economy will not stabilise,” Chinotimba said.

National Assembly speaker Jacob Mudenda said: “If you want serious debate on such issues relating to international affairs, you can bring that under a motion.”

This comes as an MDC Alliance delegation which included, Chamisa and Tendai Biti delivered a moving testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health policy in Washington DC last week Tuesday.

In a joint statement, Chamisa and Biti said they we were on a patriotic duty to ensure that Zimbabwe gets back into business again, “particularly if we are able to bring back African and international confidence by running a truly credible election next year.”

“During this trip, we met business and political leaders in Africa and beyond. We made presentations to various bodies, including the US Foreign Relations Committee, exhorting them to assist this country in its return to legitimacy which is the only way we can unlock the political and economic handcuffs currently arresting the nation,” they said. DailyNews

  • Pastor? Which Church?

  • Kkkkkkkkkkk Chinosura chinotimba Empty Tin

  • Power hungry sacrifising the poor majority

  • Chinotimba ndewekuregerera ngaadzokere kusecurity..ndozvinoratidza kt zanu is not up to pple’s lives kna vchit chinotimba apiwe hu mp

    • But vanhu vake varibho wani than vanhu vachamisa see

    • He was voted for by his people and they got crazy love for him…i bet u my last dime he will roll into the august house even as an independent candidate!!#thevoiceofthepeopleisthevoiceofGod

    • Larry, “All things being equal” these is a reason ehe social scientists use this phrase. How do you compare an opposition MP to a ruling party MP in an undemocratic country. The resources are not allocated equally and you know that.

    • mafunnies

    • he wasn’t voted

    • Rodgers Chadenga, we voted for him, lol

    • He is better……. hazvidi chikoro pakuziva kuzadzisa zvido zvevanhu mudunhu rauri kutungamira…….vazhinji mune chikoro asi hamuna chironzo………basa nderekukuvadza vanhu ne propaganda.

      Chinoz akavimbisa vanhu mbeu….unovapa mbeu……akavimbisa chobage….unovapa chibage….so nhau hayizi yekuziva English kwete…..nhau ndeye zvido zvevanhu kuzadziswa kwazvo.

    • Chinotimba akaitwa MP nevanhu venzvimbo yeBuhera South,,,not all Buhera South people are supporters of ZANU pf but are true citizens of Zimbabwe.

  • Kkkkkk

  • kkkkkkkk gore ranga rakutopera ndisina kty chinoz ati zvakati

  • The product of being governed by fools,Chinos whenever he opens his mouth there is nothing sensible that comes out!

  • Vana Chinos nguva yekutaura zvisina basa yakapfuura.

  • People don’t understand what does the word leadership means? God created every human being with the spirit of leadership. Whether educated or uneducated, black or white, poor or rich. You can be more educated but no spirit of leadership. So leave Chinoz alone.

    • Vabaya dede, vakangokushora kana ukataura sense vanongoshora.

    • God raises leaders

    • No wonder y the mdc upon formation ws full of proffessors bt it has split several tyms though

    • Okay makadhakwa vanhu ,veznpf saka kuponda vanhu ask Lance Guma how Chinos murdered pipo in cold blood in Buhera ;all this files are documented ;hapana hapana znpf ?

    • Ezra Murapa eyaa?

    • Better MDC ine ma professor but ZANU yaunoti havana kufunda vakatofunda kukubirayi mari maBillions chaiwo ne good future yevana venyu iye Chinoz must first ask vakuru vake kuti where is the 15 billion yakataurwa naMugabe ndopatinozo mubighawo ipapo not this shit

    • Maprofessor manganiko arimu MDC aanotaura except Welshman Ncube? Mtambara it’s ZANU PF. Kana uchiti MDC inevanhu vakadzidza say vachirohwa nemaths neZANU PF?

    • True

    • Kurigger election imaths here nhai VaDharakubhe?

    • No, look at what they did it through Mtambara, again through Simba Makoni. Hakusi kurohwa nemaths here uku?

  • VITE MDC 2018.

  • Vote MDC 2018.

  • If Chinos campaign for being Zim next year i will vote for him

  • Chinos vanoziva zvavanoita manje kudarika vazhinji mupart

  • Is a leader cms from God whaaaal mudhara chinos

  • Machongwe atarisana tinoda kuona rinokurirwa

  • Chinos is a politician, not politician come PASTOR.

