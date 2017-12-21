Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

First Lady surprises Bulawayo hospitals

280 31

By Pamela Shumba

Public health institutions should improve their relations with members of the public and treat patients with dignity as that is part of their mandate, First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa said yesterday.

Bulawayo Businessman Mr Raj Modi yesterday presented a cheque of $5000 to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa during her visit at Thembiso Children’s Home.

Mnangagwa paid surprise visits to Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) to assess how the personnel at the health institutions relate with patients, the maintenance of the hospitals as well as the challenges they are facing.

The First Lady also launched a national programme to assist vulnerable children in order to improve their livelihoods.

She spent the day with orphans from different children’s homes at Thembiso Children’s Home and donated groceries to the institutions before giving the children an early Christmas treat of lunch and games.

Nurses at the two hospitals were caught unawares making it easy for the First Lady to experience what the patients go through when seeking treatment at the health institutions.

At one of the hospitals, the nurses attending to her told her that there were no cards at the hospital and wrote her details on a piece of paper and asked her in a rude manner if she had the money to pay for the services.

The First Lady who waited patiently for her turn to be served in the long queue, had first-hand experience of the long process patients go through to be served.

She told Chronicle that it was important for health institutions to treat their patients with dignity.“I didn’t like the attitude of some of the nurses.

I want to encourage staff at our hospitals to be friendly to members of the public, especially patients. It’s their mandate to serve the patients.

“I understand that the hospitals are facing many challenges which include shortage of medicines and other consumables.

This should not stop our nurses from treating their patients with care. When nurses are welcoming, it makes life easy for patients, despite their conditions and the shortages,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

She also encouraged management at the hospitals to make sure that their institutions are always clean to create a conducive environment for patients and visitors.

Speaking about the programme for orphans, Cde Mnangagwa said she will cover all the provinces.

“We have launched the programme in Bulawayo and our next port of call is Binga in Matabeleland North and Gwanda in Matabeleland South.

The programme will spread to all provinces in the country so that we reach out to as many children as we can.

“My tour will help me find out what is happening to these children who have been abandoned, see what they need and how I can help them,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

“As I visit them, I’m giving out bedding, food, sanitary wear and clothes,” she said.

The programme, Cde Mnangagwa added, will also look into the payment of school fees for the orphans.

Earlier on, the First Lady addressed residents at the children’s home and told them that she launched the programme in Bulawayo because she loves the province.

“God talked to me in my dreams that I should launch this programme in Bulawayo. This is a province I call home and I love it. I even refused to be received at the airport because I was coming home.

“I’m prepared to work with the people of Bulawayo to bring to an end the problems that are troubling this province,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

The First Lady said the Minister of State for Bulawayo provincial affairs Cde Angeline Masuku briefed her about the industries that have collapsed and the Ekusileni Hospital that is still closed after a decade of being constructed among other problems.

She promised to advise the President and make sure something is done to bring Bulawayo back to its status of being the country’s industrial hub.

The new dispensation under President Mnangagwa’s leadership has stressed the need for efficiency in the public service and ensuring that citizens derive value from Government institutions. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • dignity and equality

  • Mumbosvikawo pamacombe pamabirth

  • She needs a fake mask if she wants to see how people are being treated in these institutions

    • She did that at Harare Hospital.

    • was it really a suprise. does she travel with an entourage?

    • Moyo Nonhlanhla . It was a surprise and a few staff members recognized who she was after. There was no entourage.

  • our money stollen by your criminal

  • Aaaaa kwese kana nemi muto hoo makasa

  • Tikuitiswa, so zvoreva ere kt ma nurse aye na clerk vange vasingaone camera yeZbc tv ere.suprice my foot

  • Why isu vanhu tisingatende paitwa chakanaka totsvaka zveduwo zvakashata grace haana kumbozviita zvese izvi ,maoko mudenga tipururudze mukadzi arikugona zvake uyo

  • Mari yema taxpayers yongo donatwa iyo tokuzivai ma ZANU PF

    • At least u knw where it is going pana Grace aienda shopping

    • Vakuru rodzai njere dzenyu hamuzofa maita mwana mudiki fti saka zvimwe ngatikurei chakaipa chii kushandisa mari ywhurumende kubatsira vanhu vayo is that a criminal kubatsira mhuri yezimbabwe hre unoda avape yani mari or avabatsire sei ,let me tell you something munangagwa wont do the same as mugabe was doing and grace

  • You kay dee yeeeerrrrr

  • She needs to stay at home vachibikira murume

    • Nxaaaa kubikira murume upi bcaz he is out of the country kuzama kubatsira iwe mwana wevhu

  • Amai thank u. Imboendai kwa DA. I wld like to comment…… there is a lady who accepts payment at mutare passport office room 8 wow wow she is good she is fast she has good customer care skills big up dea…. l did nt expect such service from gvmnt workers

  • ndivo matangiro akaita Grace.

  • itai mubve.mbavha waiwanepi mari yekudonater

  • Pamberi naAmai. Ngazviende mberi. Chakanaka Chakanaka. Vanhu tendaiwo

  • good gesture guys. At least everywhere they will improve for a minute

  • Auxillia stop harrassing nurses havas ivo vane error

    • Manurse emazuva ano haana basa nevagwere..they aare after money

    • George idzodzo ipfungwa dzamunadzo wena hatina zvekshandisa zvakakwana ska u see us sevanhu vasina hanya

    • Chimbondodzidza kuverenga kana kunzwisisa chirungu zvauri kunyora nezvaari kufambira kuma hospitals zvakasiyana hama pambonzi akanetsa manurse ndepapi is there any harassment yataurwa apa

    • Loidy D Mukondi i watched tha news in case hauna kudziona tarisa good morning Zimbabwe uone inobuda nyaya yake. Akawana manurse aive akatogarirawo kuonekwa aigwara akuvati yu r parading here blah blah

  • Manurse ane hutsinye mazhinji acho anongoda hama dzavo

  • Mumahospital hamuna chirimo umu unonzwa moyo kgwadza munhu achipiwa list yezvikuda ktengwa apa abhadhara cinsultation fee netheatre fee wotoshaya kt ska mari yemunhu vaitorerei

  • So aimirira kutanga aita First Lady?