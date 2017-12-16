Mutsvangwa says army will campaign for ZANU PF

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Fungi Kwaramba

The ruling Zanu PF will count on the army and traditional leaders for its campaigns in the 2018 harmonised elections.

Christopher Mutsvangwa (centre) speaks during a press conference in Harare. (Photograph: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty Images)
“We are going to campaign for Zanu PF along with our army, which is the best in the world and also traditional leaders,” said war veterans’ chairperson, Chris Mutsvangwa, who is also a special advisor in the President’s Office.

In the 2002 and 2008 polls, the military was accused by the opposition of running a campaign of terror that led to loss of innocent lives.

When Zanu PF was facing possible electoral defeat in 2000, its leader at the time general Vitalis Zvinavashe (now late) said the position of the president in the country was a straitjacket which can only be occupied by a person with liberation war credentials.

Last month, the army played a leading role in stampeding former president Robert Mugabe into resigning after it stepped in to target “criminals” around him.

Chairperson of the Chiefs Council Fortune Charumbira also weighed in yesterday, saying traditional leaders will support Zanu PF.

“We would like to thank the commander of the (Zimbabwe) Defence Forces (Constantino Chiwenga) for standing up and restoring order. As chiefs, we are actually planning to visit you.

“We are going to campaign for Zanu PF in the next elections. There will be chiefs and the army and Zanu PF. That is the differences between us and other parties that might also have T-shirts but don’t have war veterans,” said Charumbira.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu reacted angrily to Mutsvangwa’s utterances yesterday, saying the army must stay out of national politics.

“The MDC has always argued that the army is a national security establishment that shouldn’t be involved in partisan politics. The Constitution of Zimbabwe clearly and unequivocally states that the security forces should be apolitical and that they shouldn’t dabble in partisan political activism.

“The same situation applies to traditional leaders; they are also supposed to be apolitical. It appears that the more things appear to change the more they actually remain the same,” said Gutu.

Gutu said while Mugabe might be gone, Zanu PF remains unreformed.

“It’s more like changing the bus driver but using the same bus with all its defects and faults…

“War veterans are also expected to uphold the values and ethos of the armed struggle against racist colonial exploitation and subjugation,” said Gutu.

“These values and ethos entail that Zimbabweans should be allowed to freely associate with a political party of their choice without being forced and commandeered to belong to a particular political party.” Daily News

  • Aaa ndochii ichi

  • zidofo iro

  • ZVATANGA MAFUNGA KUROVA VANHU MUNGWARIRE

  • He is mad let the sanctions stay.

  • Newe vooo

  • Reckless utterances

  • vanhu vanepfungwa dzema china vanonetsa ma mad in china

  • And you expect the elections to be credible

  • Visit your Dictionary for the word Cabal and understand why we were taught English as one of subjects at school. I Love Zimbabwe to the Core for it gives me Cake through Jah Guidance not man.

  • Another gucci (grace) futi but this time he is a man welcome to Zimba tichaonerera nhaka another riging akutopa ED wrong influence

  • let the sanctions stay

  • We are in trouble guys. We wont have free and fair elections

  • No way….

  • Its obvious that is the Seventh ZANU PF rigging strategy .Mr Mugabe once said we have 52 strategies of which only a few had been used.

  • Why

  • That’s a careless statement from a man of his calibre, it’s shocking to hear such words from him, the army is meant to be neutral in such cases

  • HOW DO YOU CAMPAIGN WITH ARMY. Is it a military state now? Comrade Mugabe will be sadly missed

    • Not really brother…this was mugabe’s creation in as far as thinking is concerned…anything else will jeopardize the mission,which is to stay in power till oblivion and at the expence of the masses(you and me are in a rollercosta of events whose end we can never determine) just like Mugabe did and seems to be walking free,yet the opposite should prevail for what he brought the country to in his persanal reign as premier??? People must not just talk mhani

    • OK Bako noted brother man

  • @pastor_keyworth Infact it makes sense that was a real coup

  • Do you know kuti mukaronga nevasina kukwana zvinofumuka?

