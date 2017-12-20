Mushure gets consolation

The DeMbare captain walked away with the Player of the Year gong at a colourful ceremony held at a local hotel in the capital last night.

It was a fitting achievement for Mushure, who earlier this month vented his frustrations after coming in as the second runner-up to eventual winner Rodwell Chinyengetere and Kelvin Moyo who was voted first runner-up at the Soccer Star of the Year awards.

Mushure, who also walked away with the most Loyal Player Award last night, had an outstanding season for the Glamour Boys, leading a relatively inexperienced side to second place on the final standings of the Castle Lager Premiership table.

With his cultured and accurate left foot, Mushure blossomed especially in the second half of the season when he was pushed to a more advanced position in midfield.

The 32-year old did not disappoint and chipped in with a number of important goals especially from dead-ball situations that kept his side firmly in contention for the title until the last day of the season when they lost it to eventual winners FC Platinum.

While national team assignments are not considered for the Soccer Star of the Year Award, Mushure also played a blinder for the Warriors during the 2017 Cosafa Castle Challenge Cup in South Africa which Zimbabwe won.

Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba, who was also among the 11 best players in the country, walked away with the top goal scorer award.

Ntouba illuminated the local Premiership with his goal-scoring prowess especially in the first half of the season and finished the season with 12 goals five behind CAPS United’s Dominic Chungwa

The West African was unplayable in some matches as he used his physical stature to bully opponents.

The highly rated marksman is reported to have attracted interest from South Africa’s Absa Premiership sides in Bidvest Wits, Polokwane City, Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs.

Midfielder Tichaona Chipunza was also rewarded for his stellar season with the Glamour Boys after being voted the Most Consistent Player.

The former Triangle United man was an omnipresent feature in the Dynamos line-up and missed only just one game through suspension.

Despite being one of the standout performers in the 2017 season, Chipunza was not voted among the best XI players on the Soccer Star of the Year calendar.

Romario Matova was voted Rookie of the Year while Most Disciplined Player went to goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

Young defender Peace Makaha, who defied his age with some assured performances, was voted the Most Improved Player.

After a nervy start to his DeMbare career, Makaha made the right back position his own as the season grew playing with his heart on the sleeves.

Cleopas Kapupurika was named the Most Exciting Player for the way he mesmerised defenders with his tricky wing play for the Glamour Boys with Kudzanai Dhemere being the most Improved Player. DailyNews