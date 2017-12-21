Fake cop arrested for bribe demand

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Police have arrested a Beitbridge man for impersonating a traffic police officer and demanding money from motorists.

Matabeleland South Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele said Liberty Bako (26) of Dulibadzimu area in Beitbridge was wearing a traffic police jacket, anti-riot trousers, brown combat boots but did not have a police hat on when he committed the crime.

He said Bako was arrested on Monday at around 8PM at the 40 kilometre peg along the Masvingo- Beitbridge Road and his two accomplices are on the run.

“We have arrested a bogus police officer who was pretending to be a traffic cop while we have launched a manhunt for his two accomplices.

Liberty Bako is assisting police with investigations and he is facing a charge of impersonating a police officer.

“As police we are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of these two other men to contact any police station near them,” Insp Ndebele said.

Mr Enerst Zimhondi of Zaka was driving along the Masvingo- Beitbridge Road when he was stopped by Bako who was travelling in a silver Toyota Funcargo vehicle together with two other men.

Insp Ndebele said Bako, who was wearing a police uniform, disembarked from the vehicle and went to Mr Zimhondi’s vehicle which was now parked by the roadside while his two accomplices remained in the car.“

Bako told Mr Zimhondi that he was speeding and during the confrontation a bus approached and Bako also stopped it.

A member of the ZNA who was a passenger in the bus disembarked and requested identification from Bako as confirmation that he was a police officer.

“Bako failed to produce identification and when his two accomplices realised what was happening, they drove off and fled from the scene,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said cases of bogus cops duping the public of their money are a cause for concern and urged people to request identification from police officers who approach them.

He said if a police officer fails to produce identification people should request to go with him or her to the police station in order to verify their identity. The Chronicle