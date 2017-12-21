Carlos Green happy with album response

Musician Carlos Green is happy with the response to his second album “Head On” that was launched recently at Iridium.

The album has songs, “Tidaire” featuring Andy Muridzo, “Nezvangu” featuring Progress Chipfumo, “Usazvifananidze Neni” featuring Soul Jah Love, “Nzimbe” done with Boom Berto while “Amai” features urban groove star Rockford Josphat.

“The response of the album is overwhelming and many people have been showing their interest. Tidaire” a song that featured Andy Muridzo seems to be the most-loved track on the album.

“We had released a video for the album and that explains why people are having an appreciation of the song. I am sure all the songs will get everyone’s attention,” he said.

The album has 16 tracks produced at different studios. He has worked with producers T Man, Masello, Makumbe and Tamuka from Military Touch Movement.

“The idea behind is to have different sounds as they are people with different styles. I have since moved from hip-hop to contemporary music. I am mixing Afro-fusion and dancehall and my music is called Afro-confusion,” he joked.

“Unity is the best lesson I have learnt and I am happy that my relationship with other musicians has assisted me to foster ahead,” he said.

The musician said his band V.M.V, Vane Mari Vauya, is ready to give fans the best.

“We are doing live performances around Harare and other parts of the country. My main aim is to allow fans to understand my music,” he said.

Passion has pushed the young musician forward and he is looking forward to a positive reception from his fans. The Herald