  • The army is paid with tax payers’s money, consequently it’s wrong for you to use it to harass the masses for your selfish reasons. Infant why don’t those very old men and women retire and pass on the button to fresh and untainted blood, we are tired of gerontocracy

  • Kkkkkk Advisor avo kana President vakawaterera vanorasiswa

  • the MDC are using sanctions wani tit 4 tata

    • nehanda u are an unreliable source you use hearsay evidence

    • I’ll informed and brain washed.

    • Sanctions ????? zanu propaganda always blaming sanction .blame must be given to zanu corrupt officials .$15 Billion stolen ,poor roads .schools .hospitals its all bc of sanctions I doubt bc countries like Cuba ..Lyibia have got sanctions bt their infrastracture is quite good and improving

  • Army campaining first time to hear that in elections history campaign

  • this has to be a joke

  • On the other hand Mnangagwa says he wants credible elections that are free and fair. And that will be accepted by the whole world. These people are so confused.

  • Kkkkk… You have been check mated.

  • That was a misplaced statement

  • no wonder why ANC is busy with elective congress n ZANU PF busy with endorsement congress

  • If America and Britain said sanctions must stay .u blame mdc bt u are the causes due to human rights abuse and not practising free and fair elections .what are u simply trying to say soldiers wil campaign for Zanu …Zim is in trouble

    • well said on the other side this means army will be used to intimidate the people of Zimbabwe. so its a wise move for mdc to ask for sanctions to remain until reforms done. Zanu pf will never win elections

    • Obvious bc army will intimidate pple esp in rural areas where old pple fear them most and this is bad for our country it means democracy is still far away to be achieved in Zim .In other democratic countries Army belongs to the state not party

    • & this is the Presidential advisor speaking

  • bambo Mutsvangwa the circus spin master. What a joke…🙈

  • Isnt that intimidation of the would be voters?

  • best in the world hameno comrade

  • Mutsvangwa is jus too loud like Gire

  • ipapo Cde Mutsvanga vakarasika speech zvinobayisa chikwata manji

  • You have learnt nothing and forgotten nothing from the downfall of your predecessor

  • This is totally out of order,if this might be true.!

  • This is irresponsible of a person of his calibre, we now in serious doubt if the much awaited watershed elections will be conducted freely and fairly. This is where these loudmouthed politicians lose trust and the hearts of people. Disappointed!!!

  • Hazvisi zvitsva ingawani hungwe akadaro.saka mashamiswa neyi.do you think mnangagwa can accept kuita president kwe 7 months.perence shiri kusiya basa kuzoita minister kwe 7 months.the truth we behind zanu pf yakatoronga hw to win election

  • Kkkkkkkk

  • That’s why they are refusing to implement electoral reforms.

  • How does the army a government instrument campaign for your party fool? Its a partisan army if the opposition wins it must be disbanded and a new non partisan army employed!

  • In other words, just like in the past.
  • I think $15b was stolen by sanctions

  • I used to think Mutsvangwa is smart..

  • Best army in the world……thsese guys live in Fantasy world…..these oldies though…….This too shall pass……nobody had realy seen it and said it that Mugabe wouldnt be President in December 2017 but he isnt and that after so many years…..these ones wont even spend as much as a year and lm not saying this to redicule anyone but as far as l am seeing Zimbabweans are slowly being made to believe there is only one party that will rule Zimbabwe forever…..but just changing candidates which is never the case in Zimbecause if it becomes that then we are going in reverse gear at a very higj speed

  • They have always campaigned for ZANU. He is just stating the obvious. X

  • Richard Jakachira

  • Takakuudzai muchafarira neichabata mai,gore rinouya muchapinda mumagumbeze nebhutsu

  • No doubt Zimbabwe is a military state.

  • Those undemocratic tendencies are starting to show already. What a shame

  • We tried telling you but you were like its a new Zimbabwe hahaha not under zanu pf

  • Mutsvangwa Mutsvangwa waipa

  • That cannot be tolerated again sir …..very confused statement….

  • Used to like thos candid fellow. Turns out he is buffoon after all.

  • Is this a new era or new error?

