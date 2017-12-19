Ninjaman gets life imprisonment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Veteran Dancehall deejay Ninjaman was given a life sentence in the Home Circuit Court for the March 2009 murder of Ricardo Johnson.

He is to serve 25 years before being eligible for parole. He was given 20 years for shooting with intent and life imprisonment for murder.

The DJ gave the thumbs up after the sentence was handed down.

His co-accused — son Jahneil, and Dennis Clayton — were also handed life sentences, with 15 years before being eligible for parole.

The three were to be sentenced on Friday; however their sentencing was postponed because the attorney representing Clayton was late for court, resulting in Justice Martin Gayle postponing the matter.

The three were found guilty on November 20.

According to police reports, Ninjaman, Jahneil, and Clayton were among several men who entered a yard on Mall Road in Olympic Gardens on March 16, 2009. They fired shots at a man who fled the premises, but 20-year-old Johnson was fatally shot.

The men were subsequently arrested and charged for his murder. Ninjaman spent three years at the Horizon correctional centre in Kingston and was granted bail in 2012 in the sum of $2 million.

On October 17, he was taken into custody after High Court judge, Justice Martin Gayle revoked his bail and ordered that the trial commence immediately.

A native of St Mary, Ninjaman rose to prominence in the 1980s. His first hit song was, Cover Me, featuring Tinga Stewart.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, Ninjaman faced several run-ins with the law. In recent years, however, he opted to project a positive image through social media and more community involvement.

He also experienced a career resurgence after signing with the Josef Bogdanovich-owned Downsound Records label for two years.

Ninjaman’s attorney, Queen’s Counsel Valerie Neita-Robertson told OBSERVER ONLINE that he will be appealing. JamaicaObserver.com