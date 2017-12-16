Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Jonathan Moyo backs MDC Alliance

By Farayi Machamire

Serial political flip-flopper, Jonathan Moyo, has backed opposition political parties’ calls for the west to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe until the ruling party has introduced noticeable reforms.

Jonathan Moyo

Before his latest damascene moment from self-imposed exile, the former Higher and Tertiary Education minister was at the forefront of blaming the United States’ policy towards Zimbabwe for hurting the country’s economy.

He even launched a sanctions impact research in January and devoted $150 000 to finance the survey.

With the tables having been tabled against him, Moyo is now singing from a different hymn book.

Quoting New York-based Human Rights Watch Southern Africa head Dewa Mavhinga’s submission presented before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee urging Washington to maintain its stance on Zimbabwe until reforms have been enacted, Moyo said no country should deal with Zimbabwe as it was an illegitimate administration.

“A military coup is a military coup and in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe it can only beget nothing else but an unconstitutional government and thus an illegitimate dispensation! #CouptheCure @dewamavhinga,” Moyo said on his twitter account.

The former Zanu PF politburo member took another about turn as he supported the opposition’s call for the United Nations and other international election watchdogs to supervise the 2018 elections.

Zanu PF has always maintained that the elections will not be observed by the UN.

“Given what has happened since the coup d’état of 15 November 2017, the only way forward is for Sadc, AU and UN to cure the coup by restoring constitutional legitimacy through a civilian national transitional structure to oversee free, fair and credible elections! Cure the coup.

“To expect the same Junta and Mnangagwa who violently grabbed power through a coup d’état on 15 November to organise and oversee free, fair and credible elections is the same as expecting Satan the devil to organise and run the church of God on behalf of Christians! Cure the coup,” Moyo insisted.

He further called on the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), the African Union (AU) and UN to interrogate the deployment of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) on November 15 and the “alleged resignation of Mugabe on November 21. Firstly, was the ZDF deployment constitutional? Secondly did (former) president Mugabe voluntarily and freely resign?”

Moyo starkly warned: “The Junta will pay at the polls for humiliating …Mugabe!”

This week, Tendai Biti led an MDC Alliance delegation comprising Nelson Chamisa, activists Dewa Mavhinga and Peter Godwin to make presentations before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday where they urged Washington to maintain its current policy on Zimbabwe, which includes the sanctions.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso Moyo has responded by saying it was staggering that opposition expects Mnangagwa to undo the wrong committed over 37 years in just two weeks.

In the wake of an outcry from Zanu PF, Biti said the ruling party should stop “being cry-babies” and implement electoral reforms if at all it is sincere about creating a new political dispensation.

Moyo’s narrative on maintaining existing US policy towards Zimbabwe until the military removes itself from politics was in tandem with that of Biti who described the intervention by the army in the country’s political affairs as an illegal and illegitimate transfer of power from one faction of the ruling Zanu PF party to another.

Speaking after lobbying Washington as Zanu PF went into overdrive blaming the MDC Alliance for calling on sanctions to the detriment of ordinary Zimbabweans, Biti said:

“The goodwill we have witnessed as MDC Alliance on this trip, the doors that have been open for us here, some of the offices we have entered that are no normally not opened to anyone is telling, when we say we have the keys to unlock Zimbabwe it’s not a lie.

“It’s all shown us that we have the goodwill as the opposition. Our message has been that it’s time to build Zimbabwe that has been our message from the white house, national security department, Capitol Hill, it’s time to build Zimbabwe but Zimbabwe has to walk the talk. There has to be incentives for good behaviour. So the ball is in our court. Let us not cry sanction or no sanction lets walk the talk.”

In his welcome remarks to the Zanu PF central committee meeting on Thursday, Mnangagwa stressed that general elections will be held next year as scheduled, promising that unlike in previous seasons, this time around the outcome will not be disputed.

“As I have already announced, harmonised general elections will be held in 2018 — as scheduled. Government will do all its powers to ensure that these elections are credible, free and fair,” he said without elaborating.

It remains to be seen if Mnangagwa will stick to his word within the eight months preceding the elections that are expected in July next year. Daily News

  • Shame

  • What he wants is power no matter what

  • When desperation knocks on your door step.

  • Very misleading headline. There is nowehere in the article supporting this headline.

  • Kkkkkkkk ana Jonso ……. makadzingwa maakuda kuondonga futi opposition

  • mumbori paiko nhai chairman

  • Kuvukura soroguru no1 trusts you my dear

  • Dako rako Jonso

  • imbwa iyo

  • esekuzanu wayengakhulumi ngakho ahambofa jonaa

  • Jonzo must keep quiet, he was the one very oppressive to Reforms,

    • No politics like that Jonso must focus on his LGBT work as a gay.