  • Mutsvangwa and Mutemadanda realy think They are Supreme and they arent…..if the whole country demonsrated agqinst one man who had to go then lm standing here to say according to me machinda ese aya angori ma ordinary Zimba and their arrogance is what will bring the whole party down ……..Zanu Pf brought independence but its not entittled to anything its just a political Party that must rule in Zimba not because theybrought indipendance but because they are relevantly bringing the expected results otherwise hatidi zvekungodzirwa udzirwa nekutyiswa tyiswa isusu

    • revisit your sentence “ZANU pf brought independence”, I dont think thats true

    • Lets revisit it together and l used the statement as in “catching them buy their own words”,Not neccessarily that its true……what l didnt add was according to their statement to that quoted statement…..To me that statement is only valid if people lived forever but since we dont it means some people died fighting for the independance…..some who fought for it are not living there now…..moreover does it mean that when this generation who brought independance die since they all will,Must there be somebody to come and colonise us so we can fight for our freedom and independancy thereby creating another party to rule since if all those who fought are dead then there wouldnt be a party to rule…….its just nonsense l listen to and just look aside

  • When Biti preempt what is ahead of us some small minds attacked him left right centre

  • Go ahead plz , no investors plus no jobs created equals ZERO

  • what does he mean by our army is the best in the world?hell our army is under equipped compared to the likes of egypt and kenya and can’t even make it into the african top 10

  • Igaroziva ZANU maitiro ayo masoja otsvakei pa cam

  • The Army is there to save the interests of all Zimbabweans not Zanu pf.

  • These people will never change.They will use every opportunity to spit in your face.if we fail to rem… https://t.co/YqxCT7VwNS

  • I dont c any gud frm the new gvt… I see disaster

  • Y mutsvangwa,the army must stay away from politics please

  • We’re officially a military state!..
    I’ve never heard the ANC saying that the SANDF will campaign for ANC.

  • Better no election

  • Campaigning with the army? Military state financially you are out

  • Mutsvangwa is the new Gucci guy

  • The pplz army

  • mareporter akunyeba thts not wat he said…

  • Ukuzvinyepera unofunga kuti anoda kuitiswa ndiyani

  • kumamiswa chete muchaona

  • Iyo nyaya yenyu yekuvhotera madofo muchanya

  • Unbelievable careless and outright embarrasing iv never had anywhere in the world of an army participating in an election

  • vukurai aasi ndoozviripo viva zanu viva army

  • The kind of me will vote zanu pf out even with the barrel of the gun on my head and my hands trembling.
    I know im not alone.

  • All opposition must gang up, refuse to take part in election then it becomes null and void, we will see who recognise them the world over, We are becoming like North Korea, i think Mugabe was smarter than these guys, he managed to kept army out of politics directly, yes they were involved indirectly, not like this,

  • The truth about Mutsvangwa’s genius attributes are that , he is so good as a pressure agent and not as a decision maker.

  • Ikoko ndiko kunobva ma sanctions ikoko kwekusada kurespecter constitution yakavhotegwa ne vana ve zimbabwe

  • ZANU pf doesn’t change shame on you Mnangagwa

  • Mumwe oti heee MDC yaenderei kustates kunoisa pressure for free and fair elections pakadai… these guys do not intend to implement the reforms anytime soon

  • masabuku ngaadzokere kumusha
    avovanpziva marights nemutemo vatungamire.

  • This is a disaster

  • He is crazy. Mentally sick

  • Their words justify imposition of sanctions on us

  • Oh goodness, what happened ? Only a dream hey ?

  • Kutaura kunge n,anga hatidi vanhu vanozotiza nyika kana zvaipa

  • This goes to show that MDC are not sellouts as many naive and myopic people believe. This is the same Zanu PF that we have known in the last 37 years. They have no clue what it is to govern.

    • Even if you dont vote you be given the worst beating ever by the army so to register and vote for the opposition fullstop

  • Wish all opposition parties not to contest for next year elections because if they contest especially MDC surely we will loose lot of people to sponsored violence again especially with the army campaigning for ZANU. Let ZANU rule forever until they are prepaid to run a free and fair elections with no violence because in Zimbabwe to call for election is like the beginning of war towards ordinary citizens #letzanucontestalone

  • nxaaaaa😕

  • Why should the army campaign for Zanu PF in the forthcoming general election? Is the army not supposed to be apolitical? Mutsvangwa knows Zanu PF will never win a free and fair election, that’s why they are planning to use the army.

