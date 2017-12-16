Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


New school curriculum ‘beyond reach of many’

By Tendai Kamhungira

A list of demands for children starting their grade 1 under the Primary and Secondary Education’s new curriculum has drawn fire from members of the public, who say it is too expensive for ordinary parents and guardians.

Professor Paul Mavhima, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education
Professor Paul Mavhima, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

According to the demands, a parent has no fork out between $70 and $100 just to buy the supporting items that are required. Some of the items include a toy laptop, clock face, one rim bond paper, four surgical blades, pencils, a ball, skipping rope, calculator and electrical toys.

The new curriculum was introduced during former Primary and Secondary minister Lazarus Dokora’s era and commenced at the beginning of the year.

It is in line with recommendations made by the Nziramasanga Commission set up in 1998 under the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Education and Training.

However, some of the issues have become a burden to parents, most of whom are unemployed.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe expressed his concern on Twitter on some of the demands for grade 1 pupils, which he said are

beyond reach for many parents.

“Grade one requirements for new curriculum, do they think of the unemployed parents and those in rural areas?” he asked.

Efforts to get a comment from Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavhima yesterday could not yield results, as he was attending the Zanu PF Congress.

Many Zimbabweans are living below the poverty datum line, with a lot of them surviving on less than a dollar a day, owing to the unfriendly economic situation in the country.

Some parents are even struggling to raise school fees for their children, making demands under the new curriculum a further burden to the already cash-strapped society.

A parent who spoke to the Daily News on condition of anonymity, said the situation is not sustainable, hence a lot of children will drop out of school, when education is a right for all in terms of the Constitution.

“It is very expensive, because even the teachers do not encourage the children to bring and share. Some of our children are being left out during classes, as we do not have adequate money to buy the required items. The schools themselves do not have the resources, so we try by all means to run around to get the money but still we can’t raise enough.”

Several civil society organisations that include Tag a Life International in partnership with the Zimbabwe National Council for the Welfare of Children, Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe, Forum for African Women Educationalists Zimbabwe, Research Advocacy Unit, Justice for Children’s Trust, Katswe Sisterhood and World Vision Zimbabwe, have also written a petition to Mavhima through a campaign dubbed Every Child in School (ECIS), demanding free compulsory education.

“The ECIS initiative understands that education is a compulsory right in Zimbabwe, and every child has the right to attain basic education according to Zimbabwe’s Constitution Section 75.

“We highlight the Zimbabwe Constitution which, in Section 75(a), stipulates that the State must take all practical measures to promote a basic State-funded and compulsory education for children.

“The State is also expected ‘to take reasonable legislation and other measures, within the limits of the resources available to it, to achieve the progressive realisation of the right set out’ (Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act, 2013,” the petition reads. DailyNews

  • Ehe sure ngeyi kutiremedza kudero muchikuda ana afunde here imwi ..nyika yacho ngekuwoma kwayakaita mari hatina ..kudzidzisa ana muZim angova marwadzo oga aaaa

  • Mwana weGrade 1 kuita zikuList rezvinoda makumari ko kuzoti form 6 aaaa musadaro veduweee

  • Some of these schools are just hiding behind the new curriculum to make ridiculous demands on unsuspecting parents

  • this minister should follow his predecessor dokora. out. better put coltart

  • With the current economic melt down ,this new curriculum will make parents to suffer more. Its a goo… https://t.co/DfRLaja1or

  • Why are these Education Ministers over zealous to this extent of inconsistence on primary education policy??, We never heard of all this during Chigwedere’s time. Education systems were stable and Zimbabwe was regarded as having most educated people in the region. Stop introducing things that are incompatible to the available resources. Vanhu vakaomerwa, havana mari stop making exorbitant demands on already suffering and impoverished parents…

  • Let us march together with our military like we did recently

  • this shows the gvnmnt does not give a damn about the suffering citizens whom they have deprived of their rights to be employed due to their policies. the gvnmnt itself is running its affirs on a credit budget and they expect an ordinary marginalized parent from Dande and Gokwe to provide all those necessities to their kids when life is aalredy dffclt as is. to hell with this islam shit introduced to xuls

  • Zvinorwadza vabereki izvi cz mari ikunetsa aaaah….chinew curriculum chacho dayi chazoitwa Nyika yaEconomically stable

  • Can someone send me this curriculum thing handisati ndaionan ndongohwa dzichivukura kuti haute ndipeiwo macomrades

  • It’s biased gov’t should provide adequate resources for effective Implementation

  • PAKAIPA VEDUWE

  • Is this primary school or college. So you want to say people don’t send kids to school. You will demand a driving license for secondary education

  • Put David Coltart apoo Mavhima onovhima hake

  • How can grade 1 pupils master 8 learning areas?

  • Grade 3 ppll arikudirwa tablet…kuda kupondesa vana nana tsotsi..ko the rural folk amana?

    • Hameno kuti rural zvakusina magetsi tablet racho roshanda sey

    • Imagine hako Farai Sadomba. Ini i wonder kuti pakaitwa research here b4 implemention cause its disadvantages outweigh advntgs

  • Ko mwana arikumusha anowanirwa kupi mari achienda kuchikoro nemapatata zvinhu zvakaoma veduwee even secondary yacho varikuda ma laptops ko arikumusha anowanepi ne mutown macho zvakangooma.

    • Hazvishande zvawari kuda kutiitira izvi zvinhu zvakaoma its wishful thinking handione zvagoneka

  • Toy laptop, ball, skipping rope and electrical toys? Really mr minister??

