Man suffocates in well, dies

A man from Tsholotsho died after he suffocated in a well which he was working on after using explosives to blast rocks.

Dominic Moyo (23) of Mbalibali area suffocated in the well that was about 47 metres deep around 10AM last Friday and his body was retrieved at around 7PM on Monday.

Moyo was digging the well in Mthanyelwana Village with a partner only identified as Tshuma from Binga at Mr Peter Ndlovu’s home.

Tsholotsho South legislator Cde Zenzo Sibanda confirmed Moyo’s death. He said it was suspected he suffocated from gases in the pit.

“We suspect this area is linked with the Methane gas belt which connects from Lupane-via-Tsholotsho- across to Botswana. These men must have ruptured the belt with explosives,” he said.

Cde Sibanda said a rescue team from How Mine attended to the scene on Saturday but the body was only retrieved on Monday. The Chronicle