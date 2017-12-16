Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

‘Soldiers must return to the barracks’

242 24

 Civil society organisations have said members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) must return to the barracks, further calling for the setting up of an independent body to investigate reports of civilian abuse by soldiers.

Armed soldiers stop a vehicle to search on the road leading to President Robert Mugabe’s office in Harare, Zimbabwe Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets. On Monday, the army commander had threatened to “step in” to calm political tensions over the 93-year-old Mugabe’s possible successor. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Soldiers are still in the streets following a takeover of government last month, which saw the resignation of former president Robert Mugabe, leading to president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointment.

However, there have been reports of human rights abuses, as videos of soldiers beating civilians have emerged on social media.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), said this must come to an end and be investigated.

“The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) is alarmed by increasing reports of military officers violently attacking members of the public that have surfaced on social media.

“There have been alleged cases of military officers beating up members of the public with some cases being captured on camera.

“Military officers made up 24,4 percent of perpetrators of recorded cases in the ZPP November monthly monitoring report that records human rights violations compared to only 0,6 percent in the previous month,” the organisation said.

It further said, “The ZPP is challenging the ZDF to immediately investigate these cases of human rights violations that are not acceptable at any stage.

“If any members of the military are found perpetrating these incidents, the ZDF is encouraged to take action and make this information readily available to the citizens who are now instilled with fear.

“The ZPP feels that the military should be in the barracks in line with the fact that they are the last line of defence.”

The organisation said the issue of the soldiers must be addressed without delay, as the military is not equipped to deal with civilians.

Another human rights organisation Heal Zimbabwe, also expressed concern over the continued presence of the military on the streets.

“Heal Zimbabwe wishes to register its dismay at recent reports that allege gross human rights abuse by members of the security services. Reports of soldiers abusing innocent civilians have been reported in many parts of the country with the most recent ones in Kwekwe,” the organisation said.

Heal Zimbabwe described the situation as deplorable, adding that it goes against every grain of the constitutional provisions.

“Government must also with immediate effect set up an independent complaints mechanism as provided for in Section 210 of the Constitution.

“The role of the complaints mechanism is to receive and investigate complaints from members of the public about misconduct on the part of members of the security services and for remedying any harm by such misconduct.

“There is an urgent need for soldiers to return to the barracks and allow people to go about their business without fear of being harassed and attacked by members of the uniformed forces,” Heal Zimbabwe said. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • The streets are peaceful now,soldiers must remain in the streets for a bit longer

  • Even if they stay there forever

  • Is that how you handle a gun seriously?

    • It depends nesituation,sagunners avo vakaibata zvavo mushe mushe because hapana enemy pamberi pavo apo asi dai iripo waizoona kuti inobatwa sei

  • How about the sickening level of corruption on the roads. Should we return to that situation.

  • Soldiers must not return to barracks

  • Ask Chombo and Chipanga why soldiers are Manning main roads and airports searching travellers…

  • Ari kukiya vanhu masoja kkkk

  • Santions must remain until after elections

  • iiiii ngavarambe varimo titambe kisimusi zvakanaka nokuti vana ndamubata’ varipanzara tinokuvara

  • Noo,, soldiers PA road..Send more at police camps.. Plizzz

  • Soldiers are Empty Tins they don’t know who are they serving or working for ? They are like a condom that can be used during sex only after that they are thrown away .

  • They are good ! It’s early for that ! Public should let them do their work and avoid provoking them ! Any provokation shall be met with an appropriate action

  • Masoja haasi matraffic officers ngavaende kubarrack

    • Ndiwe mumwe waidya nepolice manje unotomama zvingadi Mai vako izvozvo

  • Those Civil Societies’ reps or whatsoever they call themselves are the ones that must go back to their offices and stay there.

    And let the Military do their work

    Soja Pamberi naro
    💪💪💪💪

  • Are they the one who deployed them?

  • pamberi ne soja muroad mustreet

  • Soldiers hev shielded us frm harasment by th bribe demandng poris. All thoz calling for their removal were benefitng frm th rot. The majority of th public is enjoyng traveling during this gunners era

  • Civil societiez must go to the barracks!!!

  • Aya masoja ndeedu!…anochegeta isu!!musadenhe masoja …kudherera

  • Who does those civil society organizations represent? We the ppl love the soldiers
    We don’t mind having them for as long as they wish.Matadziswei nemasoja.