  • Ahhhhh kkkkkkk musajutwe mhani.ko kwaAmai kwaita sei nhasi.hatifadzwe nechingwa chabva namai kunoHURA

  • Kuvukura uko

  • Grapes are sour … would you say so if you were still where you were

  • One of the devils why supporting MDC now because you are in exile shame on you Jonso

  • Jonso akutoda kuparadza MDC from within zvaida kuita ZANU kkk

  • Nonsense idiot

  • He knows tha he will only get a fair judgement in a Zimbabwe with a legitimate government

  • Political turncoat chamelion indeed

  • Vatanga kungo hukura jons hapana pouchadiwa dai muri musha ndive unonzi mharadzi chaiyo hameno kuti kwako munogaravo naye cei

  • Pfutseki; zisoro rinenge mbambaira

  • Musoro damba waperegwa kkkkkkk huriiiiiio zvangu ngaaende jocholo andorima kkkkk

  • Politics is a game of relevancy

  • Ikaka kanonzi Jonathan Moyo day rakanobatwa kachaita dhodho chete,security yeZimbabwe haitizwe for more than 3 years kanobatwa chete,ndiko kakadya mari yenyika nana Grace kachitumwa nhasi kave kutaura zvisina maturo.Tokabata chete

    • Security yevanhu vasina kusarudzwa here Naivowo vari kuita zviri kunze kwemutemo

    • kubatwa kubatwa chete

    • Jonathan Moyo ndiye hre akafurira Mugabe kurambirira adyiwa muna 2008? Vhurai meso baba. Vanhu vakabatsira Mugabe kuondonga nyika ndivo vave kumunakurira nyoka mhenyu kunge aimboronga ega.

    • Exactly ndosaka ndichiti ngaabatwe ka because maidyirwo aiitwa mari naiyewo aivemo mudariro

  • How stupid is this guy called Jonso….He thinks Zimbabweans are so stupid

  • Haaa ana musorobhangu

  • then u knw that Zanu pf is evil.

  • Now he is feeling the heat it is not right to stay out of the country comrade always home is the best not so along he was saying no political party can reform itself from power he used to criticised diasporas for not coming back home

  • Msoro bhangu

  • Come back home dude where is your hideout?

  • No more hiding place you #bringbackzimdefmonies

  • and you expect Zimbabwe to vote for them by using that criteria? lebala ntate

  • Makuzviona kurwadza kwazvoka….kugara musango

  • Just insane.

  • Anybody is free to support whichever party and whoever he feels like supporting. Let him speak his mind. He knew what was wrong and he has right to change his mind. He is Zimbabwean. Let him speak his mind. Respect political affiliation of individuals. I don’t support sanctions though.

    • If yu dont support sanctions would we be wrong to assume yu are comfortable with mutsvangwa saying chiefs, war veterans and army will campaign fo zanu pf ?

  • Uri benzi usadzoke muno vakafurira Mai Mugabe zvikazodini tibvire

  • Ndizvozvo Jonathan wakatigonera kuparadza musangano wakadzidzira zviripo

  • Huya huya huya huya huya utiudze kut maibirasei maelections

  • Politics hayas kkkkk!!

  • Muchingo wukukura tichingotonga

  • Kip quiet Jojo

  • Iduzvi mufanha uyu haazive zvanoda

  • Jojo chisiyana nezve nyika izvi

  • zanu ichatonga kusvika mambo jesu vadzoka

  • Hahaha politics mahumbwe hey

  • Can u trust this man

  • Zimbabweans are surely not that clever and intelligent as they are sometimes protrayed. I am supprised noone can deduce the malicious purpose of this CIO written article. The bigger picture

  • Kamupengo

  • he must start his own party or forever be quite

  • Ana musoro bhangu nyararai apo, I wonder why people listen to that heap of nonsense

  • Yoo ngekhanda elide wena jonso wabo loo

  • Jonah-you now hate Zanu-but you were part of the band-wagon

  • G 40 mastermind beware

  • The only guy capable of destroying ZANU I know

  • Leave us alone jona

  • iwe Moyo Nyarara.uri dambudziko guru muzimbabwe.tinoda vanhu vane pavakamira.uri kuzanu waiti thing are ok when oppositiins were calling for reforms.saka nhasi wavakuti chii.u can be a professor but know your side.
    wakarivesa nekuurayisa vanhu muna 2000 na2008.saka ma reforms aunoreva ndeeyi.ur too factional.

  • MDC Alliance must be concerned. He backed Gire and where is she now?

  • Butt head

  • JONSO MUSOROBHANGU MUST FOCUS ON LGBT AS A GAY .HE ENFORCED SOME OPPRESSIVE LAWS NOW HE SPINNING HIS PAW PAW LONG HEAD INTO OPPOSITION.

  • Jonzo must tel us how zanu used to rig the election