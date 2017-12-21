Businessman fatally shoots accountant, commits suicide

A Highfield businessman who reportedly shot and killed his accountant before committing suicide last Wednesday after he accused him of stealing his cash, first phoned his sister informing her that there was an urgent matter at his house and he needed assistance, it has emerged.

The businessman, Charles Rusike, also shot and seriously injured one of his employees during the incident.

Rusike owned several properties in the Gazaland area of Highfield, registered under Gondo Property Management Company.

The shooting incident occurred at his house, Number 4 Deka Road in Marimba Park.

Sources said on the fateful day, he phoned his sister informing her that he needed assistance, but did not disclose anything to her.

The sister then phoned an uncle who went to the house and discovered the body of the accountant Albert Masango (51) lying in a pool of blood.

A few minutes later, the uncle heard a gunshot and went to investigate and he found Rusike dead and bleeding from the head.

He further discovered the other employee, Albert Mhuru in another room lying unconscious and bleeding.

A report was made to the police. Sources close to the investigations said Rusike was conducting a stock take at his house while in the company of Masango and Mhuru.

It is alleged that while in the process, he discovered that some of his cash had not been accounted for.

This did not go down well with him and he then confronted Masango and Mhuru, accusing them of stealing his cash.

He produced a pistol and shot Masango, before turning the gun on Mhuru. Masango died on the spot, while Mhuru was left seriously injured.

Rusike then shot himself once in the head and died on the spot. Police were informed and they attended the scene. The bodies were taken to a local hospital mortuary for postmortem. The Herald