Mukombwe joins FC Platinum

FC Platinum have snapped up right back Jameson Mukombwe on a one-year loan from Black Rhinos. Mukombwe, is one of the most enterprising wing-backs in the country, had a stellar season with Rhinos registering 19 assists and two goals for the army side.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has been a secret admirer of Mukombwe after he called up the defender for the Warriors 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Liberia in June earlier this year.

Blessed with a cultured right foot, Mukombwe is also deadly at dead ball situations and will be a valuable addition to Mapeza’s side next season.

Besides Mukombwe, the platinum miners have also been linked with a number of players as they try to beat the December 31 deadline to register their squad for the 2018 African Champions League campaign.

The Zvishavane-based side has been heavily linked with Ngezi Platinum Stars utility player Liberty Chakoroma.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, however, insist that Chakoroma still has a running contract with them which runs out at the end of 2019.

Pure Platinum Play have also been linked with a move for ZPC Kariba midfielder Never Tigere and Highlanders captain Rahman Kutsanzira.

Bulawayo City’s Kelvin Madzongwe is also believed to be on his way to Zvishavane.

In the Champions League, FC Platinum have a tricky preliminary round clash against Angolan champions Desportivo de Agosto.

The Zimbabwean champions travel to Angola on the weekend of February 9-11 before hosting their opponents at Mandava Stadium a week later.

If FC Platinum get past Desportivo de Agosto, they will then face the winner of the tie between South African side Bidvest Wits and Pamplemousses of Mauritius.

Speaking to the Daily News on Monday, Mapeza said they would regroup early next year in order to start preparing for their Champions League campaign. DailyNews