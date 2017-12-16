Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mnangagwa extends olive branch to G40

By Mugove Tafirenyika

President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week called for the rehabilitation of members of the vanquished G40 faction back into Zanu PF to foster the spirit of unity ahead of elections next year.

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo
Former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo

Following the military-aided ouster of former president Robert Mugabe and his subsequent replacement with Mnangagwa as Zanu PF first secretary, there were calls for the expulsion of all officials linked to the G40 faction that opposed his ascendancy to power.

Targeted for expulsion were former ruling party political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, former women’s league secretary Grace Mugabe, former youth league secretary Kudzanai Chipanga, former secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo and Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo ,among several other G40 kingpins.

Attempts by Chombo and Chipanga to launch a comeback were met with a warning from Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo that it was criminal for them to put on the ruling party regalia.

However, while addressing the Zanu PF central committee at the party headquarters on Thursday Mnangagwa said there was no need for his supporters to pursue a retributive agenda against their erstwhile foes.

Mnangagwa acknowledged that the factional and succession fights that led to Mugabe exiting the power pedestal last month had severely weakened and polarised that it needed to be galvanised if it entertains hopes for retaining power.

“Events preceding this congress also allowed our qualities as a party to shine, principally the quality that enables us to show mercy on those that genuinely err, while working hard to rehabilitate them in order to re-integrate them into the party fold,” Mnangagwa said.

He expressed satisfaction that the party had been able to deal with internal contradictions and exhorted Zanu PF “to outgrow the urge for vengeance and vindictiveness so it rebuilds and moves forward around this abiding ethic of mercy and forgiveness”

“Let us say no to retribution albeit remaining vigilant…between now and the next elections are a few months…we cannot afford divisions which weaken our focus while they dissipate our collective energies in wasteful intra-party conflicts.

“We need every vote, including that of our members who may have been misled by the (G40) cabal, and whom we must now rehabilitate and bring back into the party fold,” he said.

He bemoaned the fact that party youths had lost connection with the “ethos of the struggle and value system of the party”.

Mnangagwa accused the G40 faction of hijacking the party in a manner that affected Zanu PF and government negatively and in equal measure. DailyNews

  • Ndokubatana.vazhinji vaishandiswa nagrec nekutya not nekumuda.so vnoda kuregererwa.but kuregererwa nekukanganwa zvinhu zvkasiyana

    • Ko vaishandiswa ne lacoste kumanikidza mutungamiri wenyika kuti asiye basa kuti vagowana kutonga? Dai vaikoshesa mutemo vakadii kumirira sarudzo vonyatsopinda pasina masoja?

  • Presidential material.Ngavaregerere Chombo Dr uyo kkk

    Jonono , Tyson , you can come back to Zimbabwe now. You’re forgiven , your corruption charges have been cleared.Let’s forget the past , let’s unite now to foster the spirit of unity ahead of next year’s election. kkkkkkk hayas

  • Zanu pf ahaaaaaaa🙌

  • Finish….

  • So Grace,Chipanga and company can rejoin kkk

  • Bring new blood. Don’t recycle politicians!!!

  • Haya takarohwa necheseri

    • Kkkkkkkkk Yaa neh, vanoziyana zvekuti dhuu

    • Ma one very soon chombo is goin t b released my my words

  • Oh I live in a nightmare! This surely has to be a bad dream

  • Zanu PF will never transform.

  • Nyoka kubatwa muriva hama usati yafa….waziva sei pamwe kuhwanda..chenjera mukoma pamwe kuteyiwa…singing Hosea chipanga

  • Game well played.

  • It’s better to have the proff on your side than against you .

  • MDC is the next gvt! This is good. Keep it up Zanu PF

  • Thats Y i blv that this coup thing was a staged thing wth all its participants from G100 whatever n Lacosteiii watever…this is Zanu, a snake wil always be a snake nomatter hw many times it sheds its skin….#MoreIsComing

    • He is wise man, in life you can’t hold on gradge. We must learn from him to forget and move on. In life don’t make some enemies but friend.

  • Who is this cownangagwa ? MDC and USA to blame always . Fix the the rotten economy simple

  • Demet

  • Lacoste yega zvayo yagara iri empty hapana hapana kunze kweshamhu dzekurovesa vanhu

  • Haha neniwo ndisina kudzidza ndinenge ndirinani ukaona vana Jon,Patric etc vechidzokera kuZanu, dzavo dzinenge dzakashota ku upstairs,makuuona kukosha kwavo futi,zvirinani vajoine opposition

  • It now seems like that situation where G40 can’t be left in the cold because they know too much. That takes us back to worse than baba Bona!

  • hehehede.

  • Pasi newe

  • So Jonso & Tyson can come…They are innocent & now immune …Can you pass this message to them .
    Vasatya havo especially these 2.

  • Ah huye bodo!

  • This president is a joke his run out of idea in less than a month whatmore a term

  • Tsvangirai chinowina

  • Vanoreva nhema nhema nhema #singing

  • My b the vocabulary has slapped me on face… A u sayn members of G40 are wel cum to join.. If so then u are mo confused than the 100 yr old Mugabe

  • Kuda kungwara nhema G40 don’t be fooled