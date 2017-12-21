Met Dept warns of thunderstorms

By Joyce Mukucha

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of violent thunderstorms today in some parts of the country and urged people to take precautionary measures.

Such measures include avoiding outdoor activities.

In a statement yesterday, MSD said the warm, humid and unstable conditions that are affecting the country continued to be responsible for the outbreak of the thunderstorms.

“Accordingly, provinces such as Matabeleland North, parts of Midlands, all three Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan Province and also north of Manicaland Province should be cloudy with rain showers that could be thundery in places and a chance of downpours cannot be ruled out,” sad MSD.

According to the statement, the southern areas covering Matabeleland South province, Bulawayo Metropolitan province, south of Midlands province and the remainder of Manicaland province are forecast to also be cloudy with isolated rain showers.

MSD warned people to desist from sheltering under the trees or open spaces.

“These thunderstorms may be violent, thus the public is urged to stay indoors during these storms, if you get caught in the open, please avoid sheltering under isolated trees or in isolated sheds as these tend to be natural lightning conductors,” said MSD. The Chronicle