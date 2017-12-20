FAZ, Zifa who is to blame? Chipolopolo, Warriors friendly match cancelled

ZIFA and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) have released conflicting statements on the reasons behind the cancellation of the Christmas challenge match that was slated for Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

While the football fraternity was still struggling to come to terms with Zifa’s cited non-availability of the National Sports Stadium as the reason for the cancellation, FAZ yesterday added to Zifa’s woes by giving a contradicting statement.

“The Football Association of Zambia wishes to inform members of the general public and the football family that the planned friendly match between Zambia and Zimbabwe has been cancelled.

This was after the host nation through the Zimbabwe Football Association told FAZ that they were unable to host the match after Fifa informed them that the match was not going to be accorded international friendly status,” read a statement released by FAZ yesterday.

In the statement, Zifa said the potentially exciting encounter between the two trans-Zambezi rivals had been called off because of the non-availability of the National Sports Stadium, which they said had been booked for a wedding on the same day.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association regrets to inform all football stakeholders that the proposed Christmas Challenge Cup between the senior teams of Zimbabwe and Zambia has been cancelled due to the non-availability of the National Sports Stadium.

“The association was advised that the facility is booked for a wedding on the same date, therefore, the friendly match cannot go ahead.

Zifa is concerned by the prioritising of non-sporting events ahead of football matches when it comes to access to the National Sports Stadium.

Zifa unreservedly apologises to all stakeholders for all inconveniences caused,” read the Zifa statement.

The potentially explosive encounter between the two rivals was meant to mark this year’s Christmas celebrations and was going to be Warriors’ coach Sunday Chidzambwa’s first assignment after re-appointment.

Chidzambwa had named a 24-man side that was expected to start trooping into camp yesterday at the Yadah Complex.

Zifa had also planned a mouth watering curtain raiser between Zimbabwe legends against their South African counterparts on the same day.

Former Warriors’ coach Rahman Gumbo had been given the reins to lead the legends with the assistance of David Mandigora and Bekithemba Ndlovu. The Chronicle