  • who is chinotimba

  • TIrikut anongitaura zvsna kut twasa

  • Semnhu asina xul nyaya dzake ndedzekunzwa nt kuverenga cz haazive the

  • He is a very much appreciated leader.Zvekusadzidza hazvina mhosva.vakadzidza vacho varikuitei.kubira nyika kupera

  • Nyaya iripo chinotimba mayb chirungu chinenge chakamujambawo seni bt varume ava Biti and chamisa vadzoka vakaita press conffrence al the media was invited and the brief to the people about the visit zvino chinos kuda munhu akamutsanangurira ndewe ZANU PF ndokumuudza nhema.vachinosi tsvakai interview yajonga kanemberi yaakaita nachamisa nabiti ndeye shona zvimwe munga batsirika.asente sana.

  • Problem ine vanhu veZanu chero Mugabe asisimo mu party bt they stll do their things the same way Mgabe dd
    Like ipapa they are bussy kungovukura zvavasingazive …vedeo is hard evdence …why cant u accept zviripa vedeo yana Bit na Chamsa vari ku America mosiyana nezvirimumusoro menyu izvo zvakaiswa naMgabe kare kare zvikamugarisa pachigaro 37 yrs achikunyeberai chete

    • That can be edited it’s gud to hear from chamisa direct

    • So do you want people to accept zvaChamisa and Biti ndozvakanaka hausi kuda kuti vanhu vataure chokwadi? Hapana utsi hungapfungaira pasina moto. Panopfungaira utsi panemoto. So iwe usamanikidze vanhu kuaccepter zvirimumusoro wachamisa naBiti because they are not God’s angels. Newe pauri ipapo hauna kana chaunotomboziva kuti Chamisa and Biti vaindoiteyi America? Only two of them knows the truth.

    • Ndamanikidza ani ?
      Kutadza kunzwisisa zvakanyorwa izvo wakutaura zvako …ndati teererai zviripa vedeo chete

    • Kuzvida kana kusazvida its up to u

  • Chinoz is my bestMP neksadzidza ikoko bt akangwara manje uyu

  • Chinotimba uyu na Chinotimba weku shungurudza vanhu vane hukama here?

  • Ana Chinotimba mgabe aingoita zvaanoda murimo muZanu mungatiudzeyi. Itayi husabhuku kuBuhera uko musayane nesu. Maivepi nyika ichienda kumawere

  • Chamisa doesn’t report to you Chinos

  • Good Cde Chinoz…..tell these stooges

  • Chinos hapana zvinozikanwa paye

  • what sense has he ever said for the past 38yrs nema1 atiri aya??

  • Time to move on ……

  • This generation of Chinos is a cursed generation they don’t have any mercy on us they see how we are struggling they can only talk about liberation struggle and Mdc but the question remain the same what are you doing for the people

  • I agree with u Workingson Sonnie. Chinos is a visionary and industrious leader. Has always been speaking sense but the fools could not hear him bcoz they are scandalous and thieves.

  • but ini hangu andizive zve politics buy mdhara anonzi chinoz ndongomudira kusanyara kwake nekutaura chokwadi,i still remember pakanzi mabhero akuda kubanniwa Chinoz dzikajamuka kuti moti abanniwe vanhu vopfekei hahaha mukangowabanner chete i promise u,we will see buttocks kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • but ini hangu andizive zve politics buy mdhara anonzi chinoz ndongomudira kusanyara kwake nekutaura chokwadi,i still remember pakanzi mabhero akuda kubanniwa Chinoz dzikajamuka kuti moti abanniwe vanhu vopfekei hahaha mukangowabanner chete i promise u,we will see buttocks kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Zicommander rema farm invasions radziirwa kuparly uku kuti rizive kuti ndorakatenderera nyika yose ricchizora rakanganwa.

  • Bad mouthing the country???

  • Vanhu veZanu pf Kusanganisira vaChinotimba vakagwadziwa kunzwa kuti Mdc yakakokwa ku USA.Gwendo guno hatiiti zvekutamba we mean business.MDC yondengendesa pasi rose zvovhundusa Zanu pf.

  • Ana Chinoz chimbonyararai noise