  • He is talking shit now

  • From frying pan into fire

  • Why do you think the army intervened to oust Robert Mugabe?This was purely a Zanu PF internal issue which didnt warrant national army intervention..The army determines who rules Zimbabwe so they are in charge of the nation…People were used by the army to pretend as if there is no coup not knowing we are being sold a dummy.Even the international community disappointed some of us by accepting it.There was supposed to be a transitional government after the coup.Ndokuitiswa kwatakaitwa naChiwenga and team.

  • How can they campaign, by threatening people? I don’t understand Zanu and it’s people, we are not going forward we are going backwards again.

    We need a democratic country, a country which which values its people, and to allow the public to vote freely.

  • Zanupf have shown that they fear elections which is free and fair so their dicsion is to use army and chiefs to break the law of free and fair elections Aoo

  • no ways

  • in Zimbabwe you have to fight for your own survival not to think of paradise soon, things will not be alright. Never till the end of this guerillas

  • We are fckd no where near to freedom army belongs to zanupf

  • Vatanga vanhu veZanu PF.I knew very well that this was coming intimidation from the ExCombatants and the Soldiers.Look here Zimbabweans nothing is to change in Zimbabwe if these kind of Rhetoric starts now .Zanu PF is to rule until the last Supporter dies.They stole elections from MDC before and nothing is to change.Zanu PF is evil.

  • Now I see why Robert was always firing Mustvangwa every where. He is a loose cannon

  • I guess he didn’t
    mean it.These are old men,remember.Another one recently made a blunder by praising Mugabe !

  • Kutaura chete uku,come 2018 zvinopera izvi.He thinks masoja madzikununu here asingazive zvakanaka.Most of the soldiers will go for mdct

  • Bad idea you want us to turn our back on Zanu Pf now we had forgiven you after removing Bob wo makuya newrong turn.

  • Vanhu ava vanotiona semafuza. Zuro ndizuro vaichema vachiti takaziva huipi hwedu nhasi vapanduka futi. Mutsvangwa na Matemadanda muri nyoka iya inonzi shuku kuviri. Handei tione. Chakachenjedza ndochakatanga

  • Ava vanhu ndavatadza kuti vanofunga nei chaiko.we were used for their selfish gains on the day we marched.mwari variko kudenga one day anopindira chete on our side.

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Stage fright. Dont think he meant it.

  • How old is this Mutsvanga dude….he should go on retirement

  • How old is this Mutsvanga dude….he should go on retirement

  • wait a minute…Army ndeye Zanu pf???

  • We need free and fair election thats if mr president to be respected in the country not of what mutswangwa is saying

  • Kkkkkkkkkk reckless propagandist n chauvinist, tokuziva. Manje opposition must refuse to tek part in such dirty election if that ever happens.

  • more sanctions so how is ngwena going to turn around the economy mugabe tichamuchema

  • What is sheet from Mutsvangwa aaaaah

  • Mutswangwa u must know that everyone in Zimbabwe fight war , kana ndakabikira ma gandanga ndakarwa hondo ,coz vakadya vakaguta vakaenda kunorwa nokuti vainge vaguta so dont talk something not making sense .we due respect u guys who make mugabe move out not what u are saying now .nop at at all

  • This paper can’t be trusted. Makuhwa too much

  • The army has been campaigning for them always so its not new, so forget about free and fair and credible elections we are in big trouble with these regime let’s vote them out come 2018,it’s so sad that our opposition are divided, but let’s hope they can make one big MDC and win

  • Not surprised! Mutsvangwa mean no good news!

  • Perfect way to scare any potential investors from Zimbabwe, this is completely unconstitutional but then again they only use the parts of the constitution that suit them and forget the rest of it.

  • masoja anopinda papi nhai mutsvangwa kana washaya nyaya nyarara mhan

  • Why and how??? Absolute bull

  • I knew it

  • Haaaaa Madhara eZanu chigarai pashi, a military coup in this era, Zimbabwe has been captured by the military, Mugabe was right, politics should lead the gun not the other way round, no one will be a President in Zimbabwe unless he/she is approved by the army and war veterans