Kalawa Homecoming organisers say all on track

By Kiyapili Sibanda

Prepations for this year’s Kalawa Homecoming party pencilled for AmaZulu Stadium next week Wednesday are going on very well with the majority of South African artists expected in Bulawayo on the day of the event.

Speaking from his South African base, Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson, Arthur “Scotch” Mathenga, said they were now doing touch ups at the new venue.

“Preparations are going on smoothly. The change of the venue from Queens Cricket grounds which we couldn’t use as it is undergoing renovations in preparation for the Cricket World Cup was a bit of a challenge, but we’re winning,” said Scotch.

He said chances were high that the event, which has grown tremendously and undeniably put Bulawayo on the map through quality entertainment, would attract thousands of people including some from outside the country’s borders.

“Apparently the Homecoming fever is high this side (South Africa) and other neighbouring countries. Even overseas, people are saying they’re coming down to Bulawayo to party with us.”

The changes in the country’s political landscape, he said, is another factor that has got people in a celebratory mood.

“With the positive changes in the country, more and more people are saying they want to come to Zimbabwe and I can guarantee them that the Kalawa Homecoming party will rock Bulawayo, no doubt,” said Scotch.

On the line-up, which some felt had no headline act, Scotch said they were not changing it as they have faith in both the local and SA acts whom they are certain will rock the crowd.

The artistes include Oskido, Mpumi, Nokwazi, DJ Sox, Bhizer, DJ Fresh, Professor, Stiff, AB Crazy, DJ Lyquid, Character, Winky D, Killer T, Sandra Ndebele, ASAPH, Mzoe7, Kwabatsha, Crazy Dee, Guluva 7 and DJs Skaiva, Scooby, Taunz, Yugoe, Sbago and Liz.

Turning to the event’s success over the years, Scotch said they were considering expanding it to other countries such as Botswana where promoters there had shown interest in hosting the event.

“We’re pursuing taking the event to Botswana. We’ve been approached by event organisers wanting to partner with us for the event in Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland and Mozambique and we’ve taken their requests into consideration.

“The people that have attended the event in Bulawayo are the ones who’ve spread the word in their respective countries, putting pressure on promoters there and making the city of Bulawayo a trendsetter.” The Chronicle