  • THEY ARE SAYING THOSE SEEKING FOR A FORM One place must apply online which is very difficult for e generality of the zimbabweans

  • [16/12, 19:58] : 2018 requirements
    1 rim of bond paper per term
    1 glue per term
    poster paint
    stick stuff
    2 manilla sheets per term
    3 mighty markers
    old magazines
    crayons
    art brushes
    book bag
    reading file
    4 tissues
    A4 writing ex bks 17mm×7
    maths 17mm×3
    1art ex bk
    [16/12, 19:58] : pencil
    1A5 counterbk
    1 counterbk for homework
    matton cloth
    sweeping broom

  • True isu takadziidza kusina zvose izvozvo asi taingopasa

  • I would be happy to hear the minister saying the ministry will be supplying those “extra materials” because i cannot think of an old granny in Kwamupinyiwasvotoka or Dotito managing to buy a calculator and these “learning sets”. Is this real nationally?

  • Let’s register to vote

  • vanhu ava dai vaigara kujecha kwatinogara vainzwisisa life bt vanoti kuma office kwavo mumota kumba daily nemundege.hapana zvinoziiikanwa saka vanongoita copy and paste zvakoponorwa kuhope.chinozondishamisa ndechekuti mwana wekujecha kwedu anorova mwana wekujecha kuti sei usina kuvhotera shoroma dzeutsinye idzi.kungotaurawo hangu bt kakawanda ndichiona tsvangirai achipinda muzvinyeda munogara vanhu kuti anzvionere first hand.zvimwe anotadzawo hake nekuti haasi mwari asi ndinoti ndakamutarisa ndinoona iriyo yega shoroma inoziva kutambura kwamai nababa, vanin’ina hanzvadzi vakoma nevana.izvi zviMavhima izvi ndakatoona kuti dzungu rakazvivandira.

  • The biggest problem in this country is that these rich ministers are out of touch with the masses,they are so blind to the plight of the ordinary person on the street that they introduce these flowery and unfeasible polices that they see in the first world economies on their regular shopping spree abroad.

    • you are right my brother to these guys usd 100 is pocket money for their kids yet with some parents paying usd 30 for a term in these hardships its a mammoth task

    • Zvakaoma hama

    • Its really disturbing how out of touch with reality these so called ministers are with the plight of poor villagers in most of the country ‘s rural schools.

  • All I ever needed in 1980 something for grade 1 was 5 cents for my Dairibord milk- first used a calculator in form something a good 10 or so years still turned okay😳.

  • Do we have an association for teachers.

  • APA maprice anobva akwidzwa kuti xvonyatsoome chaiko ummmm guys musadarobaaa coz tikurwadziwa grade one list is painful up to 150 things ranging $300 without school fees were are going

  • THIZ MINISTERS ARE G40 ED must be becareful quickly .before thiz termites bites him .

  • 4year old doing grade zero A,has to bring 8 textbooks,crayons,file,poster paint,wooden beads,plastic blocks,modelling clay,puzzle,glue stick,mat,toy car,guitar,ball n these shd hv brand name,eg staedler,marlin jus to mention a few

  • To hell with Dokora’s curriculum

  • Minister itai serious nebasa kwete kungoti kuvadza isu tatambura kare munoti mari yacho toiona kupi

  • ovo vakadzidza mahara apa they are employed and can send their children abroad, saka hatichaiti vana vacho, tokwira vakadzi vacho nema condom, chiberekai imi, tione

  • Imbwa dzevanhu havazivi zvavarikuita kovarombo nzvimbo vanoitirwa nani online and mari ye enrollment yamuri kukwidza instead of offering free education busy introducing confusion.ur state is nt our state think twice

  • That’s too much I paid $170 for gogogoi,then a list of silly things toys,plastic banana ,calculator etc all in total 60 dollars yetwunhu chete plus this one seventy WC is two thirty plus uniform ,etc almost three waya in these hard times ,wat are the ministers doing ,takafa kudara rise kangani

  • Ndakambozvitaura kuti nyoka inyoka same same naDokora

  • During our time it wasn’t like this, yet we made it. Now what’s it that has made it so complicated👄👄👄

  • Another DOKORA nxaaa

  • So these things are needed at government and rural schools Chineke weee

  • Who is this Motherfucker Minister ?.Is he real for sure!!!!!.With 99% Parents out of work in Zimbabwe today .Who is to afford all that much for a primary Child.#DISGUSTING.

  • NDOKUNONZI KUSHAYA HANYA NEVANHU ISU TIRIKUTADZA KUDYA 3Meals a day iwe wakuhukura zvisina basa nekuti wakaba mari nguva yabob wava nayoka hausisina basa nepovo mari dze fees dzoita basa rei kana zvese zvaakungonzi vabereki ngavatenge mamanje uchati vabereki bvisai mari yepay yematicha haaà kure nehuminister hwako husina njere

  • I think the responsible authorities have to look into this issue as a matter of urgency.

  • it’s mabook acho

  • If government schools offers free education like south africa is the government going to supply each kid with what they are demanding parents to do

  • Dokora even scrapped the vacation leave unjustly.That was a statute and he overturned it single handedly ,a very uncouth action.Treating teachers like slaves and stripping them their justified rights.There is a problem in Zimbabwe with ministers who think they can change things overnight which is very wrong.Dokora halas better you are gone.I don’t ever think your kids in local schools.